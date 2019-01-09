College Basketball Rankings: North Carolina wins at NC State and jumps into top 10 of Top 25 And 1
Roy Williams' Tar Heels are 12-3 after beating the Wolfpack on Tuesday as Wednesday's rankings shuffle
North Carolina State lost at home to North Carolina. Mississippi State lost at South Carolina. Iowa State lost at Baylor. And Minnesota lost at home to Maryland. So there were four upsets Tuesday night involving teams ranked in Tuesday morning's Top 25 And 1. And all four losers were punished -- but not significantly.
First things first, I moved North Carolina up to No. 10 because the Tar Heels now have two massive wins -- first that 103-90 victory over Gonzaga, and now this 90-82 victory at NC State -- on a resume that features zero sub-30 KenPom losses. That jump pushed NC State down one spot to No. 11 -- and resulted in Florida State, Ohio State, Auburn and Nevada each dropping one spot, no fault of their own. Mississippi State went from 15th to 17th. Iowa State went from 20th to 25th. Minnesota went from 25th to out -- and the Gophers were replaced by Jay Wright's Villanova Wildcats, who beat St. John's Tuesday to improve to 3-0 in the Big East.
Suddenly, Villanova looks like it can win its league.
The reigning national champs are 23rd in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' body of work features 12 double-digit victories and a single-digit win over Gonzaga. The lone loss on the resume is an overtime loss to Kansas in which Grant Williams fouled out.
|--
|13-1
|2
|Duke
|Duke's resume includes five wins over top-40 KePom teams - among them Texas Tech, Auburn and Indiana. The lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Gonzaga in the title game of the Maui Invitational.
|--
|13-1
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' 13-0 record features nine double-digit wins - among them Saturday's 13-point victory over Florida State. Virginia's next two games are road games at Boston College and Clemson.
|--
|13-0
|4
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' perfect start includes double-digit wins over North Carolina, Indiana, Purdue and Villanova. Only Northwestern and Western Michigan have stayed within single-digits of Michigan.
|--
|15-0
|5
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won five straight games since losing at North Carolina. Killian Tillie finished with five points and two rebounds in his season debut Saturday against Santa Clara.
|--
|14-2
|6
|Kansas
|Saturday's loss at Iowa State dropped the Jayhawks to just 3-2 in games in which Udoka Azubuike does not play. Kansas is 9-0 when the junior center plays with victories over Tennessee, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Marquette.
|--
|12-2
|7
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won eight consecutive games since losing in overtime at Louisville. Seven of their 14 wins are against teams currently ranked in the top 75 at KenPom - among them Ohio State, Florida, Texas and Purdue.
|--
|14-2
|8
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features six victories over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas State. Texas Tech's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Duke.
|--
|14-1
|9
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies have won eight straight games since losing by a point at Penn State. Their next two games are road games at Georgia Tech and Virginia.
|--
|13-1
|10
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most recently a win at NC State -- and zero sub-30 losses. North Carolina is 7-0 inside the Dean Smith Center.
|6
|12-3
|11
|NC State
|The Wolfpack's seven-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday by North Carolina. North Carolina State is now 4-2 against top-70 KenPom schools.
|1
|13-2
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles' seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday via a double-digit loss to Virginia. FSU was down 29 points at one point in the second half.
|1
|12-2
|13
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes' six-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by Michigan State. Ohio State is now 3-2 vs. top-50 KenPom opponents.
|1
|12-2
|14
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss coming at NC State. The only other loss on their resume is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|1
|11-2
|15
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack lost by 27 points Saturday at New Mexico despite being a 14-point favorite. The loss dropped Nevada to 10-1 in games against top-150 KenPom teams.
|1
|14-1
|16
|Houston
|Houston's 15-0 record represents the best start for the Cougars since the 1967-68 team opened 31-0. Kelvin Sampson's program has won 28 consecutive games at home.
|1
|15-0
|17
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' nine-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at South Carolina. The best wins on Mississippi State's resume are victories over Cincinnati, Clemson and Saint Mary's.
|2
|12-2
|18
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' body of work features four top-55 KenPom wins and zero sub-15 losses. Oklahoma's two Big 12 losses came at Kansas and at Texas Tech.
|--
|12-3
|19
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers' seven-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Michigan. Indiana played for the third straight time without Rob Phinisee, who has been in concussion protocol.
|--
|12-3
|20
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' resume includes four victories over top-40 KenPom teams - among them Buffalo, Wisconsin and Louisville. All of Marquette's losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|12-3
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work includes wins over three top-60 KenPom teams and a lone loss at Marquette. Buffalo is expected to be favored in every remaining regular-season game.
|1
|14-1
|22
|Kentucky
|Kentucky is 2-3 vs. top-100 KenPom opponents with nine victories over sub-100 competition. Seven of the Wildcats' next eight games are against top-100 schools.
|1
|11-3
|23
|Villanova
|Villanova's four-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 3-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East team without a league loss.
|4
|12-4
|24
|St. John's
|The Red Storm squandered a double-digit lead Tuesday and lost at Villanova. They're now 1-2 vs. top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-2
|25
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones backed their big win over Kansas with a bad loss at Baylor. Iowa State is now 4-1 with Lindell Wigginton in the lineup.
|5
|12-3
|26
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' resume features four wins over top-90 KenPom teams - among them Creighton, Clemson and Seton Hall. All four of Nebraska's losses have come away from home.
|--
|11-4
IN: Villanova
OUT: Minnesota
-
