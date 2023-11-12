A tighter-than-expected win over Virginia on Thursday night is still a win, which means that Louisville draws one step closer to clinching a spot in the ACC Championship Game against Florida State. On Sunday, it meant the Cardinals also entered the AP top 10 for the first time since Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2016. Jeff Brohm's Cardinals rose two spots to No. 9, replacing Penn State after its loss to Michigan in Week 11.

Also entering the top 10 is Oregon State following a blowout victory over Stanford. The Beavers have a pair of critical games to end the regular season -- vs. No. 5 Washington and then at No. 6 Oregon -- making them an intriguing Pac-12 Championship Game dark horse.

With little change atop the AP rankings, the more dramatic movement can be found further down. Tennessee and Oklahoma State plummeted the most after lopsided losses. The Volunteers fell seven spots to No. 21 while the Cowboys dropped nine spots to No. 24.

Here is a look at the AP Top 25 after Week 11 with first-place votes listed in parentheses.

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Kansas 83, Toledo 51, Fresno St. 13, Southern Cal 5, UNLV 4, SMU 4, NC State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.