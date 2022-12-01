Wednesday night's slate of six games between ACC and Big Ten teams marked the end of an annual series between the leagues dating to 1999, and the ACC came out on top. With a 3-3 split on the last night of the three-night series, the league secured an 8-6 win in the 2022 edition of the challenge. While No. 10 Indiana's win over No. 18 North Carolina gave the Big Ten a marquee win, No. 17 Duke handled No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 to help the ACC pick up its first overall victory in the challenge since 2017.

Five players reached double figure for the Blue Devils, who were led by 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks from freshman phenom Kyle Filipowski. Duke forced 16 turnovers in the matchup and limited Ohio State to just 3 of 13 shooting from 3-point range. The win marked a nice bounce-back for the Blue Devils, who lost 75-56 to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday.

The ACC also scored a huge win as Notre Dame crushed No. 20 Michigan State 70-52 despite entering as a slight underdog at home. The Fighting Irish jumped out to a 42-24 halftime lead and were led by 23 points from Cormac Ryan, who knocked down 6 of 7 shots from 3-point range.

With the 8-6 win in the series, the ACC now owns a 13-8-3 all-time edge on the Big Ten in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This marked the final year of the event as the ACC is set to begin a new intra-conference series with the SEC starting next season.

Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge scores

No. 17 Duke 81, No. 25 Ohio State 72 -- Recap

No. 5 Purdue 79, Florida State 69 -- Recap

Miami 68, Rutgers 61 -- Recap

No. 10 Indiana 77, No. 18 North Carolina 65 -- Takeaways: Red-hot Hoosiers roll over Tar Heels

Notre Dame 70, No. 20 Michigan State 52 -- Recap

Nebraska 88, Boston College 67 -- Recap

Tuesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge scores

Clemson 101, Penn State 94 (2OT) -- Recap

No. 22 Maryland 79, Louisville 54 -- Recap

No. 16 Illinois 73, Syracuse 44 -- Recap

Wake Forest 78, Wisconsin 75 -- Recap

Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65 - Recap

No. 3 Virginia 70, Michigan 68 -- Recap

Monday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge scores

Virginia Tech 65, Minnesota 57 -- Recap

Pitt 87, Northwestern 58 -- Recap



