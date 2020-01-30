College basketball rankings: San Diego State improves to 22-0, remains No. 3 in updated Top 25 And 1
The Aztecs are inching closer to an undefeated regular season
San Diego State started the season 21-0 and was so impressive while doing it that Wednesday night's game at New Mexico was, from a numbers perspective, one of the last real tests on the schedule.
The Aztecs passed it.
No problem.
Brian Dutcher's team jumped to a 17-0 lead, led by 23 points at the half and cruised to an 85-57 victory that snapped New Mexico's 15-game winning streak at home. So now the Aztecs are 22-0 and projected by KenPom to be at least an 8-point favorite in every game between now and the end of the regular season.
It's why I believe SDSU will be undefeated on Selection Sunday.
If the Aztecs do it, they'll be the first team to enter the NCAA Tournament with a zero in the loss column since Kentucky was 34-0 entering the 2015 NCAA Tournament. If the Aztecs do it, they'll be a No. 1 seed and thus be setup, as well as possible, to make the Final Four for the first time in school history.
San Diego State is No. 3 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against Utah State. It should be quite a scene at Viejas Arena considering San Diego State will be retiring Kawhi Leonard's jersey.
It's the first jersey retirement in school history.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 92-59 victory over Pacific. The Zags will take a 13-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Santa Clara.
|--
|21-1
|2
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 67-53 victory at Iowa State. The Bears' 17-game winning streak features wins over Kansas, Villanova and Butler.
|--
|18-1
|3
|San Diego St
|KJ Feagin made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Wednesday's 85-57 victory at New Mexico. The Aztecs are 22-0 for the first time in history.
|--
|22-0
|4
|Kansas
|Christian Braun made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Monday's 65-60 victory at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Texas Tech.
|--
|17-3
|5
|Villanova
|Saddiq Bey made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Tuesday's 79-59 victory at St. John's. The Wildcats are 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|17-3
|6
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora made seven 3-pointers and finished with 37 points in Wednesday's 86-69 victory at Boston College. Louisville will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game at NC State.
|--
|18-3
|7
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 73-69 victory at Duquesne. Both of the Flyers' losses are overtime losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-2
|8
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 64-57 victory over DePaul. The Pirates are 8-0 in the Big East for the first time in history.
|--
|16-4
|9
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles missed two potential game-tying shots in the final seconds of Tuesday's 61-56 loss at Virginia. The defeat snapped Florida State's 10-game winning streak.
|1
|17-3
|10
|W. Virginia
|The Mountaineers finished with 11 turnovers and five assists in Wednesday's 89-81 loss at Texas Tech. West Virginia is 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|1
|16-4
|11
|Duke
|Vernon Carey finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-67 victory over Pitt. The Blue Devils' next three games are all on the road -- at Syracuse, Boston College and North Carolina.
|--
|17-3
|12
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 77-76 victory at Indiana. All four of Maryland's losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-4
|13
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Wednesday's 79-50 victory over Northwestern. The Spartans are 8-2 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday's game at Wisconsin.
|--
|16-5
|14
|Oregon
|Chris Duarte finished with 24 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists in Sunday's 96-75 victory over UCLA. The Ducks are atop the Pac-12 standings with a 6-2 league record.
|--
|17-4
|15
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 83-82 double-overtime victory at Ole Miss. The Tigers won despite opening the game down 17-3.
|--
|18-2
|16
|Butler
|Sean McDermott made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Tuesday's 69-64 victory at Georgetown. The Bulldogs won despite trailing by 11 points at the half.
|--
|17-4
|17
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds in Monday's 68-62 victory over Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Maryland.
|--
|15-5
|18
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 71-62 victory over Vanderbilt. Kentucky outscored the Commodores 43-27 in the second half to avoid the upset.
|--
|16-4
|19
|Houston
|Caleb Mills scored 18 points off the bench in Wednesday's 69-59 victory at East Carolina. The Cougars are 11-1 in their past 12 games.
|--
|17-4
|20
|Wichita St.
|Dexter Dennis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory over UCF. Two of the Shockers' three losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-3
|21
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 64-49 victory over Indiana. The Nittany Lions will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Nebraska.
|--
|15-5
|22
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 64-62 victory at Michigan. Illinois will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Minnesota.
|--
|15-5
|23
|LSU
|Trendon Watford finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 90-76 victory over Alabama. LSU is 7-0 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|16-4
|24
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 77-66 victory over Xavier. The Bluejays will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Villanova.
|--
|16-5
|25
|Rutgers
|Caleb McConnell finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 70-63 victory over Purdue. Rutgers is 15-0 at home this season
|--
|16-5
|26
|Colorado
|McKinley Wright finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 76-62 victory over Washington. The Buffaloes are 8-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|16-4
