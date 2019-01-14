College Basketball Rankings: Tennessee, on a 10-game winning streak, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

Tennessee is No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. Duke is No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. Virginia is No. 1 in the Coaches poll. And you know what? It's all sensible. Because you can make a compelling case for any of them -- plus Michigan. Which is why the only thing I'll insist about the top of anybody's rankings is that Tennessee, Duke, Virginia and Michigan have to be the first four schools listed.

You can reasonably put them in any order.

But nobody else should crack the top four right now. And, as you probably heard, two of those four will meet this Saturday when Virginia plays Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Can't wait for that one. The Blue Devils and Cavaliers are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Monday's Top 25 And 1