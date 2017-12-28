College basketball rankings: Villanova rolls in Big East opener, Butler on road next

Villanova opened the Big East portion of its schedule Wednesday night with a 103-85 win at DePaul that pushed the Wildcats' record to 13-0 — meaning they're now just one victory away from matching last season's program-record 14-0 start.

"We've got some really talented guys," Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters after the win in which his Wildcats made 15 of 31 3-point attempts and eclipsed the 100-point barrier for the third time this season.

Mikal Bridges had 20 points and five rebounds. Phil Booth added 17 points and six assists. Eric Paschall and Jalen Brunson each finished with 16 points. And Omari Spellman scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to record his fifth double-double of the season. In other words, all five Villanova starters reached double-figures in points. And now the Wildcats will travel to Indianapolis for Saturday's game at Butler.

Villanova will enter that contest ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Butler is unranked. But the Bulldogs are a top-45 KenPom team that owns wins over Ohio State and Utah. And they're undefeated at Hinkle Fieldhouse. So it's not crazy to think LaVall Jordan's team could keep things competitive with Villanova this weekend.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one)