College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee, on a 10-game winning streak, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
The Vols are immediately followed by Duke, Virginia and Michigan
Tennessee is No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. Duke is No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. Virginia is No. 1 in the Coaches poll. And you know what? It's all sensible. Because you can make a compelling case for any of them -- plus Michigan. Which is why the only thing I'll insist about the top of anybody's rankings is that Tennessee, Duke, Virginia and Michigan have to be the first four schools listed.
You can reasonably put them in any order.
But nobody else should crack the top four right now. And, as you probably heard, two of those four will meet this Saturday when Virginia plays Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Can't wait for that one. The Blue Devils and Cavaliers are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Monday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' body of work features a single-digit victory over Gonzaga and 13 double-digit wins. The lone loss on the resume is an overtime loss to Kansas.
|--
|14-1
|2
|Duke
|Cam Reddish hit a wide-open 3-pointer in the final second to lift Duke to a win at Florida State on Saturday. The Blue Devils own six victories over top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-1
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' 15-0 record features 11 double-digit wins -- among them, Saturday's 20-point victory at Clemson. Only two teams (Maryland, Marshall) have cracked the 60-point barrier against Virginia.
|--
|15-0
|4
|Michigan
|Michigan's perfect start includes double-digit wins over North Carolina, Indiana, Villanova and Purdue. Only two teams have stayed within single-digits of the Wolverines.
|--
|17-0
|5
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won seven straight games since losing at North Carolina. Their resume includes five victories over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court win over Duke in the Maui Invitational.
|--
|16-2
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' body of work features seven wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over Tennessee and Michigan State. Dedric Lawson is averaging 19.3 points and 10.8 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game.
|--
|14-2
|7
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won nine straight games since losing in overtime at Louisville. Michigan State's resume features eight wins over top-75 KenPom teams - among them victories over Purdue, Ohio State, Florida, Texas and Iowa.
|--
|15-2
|8
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas. The Red Raiders' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Duke.
|--
|15-1
|9
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies have won nine consecutive games since losing by a point at Penn State. Virginia Tech's resume includes wins over Purdue, Washington and Notre Dame.
|--
|14-1
|10
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's 16-1 record features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them Saturday's double-digit win at Fresno State. Half of Nevada's victories have come away from home.
|--
|16-1
|11
|NC State
|NC State's resume features five wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-15 losses. Torin Dorn is averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.
|--
|14-2
|12
|Florida St.
|FSU's body of work features three wins over top-40 KenPom teams -- among them a November victory over Purdue. All three of the Seminoles' losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|13-3
|13
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- among them Saturday's victory over TCU -- and zero sub-15 losses. Christian James is averaging 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds in 33.2 minutes per game.
|--
|13-3
|14
|Ole Miss
|The Rebels' 10-game winning streak includes victories over Auburn and Mississippi State. Both of Ole Miss' losses have come on the road to top-40 KenPom teams.
|--
|13-2
|15
|Auburn
|The Tigers' body of work features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over Washington and Arizona -- and zero sub-30 losses. Bryce Brown is averaging 15.8 points and 2.3 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.
|--
|12-3
|16
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels have one of the weirdest resumes in the nation. They've beaten Gonzaga at home and NC State on the road, but lost to Texas on a neutral court and been blown out at home by Louisville.
|--
|12-4
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins will take a five-game winning streak into Monday's game at Wisconsin. Their resume features two top-30 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|14-3
|18
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers will take a two-game losing streak into Monday's game with Nebraska. Indiana's resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-55 losses.
|--
|12-4
|19
|Marquette
|Marquette's body of work features six wins over top-55 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over Buffalo and Louisville -- and zero sub-50 losses. The Golden Eagles will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Georgetown.
|--
|14-3
|20
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work features four wins over top-70 KenPom teams -- among them are wins at Syracuse and West Virginia -- and a lone loss at Marquette. Buffalo will take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Western Michigan.
|--
|15-1
|21
|Houston
|The Cougars rallied from a halftime deficit Saturday to beat Wichita State and avoid a two-game losing streak. Houston's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them are victories over LSU and Utah State.
|--
|16-1
|22
|Kentucky
|Kentucky's resume features four wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over North Carolina and Louisville. UK's losses are to Duke, Seton Hall and Alabama.
|--
|12-3
|23
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs have gone from 12-1 to 12-3 by losing back-to-back games to South Carolina on the road and Ole Miss at home. Mississippi State is 6-3 against top-115 KenPom teams.
|--
|12-3
|24
|Villanova
|Villanova's five-game losing streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 4-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East school still without a league loss.
|--
|13-4
|25
|Louisville
|Louisville, as a double-digit underdog, won by 21 points Saturday at North Carolina. Four of the Cardinals' five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|11-5
|26
|Purdue
|Purdue's body of work features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams - among them victories over Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Four of the Boilermakers' six losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|10-6
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: What was that, Tar Heels?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss big road wins by Duke, Ole Miss and Gonzaga
-
Vols hold at top spot in latest rankings
Fellow SEC member Ole Miss is No. 14 after Saturday's victory at Mississippi State
-
How to watch Michigan State-Penn State
The Spartans will look to extend their win streak to 10 on Sunday against middling Penn St...
-
Saturday's best of college basketball
Here's what you need to know from Saturday's college basketball action
-
Davis has Rebels rolling
The Rebels are 13-2 overall and 3-0 in the SEC under Davis after being picked last in the preseason...
-
Reddish rallies Duke when Zion sits
No Zion? No problem. Duke had been waiting for Reddish to unlock his star power. That finally...