The early weeks of every college football season can bring some extreme mismatches and one team posting video game scores over another. Three top-25 teams scored at least 70 points in their Week 1 matchup, including Oregon defeating Portland State, 81-7. Oregon could be tested by Texas Tech as the Ducks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Week 2 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus. What should you expect out of Oregon in Week 2 in a matchup of two teams from Power 5 conferences?

No. 6 USC, led by last year's Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, defeated Nevada, 66-14, last week. The Trojans are 29.5-point favorites over Stanford in their Week 2 matchup. Could USC have another huge offensive performance as a part of the Week 2 college football schedule? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 2 of the 2023 season on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 2

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Cincinnati (+8) easily covers against Pittsburgh on Saturday in a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium. Quarterback Emory Jones showed off his potential when he completed 19-of-23 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns in Cincinnati's opener after failing to throw for 300 yards in any of his eight games at Arizona State last year. He also added two rushing scores in the 66-13 win over Eastern Kentucky.

Jones and receiver Xzavier Henderson were teammates for one year at Florida before the two eventually teamed up in Cincinnati. It didn't take long for their connection to shine as Henderson had seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Henderson led Florida with 38 receptions before transferring to Cincinnati and he and Jones can form a dynamic duo for the Bearcats. Jones is projected to throw for 231 yards in the model's latest simulations, which is one reason why the Bearcats are covering the spread 70% of the time.

Another prediction: No. 4 Alabama cruises to a blowout win as a 7-point home favorite against No. 11 Texas on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide covered the 39-point spread in their 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee last week, led by a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Jalen Milroe. The sophomore threw three long touchdown passes and rushed for two more in his second career start after emerging from a three-man battle to replace Bryce Young.

Alabama now has a chance to make amends for a pair of regular-season losses last year. The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in five of their last six September games, and they are 14-5-1 against the spread in their last 20 home games. Texas is 2-5 in its last seven games against SEC opponents, which is one reason why Alabama is covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 2

College football odds for Week 2 top games

Friday, Sept. 8

Illinois at Kansas (-3.5, 55)

Saturday, Sept. 9

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (-11.5, 58.5)

Ball State at Georgia (-42, 53)

Notre Dame at NC State (+7.5, 50)

Utah at Baylor (+6, 50.5)

Nebraska at Colorado (-3, 58.5)

Texas A&M at Miami (FL) (+4, 49)

Iowa at Iowa State (+4, 36.5)

Ole Miss at Tulane (+6, 62.5)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-8, 48.5)

Texas at Alabama (-7, 56.5)

Oregon at Texas Tech (+6.5, 67)

Wisconsin at Washington State (+4, 54.5)

Oklahoma State at Arizona State (+3.5, 53)