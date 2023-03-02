Texas' hopes of spending the final weekend of the regular season playing Kansas for a share of the Big 12 title came to an end Wednesday night when the Longhorns lost 75-73 at TCU.

So congrats to Jayhawks coach Bill Self.

He's now won 12 outright Big 12 regular-season titles, and 17 outright or shared Big 12 regular-season titles, in 20 seasons at Kansas. It's a remarkable achievement I doubt will ever be duplicated at the power-conference level, one that has reduced the Longhorns to playing for second in the Big 12 when Kansas visits the Moody Center on Saturday afternoon.

"[But] we're still playing for something," said Texas coach Rodney Terry. "You're playing for seeding. You're playing to put yourself in the best position right now for the big prize. And I think we have as good [of] a team [as anybody else] in the country -- [a team] that has a chance to win a national championship."

Perhaps.

But if the Longhorns don't beat Kansas on Saturday, they could end up finishing fourth in the Big 12 standings, which is among the reasons the loss at TCU was costly. Speaking of TCU, it'll be interesting to see how the NCAA Tournament selection committee handles the Horned Frogs. They're clearly better than the résumé they'll have on Selection Sunday will suggest, largely because of injuries to Mike Miles, who has basically missed nine games this season (eight full games and the final 36 minutes of another). TCU is 17-4 in games in which Miles has played at least five minutes and 3-6 when he hasn't. It's a striking difference.

The Horned Frogs are No. 17 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, where Houston remains No. 1 for the 14th consecutive day heading into Thursday night's game against Wichita State. A victory there will extend the Cougars' winning streak to 10 games. They're the only team in the country that ranks in the top 15 of adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Houston ranks fifth in both categories.

