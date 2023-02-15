Creighton at Providence was Tuesday night's only matchup between two schools ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. On paper, it figured to be great. On the court, it was indeed.

Final score: Providence 94, Creighton 86 in double overtime.

With the win, the Friars improved to 14-0 at home, 9-1 in their past 10 overtime games and remained in realistic contention to possibly repeat as regular-season champions of the Big East. The star of the game was Devin Carter, a 6-foot-3 transfer from South Carolina who finished with a game-high 25 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 45 minutes on the court.

"Devin affects the game in a number of different ways," said Providence coach Ed Cooley. "You hear about all these different players around the country defensively; I wouldn't take one player in America defensively [over Carter]. Not one. We put him on everyone. We may put him on Julius Erving if he comes out of retirement. This man here is a stud defensively."

Providence's fourth Quadrant 1 victory pushed the Friars to No. 24 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and also set up a high-stakes game between Xavier and Marquette. Those two schools are now first and second, and only separated by a half-game, in the Big East standings, which means the winner of Wednesday night's showdown will be alone atop the Big East standings with just 18 days left in the regular season.

Tip is scheduled for 7 ET.

You can watch it on CBS Sports Network.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 3 Providence 4 Kansas State Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Alabama Rylan Griffen finished with 16 points and two blocks in Saturday's 77-69 win at Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Tennessee. -- 22-3 2 Purdue Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined to go 2 of 13 from the field in Sunday's 64-58 loss at Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Maryland. -- 23-3 3 Houston Marcus Sasser finished with 25 points and two assists in Wednesday's 80-42 win over Tulsa. The Cougars' next game is Thursday at SMU. -- 23-2 4 Kansas Gradey Dick finished with 26 points and three assists in Tuesday's 87-76 win at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Baylor. -- 21-5 5 UCLA Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 70-63 win at Oregon. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Stanford. -- 21-4 6 Baylor LJ Cryer finished with 26 points and one rebound in Monday's 79-67 win over West Virginia. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Kansas. -- 20-6 7 Texas Timmy Allen was held to just two points in Monday's 74-67 loss at Texas Tech. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma. -- 20-6 8 Virginia Armaan Franklin finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 69-62 win over Duke. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday at Louisville. -- 19-4 9 Arizona Arizona allowed the Cardinal to shoot 61.1% from the field in Saturday's 88-79 loss at Stanford. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Utah. -- 22-4 10 Gonzaga Julian Strawther finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 88-81 win over BYU. The Zags' next game is Thursday at Loyola Marymount. 1 21-5 11 Marquette Kam Jones finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 89-75 win at Georgetown. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Xavier. 1 20-6 12 Xavier Souley Boum missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Friday's 69-67 loss at Butler. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at Marquette. 1 19-6 13 Miami Nijel Pack finished with 23 points and two steals in Monday's 80-72 win at North Carolina. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest. 1 21-5 14 Kansas St. Markquis Nowell finished with 14 points and six assists in Tuesday's 79-65 loss at Oklahoma. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Iowa State. 4 19-7 15 Iowa St. Gabe Kalscheur missed 10 of the 12 shots he attempted in Saturday's 64-56 loss vs. Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against TCU. -- 16-8 16 Tennessee Tennessee allowed Missouri to shoot 52.6% from the field in Saturday's 86-85 loss to the Tigers. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Alabama. -- 19-6 17 Saint Mary's Logan Johnson finished with 34 points and six assists in Saturday's 81-64 win at Portland. The Gaels' next game is Thursday at San Diego. -- 22-5 18 San Diego St Adam Seiko finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 82-71 win over UNLV. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday at Fresno State. -- 20-5 19 FAU Alijah Martin finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 90-85 overtime win over Louisiana Tech. The Owls' next game is Thursday at Middle Tennessee. -- 24-2 20 Indiana Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 62-61 win at Michigan. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday at Northwestern. -- 18-7 21 UConn Adama Sanogo missed 10 of the 17 shots he attempted in Saturday's 56-53 loss at Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Seton Hall. 1 19-7 22 Nevada Will Baker finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Friday's 77-66 win over Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Saturday at Utah State. 3 20-6 23 Northwestern Boo Buie finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 64-58 win over Purdue. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Indiana. 3 18-7 24 Providence Devin Carter finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 94-86 double-overtime win over Creighton. The Friars' next game is Saturday against Villanova. NR 19-7 25 Creighton Baylor Scheierman missed 10 of the 12 3-pointers he attempted in Tuesday's 94-86 double-overtime loss at Providence. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at St. John's. 4 17-9 26 Pittsburgh Blake Hinson finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 77-58 win over Boston College. The Panthers' next game is Saturday at Virginia Tech. NR 19-7

In: Providence, Pitt | Out: NC State, Missouri