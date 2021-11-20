No. 10 Wake Forest can clinch its first ACC Atlantic Division title since 2006 when it travels to Clemson on Saturday during the Week 12 college football schedule. Clemson remains mathematically alive in the Atlantic, however, and it brings a three-game winning streak into this game following a blowout win over UConn. The Tigers are 4.5-point home favorites in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Elsewhere, No. 4 Ohio State is a 19-point favorite against No. 7 Michigan State and No. 3 Oregon is a three-point underdog at No. 24 Utah. Should you be looking at either of these Week 12 college football spreads? And which other college football lines have value on Saturday? Before making any Week 12 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Top Week 12 college football predictions

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Week 12: No. 18 Pittsburgh (-14.5) covers at home against Virginia in a 3:30 p.m. ET ACC matchup. The Panthers are in the midst of their best season in recent memory, even if expectations might be slightly lower now than they were a few weeks ago. They have arguably the best quarterback in the conference in Kenny Pickett, and have a spot in the ACC Championship Game locked up if they can win on Saturday.

In simulations from SportsLine's model, Pitt takes home the cover well over 50 percent of the time. The model projects another monster game for Pickett with 350 yards through the air and at least two touchdowns. While Virginia has boasted an impressive offense this season, SportsLine's model has the under 66 hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the college football predictions from the model: No. 6 Michigan (-15) covers the two-score spread at Maryland in a 3:30 p.m. ET Big Ten battle. The Wolverines responded from their disappointing loss to then-No. 8 Michigan State with wins over Indiana and Penn State. Michigan running back Hassan Haskins ranks third in the Big Ten with 985 rushing yards.

Haskins rushed a career-high 31 times for 156 yards against Penn State. Maryland's defense has allowed at least 30 points in six consecutive games, so Haskins should have another big day. SportsLine's model has Michigan covering the spread in over 60 percent of simulations, while the under (57.5) is also hitting more than 60 percent of the time.

Week 12 college football odds (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 12's most notable matchups:

Saturday, Nov. 20

Wake Forest vs. Clemson (-3.5, 55.5.)

Michigan State vs. Ohio State (-19, 66.5)

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma (-4, 59.5)

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech (+15.5, 59.5)

SMU vs. Cincinnati (-12, 64.5)

Michigan vs. Maryland (+14.5, 55.5)

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh (-13.5, 64.5)

Alabama vs. Arkansas (+20.5, 56)

Baylor vs. Kansas State (pick'em, 50)

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt (+36.5, 64)

Oregon vs. Utah (-3, 58.5)

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech (+10.5, 56.5)