College basketball rankings: San Diego State improves to 22-0, remains No. 3 in updated Top 25 And 1

The Aztecs are inching closer to an undefeated regular season

San Diego State started the season 21-0 and was so impressive while doing it that Wednesday night's game at New Mexico was, from a numbers perspective, one of the last real tests on the schedule.

The Aztecs passed it.

No problem.

Brian Dutcher's team jumped to a 17-0 lead, led by 23 points at the half and cruised to an 85-57 victory that snapped New Mexico's 15-game winning streak at home. So now the Aztecs are 22-0 and projected by KenPom to be at least an 8-point favorite in every game between now and the end of the regular season.

It's why I believe SDSU will be undefeated on Selection Sunday.

If the Aztecs do it, they'll be the first team to enter the NCAA Tournament with a zero in the loss column since Kentucky was 34-0 entering the 2015 NCAA Tournament. If the Aztecs do it, they'll be a No. 1 seed and thus be setup, as well as possible, to make the Final Four for the first time in school history.

San Diego State is No. 3 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against Utah State. It should be quite a scene at Viejas Arena considering San Diego State will be retiring Kawhi Leonard's jersey.

It's the first jersey retirement in school history.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

1 Gonzaga Killian Tillie finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 92-59 victory over Pacific. The Zags will take a 13-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Santa Clara. --21-1
2 Baylor MaCio Teague finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 67-53 victory at Iowa State. The Bears' 17-game winning streak features wins over Kansas, Villanova and Butler. --18-1
3 San Diego St KJ Feagin made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Wednesday's 85-57 victory at New Mexico. The Aztecs are 22-0 for the first time in history. --22-0
4 Kansas Christian Braun made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Monday's 65-60 victory at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Texas Tech. --17-3
5 Villanova Saddiq Bey made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Tuesday's 79-59 victory at St. John's. The Wildcats are 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. --17-3
6 Louisville Jordan Nwora made seven 3-pointers and finished with 37 points in Wednesday's 86-69 victory at Boston College. Louisville will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game at NC State. --18-3
7 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 73-69 victory at Duquesne. Both of the Flyers' losses are overtime losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. --19-2
8 Seton Hall Myles Powell finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 64-57 victory over DePaul. The Pirates are 8-0 in the Big East for the first time in history. --16-4
9 Florida St. The Seminoles missed two potential game-tying shots in the final seconds of Tuesday's 61-56 loss at Virginia. The defeat snapped Florida State's 10-game winning streak. 117-3
10 W. Virginia The Mountaineers finished with 11 turnovers and five assists in Wednesday's 89-81 loss at Texas Tech. West Virginia is 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. 116-4
11 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-67 victory over Pitt. The Blue Devils' next three games are all on the road -- at Syracuse, Boston College and North Carolina. --17-3
12 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 77-76 victory at Indiana. All four of Maryland's losses are to top-35 KenPom teams. --16-4
13 Michigan St. Cassius Winston made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Wednesday's 79-50 victory over Northwestern. The Spartans are 8-2 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday's game at Wisconsin. --16-5
14 Oregon Chris Duarte finished with 24 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists in Sunday's 96-75 victory over UCLA. The Ducks are atop the Pac-12 standings with a 6-2 league record. --17-4
15 Auburn Samir Doughty finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 83-82 double-overtime victory at Ole Miss. The Tigers won despite opening the game down 17-3. --18-2
16 Butler Sean McDermott made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Tuesday's 69-64 victory at Georgetown. The Bulldogs won despite trailing by 11 points at the half. --17-4
17 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds in Monday's 68-62 victory over Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Maryland. --15-5
18 Kentucky Nick Richards finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 71-62 victory over Vanderbilt. Kentucky outscored the Commodores 43-27 in the second half to avoid the upset. --16-4
19 Houston Caleb Mills scored 18 points off the bench in Wednesday's 69-59 victory at East Carolina. The Cougars are 11-1 in their past 12 games. --17-4
20 Wichita St. Dexter Dennis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory over UCF. Two of the Shockers' three losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. --17-3
21 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 64-49 victory over Indiana. The Nittany Lions will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Nebraska. --15-5
22 Illinois Ayo Dosunmu finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 64-62 victory at Michigan. Illinois will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Minnesota. --15-5
23 LSU Trendon Watford finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 90-76 victory over Alabama. LSU is 7-0 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings. --16-4
24 Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 77-66 victory over Xavier. The Bluejays will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Villanova. --16-5
25 Rutgers Caleb McConnell finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 70-63 victory over Purdue. Rutgers is 15-0 at home this season --16-5
26 Colorado McKinley Wright finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 76-62 victory over Washington. The Buffaloes are 8-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first two quadrants. --16-4
