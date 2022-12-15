A light schedule Wednesday night left all eyes on UCLA at Maryland. That was bad news for Maryland. Final score: Bruins 87, Terrapins 60.
It's not often that you see a home favorite trail by as many as 38 and lose by 27, but that's exactly what happened to Maryland inside the Xfinity Center. UCLA shot 55.6% from the field, 41.7% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line in the blowout. It was an unimaginable beatdown from the opening tip to the final horn.
"Getting beat down every once in a while is not the worst thing in the world," said first-year Maryland coach Kevin Willard.
I suppose he's right.
But getting beat down like that, at home, to extend a losing streak to three games is the type of thing that's costly from a résumé perspective. That's why Maryland has been removed from Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Virginia Tech -- Mike Young's 10-1 team that's on a five-game winning streak featuring victories over North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Dayton -- has replaced the Terrapins in the Top 25 And 1.
UCLA started this season 3-2 with zero notable wins and losses to Baylor and Illinois. Not great. But the Bruins have responded with a six-game winning streak featuring victories over Maryland, Oregon and Stanford. Not bad. Five Bruins are averaging double figures in scoring for a UCLA team that ranks third nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Preseason All-American Jaime Jaquez is averaging a team-high 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
Next up for UCLA is Saturday's showdown with Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic inside New York's Madison Square Garden. UCLA is 18th in the Top 25 And 1. Kentucky is 14th.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 11 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's 65-62 win at Nebraska. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Davidson.
|--
|10-0
|2
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 55-50 win over James Madison. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|--
|8-0
|3
UConn
|Donovan Clingan finished with21 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 114-61 win over Long Island University. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Butler.
|--
|11-0
|4
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 91-88 win over Memphis. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Gonzaga.
|--
|9-1
|5
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 74-46 win over North Carolina A&T. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Virginia.
|--
|10-1
|6
Texas
|Timmy Allen finished with 15 points and three assists in Monday's 87-81 overtime win over Rice. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Stanford.
|--
|8-1
|7
Arkansas
|Ricky Council IV finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 88-78 win over Oklahoma. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Bradley.
|--
|9-1
|8
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 99-61 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|9-1
|9
Miss. St.
|D.J. Jeffries finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 69-59 win over Jackson State. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against Nicholls State.
|--
|10-0
|10
Indiana
|Indiana allowed Arizona to shoot 49.2% from the field in Saturday's 89-75 loss to the Wildcats. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|8-2
|11
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 22 points and six assists in Tuesday's 80-57 win over Tarleton State. The Bears' next game is Sunday against Washington State.
|--
|7-2
|12
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 26 points and six rebounds in Monday's 88-67 win over Northern Illinois. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|--
|8-3
|13
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 12 points and three assists in Sunday's 56-53 win over Maryland. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Arizona.
|--
|9-1
|14
Kentucky
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 69-59 win over Yale. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against UCLA.
|--
|7-2
|15
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 95-67 win at Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|--
|9-1
|16
Duke
|Dariq Whitehead finished with 15 points and two assists in Saturday's 82-55 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 20 at Wake Forest.
|--
|10-2
|17
Illinois
|Illinois allowed Penn State to shoot 50% from the field in Saturday's 74-59 loss to the Nittany Lions. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Alabama A&M.
|1
|7-3
|18
UCLA
|Jaylen Clark finished with 19 points and four steals in Wednesday's 87-60 win at Maryland. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|1
|9-2
|19
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 25 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 79-64 win at Notre Dame. The Golden Eagles' next game is Friday against Creighton.
|1
|8-3
|20
Ohio St.
|Zed Key finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 67-66 win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|1
|7-2
|21
Texas Tech
|Kevin Obanor finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 77-70 win over Eastern Washington. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Jackson State.
|1
|7-2
|22
Wisconsin
|Tyler Wahl finished with 21 points and four steals in Sunday's 78-75 win at Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Thursday against Lehigh.
|1
|8-2
|23
Xavier
|Souley Boum finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 79-59 win over Southern. The Musketeers' next game is Friday at Georgetown.
|1
|8-3
|24
West Virginia
|Emmitt Matthews finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 81-70 win over UAB. The Mountaineers' next game is Sunday against Buffalo.
|1
|8-2
|25
Miami
|Jordan Miller finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-73 win over NC State. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against St. Francis.
|1
|10-1
|26
Va. Tech
|Sean Pedulla finished with 16 points and four assists in Sunday's 70-65 win over Oklahoma State. The Hokies' next game is Saturday against Grambling State.
|NR
|10-1