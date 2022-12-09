Ohio State beat Rutgers 67-66 late Thursday on a buzzer-beater by Tanner Holden. Officially, that's how the game will forever be recorded. But, man, the refs really screwed the Scarlet Knights.

You've seen the replay by now, right?

Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh rebounded a missed free throw by Rutgers' Caleb McConnell with 5.0 seconds remaining and the Buckeyes down two points. Quickly, Sensabaugh got the ball to his point guard, Bruce Thornton, who turned and went, crossed halfcourt and eventually passed it to Holden, who launched a long 3-pointer that swished beautifully as the horn sounded.

Buckeyes win.

Almost immediately, though, Rutgers players and coaches started telling at least one official that Holden was out of bounds just before catching the pass from Thornton, which put Holden in violation of the rule that states a player cannot step out of bounds, return to the court and then be the first person to touch the ball after returning inbounds. The replay makes it inarguable that the basket should not have counted. The referees simply missed it and by extension cost Rutgers what would've been a Quadrant 1 victory on the road.

"I thought [Holden] was [out of bounds] because it was right in front of me," said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell.

"Hopefully they don't go back and change it," Holden told reporters afterward.

Obviously, they won't. So Ohio State is now 7-2 (as opposed to 6-3) and still No. 24 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings because a win is a win is a win. The Buckeyes are now off until Dec. 17. That's when they'll play North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic inside New York's Madison Square Garden.

