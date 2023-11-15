The third edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with a bit of a shakeup coming to the top four. While the top eight teams in last week's rankings all won, Georgia swapped places with Ohio State for No. 1 as Michigan and Florida State maintained their positions rounding out the four-team field.

Even outside the top four, the next four teams in the rankings all won last week with no further shifts occurring. There was significant movement inside the top 15 and rest of the top 25, however, with Missouri moving all the way up to No. 9 as the most notable adjustment.

Georgia, off to a dominant start to the 2023 season with wins already over Mizzou and Ole Miss, is looking to win a historic third straight CFP National Championship. The Bulldogs are the only top-four team set for a tough test this coming weekend as it visits Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Just behind those four as the first two out of the playoff field are undefeated Washington and one-loss Oregon. The Huskies have a head-to-head victory over the Ducks already this season yet remain out of the four-team CFP field despite many arguing Washington has accomplished more against tougher competition than Florida State.

Through this point in the season, no team ranked lower than No. 9 has ever made the four-team CFP field. However, one-loss Louisville at No. 10 might be viable should it get a chance to take down FSU in the ACC Championship Game.

Unlike 2021 when Cincinnati opened at No. 6 in the CFP Rankings and eventually became the first Group of Five team to reach the playoff, the highest-ranked Group of Five program Tuesday is Tulane at No. 24. That will not create a scenario in which the Green Wave can advance to the playoff, but in an expanded 12-team field set to be introduced in 2024, Tulane would be in pole position to earn a bid as the highest-ranked potential Group of Five champion.

Let's take a look at the entire CFP Rankings top 25. Check out analysis by bowls expert Jerry Palm, which will be added below shortly.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 14

Analysis by bowl expert Jerry Palm

Stay tuned.