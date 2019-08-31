College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Proven computer model loving Alabama, Syracuse

The Week 1 college football odds show No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn (-3.5) in Arlington Tex. as one of the tightest matchups during the first full Saturday of college football. The latest college football lines also present plenty of potential value in games pitting traditional powers and Group of Five schools looking to pull off a stunner. No. 10 Texas is favored by 20 against Louisiana Tech, No. 6 LSU is a 27.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern and No. 7 Michigan is laying five touchdowns in the Big House against Middle Tennessee. Covering double-digit college football spreads could be a challenge as top-tier teams break in new players on Saturday. But which teams can you trust? And which college football odds should you target? Before locking in any college football predictions of your own for Saturday's packed schedule, listen to the Week 1 college football picks from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model also finished the 2018-19 college football season on a blistering 49-28 run on all top-rated college football predictions. Anybody who has been following it is way up. Now, it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 1 college football picks are in.

One of the Week 1 college football picks the model is recommending: Syracuse (-19) covers on the road against Liberty in Hugh Freeze's debut with the Flames at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

This is a unique setup with an ACC squad traveling to a smaller FBS independent school like Liberty. In fact, this is the first game for Liberty as a full-fledged FBS member after playing the 2018 season with provisional status. Freeze is expected to make his debut from the coaching box upstairs after dealing with a medical issue in the past month.

Despite all that, the model is calling for a groundbreaking game from new Syracuse starting quarterback Tommy DeVito, as he takes the reigns of Dino Babers' high-flying offense. The model says DeVito throws for 350 yards as the Orange cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. The model is also projecting 71 total points, so there's plenty of value on the over (68) as well.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: No. 2 Alabama (-33.5) covers against Duke. The Tide should be on a mission after getting embarrassed in last year's national title game. On the opposite sideline, the Blue Devils will be adjusting to life without start quarterback Daniel Jones, who was picked No. 6 overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.

SportsLine's model projects almost 400 yards of passing for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he launches another Heisman campaign. And even with running back Najee Harris reportedly suspended for the first half, Alabama rushes for well over 100 yards as a team. The Tide hold Duke to just two scores and cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the Over (57) because the model is calling for 61 combined points.

The model also has made the call on every other FBS matchup in Week 1, including Auburn vs. Oregon and Arizona vs. Hawaii on Aug. 24, and is calling for a major upset that will have a conference title contender in a huge hole to start the season. You should see its college football picks before locking in any selections of your own.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which big favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 1 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.

Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (-27.5, 64)

South Alabama at Nebraska (-36, 66)

Duke vs. Alabama (-33.5, 57)

Northwestern at Stanford (-6, 47.5)

Syracuse at Liberty (+19, 68)

Georgia Southern at LSU (-27.5, 52.5)

MTSU at Michigan (-35, 54.5)

Georgia at Vanderbilt (+22, 57.5)

Virginia at Pitt (+2.5, 46.5)

Miami (OH) at Iowa (-22.5, 47)

Oregon vs. Auburn (-3.5, 55)

New Mexico State at Washington State (-31.5, 64.5)

Houston at Oklahoma (-23, 80)

Notre Dame at Louisville (+19, 55)