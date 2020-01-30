College basketball rankings: San Diego State improves to 22-0, remains No. 3 in updated Top 25 And 1

San Diego State started the season 21-0 and was so impressive while doing it that Wednesday night's game at New Mexico was, from a numbers perspective, one of the last real tests on the schedule.

The Aztecs passed it.

No problem.

Brian Dutcher's team jumped to a 17-0 lead, led by 23 points at the half and cruised to an 85-57 victory that snapped New Mexico's 15-game winning streak at home. So now the Aztecs are 22-0 and projected by KenPom to be at least an 8-point favorite in every game between now and the end of the regular season.

It's why I believe SDSU will be undefeated on Selection Sunday.

If the Aztecs do it, they'll be the first team to enter the NCAA Tournament with a zero in the loss column since Kentucky was 34-0 entering the 2015 NCAA Tournament. If the Aztecs do it, they'll be a No. 1 seed and thus be setup, as well as possible, to make the Final Four for the first time in school history.

San Diego State is No. 3 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against Utah State. It should be quite a scene at Viejas Arena considering San Diego State will be retiring Kawhi Leonard's jersey.

It's the first jersey retirement in school history.

