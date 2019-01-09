College Basketball Rankings: North Carolina wins at NC State and jumps into top 10 of Top 25 And 1

North Carolina State lost at home to North Carolina. Mississippi State lost at South Carolina. Iowa State lost at Baylor. And Minnesota lost at home to Maryland. So there were four upsets Tuesday night involving teams ranked in Tuesday morning's Top 25 And 1. And all four losers were punished -- but not significantly.

First things first, I moved North Carolina up to No. 10 because the Tar Heels now have two massive wins -- first that 103-90 victory over Gonzaga, and now this 90-82 victory at NC State -- on a resume that features zero sub-30 KenPom losses. That jump pushed NC State down one spot to No. 11 -- and resulted in Florida State, Ohio State, Auburn and Nevada each dropping one spot, no fault of their own. Mississippi State went from 15th to 17th. Iowa State went from 20th to 25th. Minnesota went from 25th to out -- and the Gophers were replaced by Jay Wright's Villanova Wildcats, who beat St. John's Tuesday to improve to 3-0 in the Big East.

Suddenly, Villanova looks like it can win its league.

The reigning national champs are 23rd in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1