Texas' hopes of spending the final weekend of the regular season playing Kansas for a share of the Big 12 title came to an end Wednesday night when the Longhorns lost 75-73 at TCU.
So congrats to Jayhawks coach Bill Self.
He's now won 12 outright Big 12 regular-season titles, and 17 outright or shared Big 12 regular-season titles, in 20 seasons at Kansas. It's a remarkable achievement I doubt will ever be duplicated at the power-conference level, one that has reduced the Longhorns to playing for second in the Big 12 when Kansas visits the Moody Center on Saturday afternoon.
"[But] we're still playing for something," said Texas coach Rodney Terry. "You're playing for seeding. You're playing to put yourself in the best position right now for the big prize. And I think we have as good [of] a team [as anybody else] in the country -- [a team] that has a chance to win a national championship."
Perhaps.
But if the Longhorns don't beat Kansas on Saturday, they could end up finishing fourth in the Big 12 standings, which is among the reasons the loss at TCU was costly. Speaking of TCU, it'll be interesting to see how the NCAA Tournament selection committee handles the Horned Frogs. They're clearly better than the résumé they'll have on Selection Sunday will suggest, largely because of injuries to Mike Miles, who has basically missed nine games this season (eight full games and the final 36 minutes of another). TCU is 17-4 in games in which Miles has played at least five minutes and 3-6 when he hasn't. It's a striking difference.
The Horned Frogs are No. 17 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, where Houston remains No. 1 for the 14th consecutive day heading into Thursday night's game against Wichita State. A victory there will extend the Cougars' winning streak to 10 games. They're the only team in the country that ranks in the top 15 of adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Houston ranks fifth in both categories.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 76-57 win at East Carolina. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Wichita State.
|--
|27-2
|2
Alabama
|Jahvon Quinerly finished with 24 points and six assists in Wednesday's 90-85 win over Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|26-4
|3
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 67-63 win over Texas Tech. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Texas.
|--
|25-5
|4
UCLA
|Jamie Jaquez Jr. finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 60-56 win at Colorado. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Arizona State.
|--
|25-4
|5
Purdue
|Braden Smith was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 79-71 loss to Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Wisconsin.
|--
|24-5
|6
Kansas St.
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 85-69 win over Oklahoma. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|1
|23-7
|7
Baylor
|LJ Cryer finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Monday's 74-68 win at Oklahoma State. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|1
|22-8
|8
Texas
|Marcus Carr was 4 of 16 from the field in Wednesday's 75-73 loss at TCU. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against Kansas.
|2
|22-8
|9
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 21 points and 10 assists in Tuesday's 72-56 win at Butler. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|--
|24-6
|10
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 104-65 win over Chicago State. The Zags' next game is Monday in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|11
Arizona
|Arizona allowed the Sun Devils to shoot 53.7% from the field in Saturday's 89-88 loss to Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at USC.
|--
|24-5
|12
UConn
|Adama Sanogo finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 88-59 win over DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|23-7
|13
San Diego St
|Darrion Trammell was 2 of 9 from the field in Tuesday's 66-60 loss at Boise State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against Wyoming.
|--
|23-6
|14
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi finished with 14 points and five assists in Tuesday's 75-57 win over Arkansas. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Auburn.
|--
|22-8
|15
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney was 2 of 10 from the field in Saturday's 77-68 loss at Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game is Monday in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|16
Xavier
|Colby Jones finished with 29 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 94-89 win at Providence. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday against Butler.
|--
|22-8
|17
TCU
|Damion Baugh finished with 24 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 75-73 win over Texas. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|4
|20-10
|18
Indiana
|Indiana shot 18.2% from 3-point range in Tuesday's 90-68 loss to Iowa. The Hoosiers' next game is Sunday against Michigan.
|--
|20-10
|19
Miami
|Miami blew a 25-point lead in Saturday's 85-84 loss to Florida State. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Pitt.
|--
|23-6
|20
Virginia
|Jayden Gardner finished with 12 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 64-57 win over Clemson. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Louisville.
|--
|22-6
|21
Texas A&M
|Tyrece Radford finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 69-61 win at Ole Miss. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|1
|22-8
|22
Duke
|Jeremy Roach finished with 20 points and two assists in Tuesday's 71-67 win over NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|1
|22-8
|23
Missouri
|D'Moi Hodge finished with 23 points and five steals in Wednesday's 81-76 win at LSU. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Ole Miss.
|3
|22-8
|24
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 25 points and four assists in Wednesday's 99-59 win over Georgetown. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at DePaul.
|NR
|19-11
|25
Boise St.
|Max Rice finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 66-60 win over San Diego State. The Broncos' next game is Saturday at Utah State.
|NR
|23-7
|26
Iowa
|Kris Murray finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 90-68 win at Indiana. The Hawkeyes' next game is Saturday against Nebraska.
|NR
|19-11