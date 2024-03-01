As the NCAA struggles to find an identity amid this changing landscape, court battles stir and name, image and likeness engulfs the sport, some things remain the same. The Bulldogs are on track to win three national championships in four years as a top-ranked recruiting class will bolster a top-15 transfer portal class that should help shore up a program still fuming after losing by three to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game and missing out on the CFP. Way-too-early ranking: 1



Ryan Day has accomplished one of the most significant roster flips in the short history of the transfer portal. Since we last ranked the Buckeyes, Day has landed one of the best portal classes in the country, changed offensive coordinators -- twice -- and gotten millions in support from NIL collectives. This is how it looks when you have to beat Michigan ... or else. Way-too-early ranking: 6



A Big 12 championship and CFP berth was a strong statement ahead of entering the SEC. Quarterback Quinn Ewers returning for another season has only added to the Longhorns' confidence. Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond changes teams, but his SEC impact should remain the same. Tight end Amari Niblack, Bond's former Alabama teammate, also made the move to Austin. UTSA transfer DL Trey Moore (14 sacks) will help make up for the loss of superstar tackles T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy. Way-too-early ranking: 7

The Ducks' biggest win of the offseason was Dan Lanning turning down the Alabama job in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement after he quickly emerged as the frontrunner. Amid its move to the Big Ten, Oregon will be equipped with perhaps the best quarterback room in the country after landing former Oklahoma and UCF QB Dillon Gabriel as well as former five-star prospect Dante Moore via the transfer portal. Way-too-early ranking: 4



First-year coach Kalen DeBoer has survived the loss of several transfers (expected), his offensive coordinator (Ryan Grubb, also sort of expected) and offensive line coach (Scott Huff, not expected). But there seems to be some stability settling in around DeBoer in Year 1 as he sits at the center of one of the offseason's biggest storylines -- the Crimson Tide transitioning from Saban after 17 seasons and six national titles. Way-too-early ranking: 2



How hot are the Rebels? From here it looks like Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have hardly blinked since the loss of leading rusher Quinshon Judkins. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has an NIL deal with a private jet company. The Rebs already are flying into 2024. Way-too-early ranking: 5



The Fighting Irish defense is loaded after finishing fifth nationally last year (four stars bypassed the NFL Draft). Marcus Freeman must replace at least three starters so far on the offensive line, however. The good news is that offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock returns to South Bend after coaching Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at LSU. That's the best-case scenario for more-than-capable Duke transfer Riley Leonard, who is coming back from ankle surgery. Ten wins seems doable in Year 3 for Freeman. Way-too-early ranking: 9



The only other time the Tigers won 11 games and were ranked in the AP top 10 the following season was 2008. Missouri football has seldom been better. The country's leading rusher, Cody Schrader, is off to the NFL, but wide receiver Luther Burden and QB Brady Cook are one of the best pass-catch combos in the SEC. The loss of defensive coordinator Blake Baker to LSU was huge, but coach Eli Drinkwitz has a nice recruiting and portal rhythm going. Oklahoma transfer offensive lineman Cayden Green was a huge get. Way-too-early ranking: 8



The same math still applies in Happy Valley: The Nittany Lions must find a way to get past Michigan and Ohio State. But with the Big Ten adding four West Coast schools and eliminating divisions, Penn State will not meet the Buckeyes and Wolverines each season. That doesn't mean the schedule is easier. Ohio State and Washington come to State College, Pennsylvania, this season, and there are notable road games at Wisconsin and USC. Quarterback Drew Allar, and the offense in general, must improve. Way-too-early ranking: 16



Brian Kelly went all out for Baker's services to improve the defense ($2.5 million per season!). Still, the offense must undergo a remake as well. Daniels is gone to the NFL as are receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas. Way-too-early ranking: 12



First-year coach Sherrone Moore faces a giant rebuild after arguably the best season in Michigan history. Quarterback is an issue headed into the spring. Most of the offensive line is gone. Jim Harbaugh took a large portion of the coaching staff to the Chargers. The schedule is a bear. But, Michigan being Michigan, there just might be enough talent left to snag a CFP bid. Way-too-early ranking: 3



The Utes are one answer to a pivotal question entering the 2024 season: With the loss of Oklahoma and Texas, who are the dominant programs in the new Big 12? Kyle Whittingham begins Year 21 at Utah with a good chance to win his third conference title in the last four years. Oft-injured quarterback Cam Rising returns. That might be enough in the Big 12 considering Utah's typically physical style. Way-too-early ranking: 13



Quarterback Jack Arnold was impressive in his debut as a starter in the Alamo Bowl. Yes, he threw three interceptions, but the five-star freshman tossed for 361 yards against Arizona. Brent Venables had to retool an offensive line that was impacted by the portal. Watch Purdue transfer wide receiver Deion Burks, who caught 47 balls last season. Way-too-early ranking: 11



Since our last rankings, Jedd Fisch left for Washington, Brent Brennan took over the Wildcats and athletic director Dave Heeke was fired. The staff did a great job of holding the roster together in the interim between Fisch's departure and Brennan's arrival. The Wildcats will have a chance to win the Big 12 in their first season as a member with the return of quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Way-too-early ranking: 10



We can't wait to see Nico Iamaleava lead this offense. This offseason, the Tennessee quarterback emerged as the central figure in an NCAA investigation, and the resulting anti-trust lawsuit led to NCAA upheaval. On the field, look for Josh Heupel's offense to return to 2022 levels with Iamaleava throwing to Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell II. Way-too-early ranking: 14



Quarterback Will Rogers, who transferred in from Mississippi State following the 2023 season, decommitted after DeBoer left before ultimately deciding to remain in Seattle. You know, just your normal portal chaos. The ex-Bulldogs QB quarterback led the country in passing completions, attempts and yards three years ago for the late, great Mike Leach. Here's a hunch there is enough talent left for Fisch to guide an impressive follow-up to the Huskies earning a spot in the CFP National Championship last season. Way-too-early ranking: 15



Forget about Texas. The question we all should be asking ourselves is this: Is Clemson back? We're about to find out. Cade Klubnik must improve as quarterback. The defensive line must regain its former swagger. Will Shipley must be replaced as a do-it-all force out of the backfield. Figure that out and it should be a Florida State-Clemson shootout for the ACC title. Way-too-early ranking: 21



The Avery Johnson era begins in earnest after an impressive bowl game performance. The five-star freshman QB had that hair-on-fire look to him, accounting for three touchdowns against NC State in the Pop Tarts Bowl. The offensive line must be rebuilt from a nine-win season. Way-too-early ranking: 17



Rhett Lashlee's bunch should have been awarded with a New Year's Six berth last season after an impressive run to the AAC championship. The Mustangs won 11 games for the first time since 1982, and Lashlee added 12 transfers to the fold as SMU gears up for a move to the ACC this season. Way-too-early ranking: 18



While the FSU administration searches for a viable exit plan from the ACC, Mike Norvell has been diligent in rebounding after the Seminoles were brutally snubbed from the CFP. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is on his third team and second ACC program, and he needs a big season to impress NFL scouts. The Noles want to show they deserved more last season. Way-too-early ranking: 19



Kansas is doing everything it can to take the next step after last year marked the Jayhawks' first nine-win season since 2007. There is a monster $300 million stadium renovation underway that will make the football footprint look Big Ten-ish. Lance Leipold is arguably the most desired coach in the country -- yet he stays loyal to Kansas -- with a new $7 million contract. Star quarterback Jalen Daniels also returns. Way-too-early ranking: 20



The addition of Washington State quarterback Cam Ward gives Mario Cristobal a chance to turn around the program in Year 3. Miami landed the No. 6 recruiting class, but we're still awaiting the Canes of old. Way-too-early ranking: NR



Dave Doeren is one of the most underrated coaches in the country, having just completed his fourth nine-win season in Raleigh, North Carolina. He added Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall and Duke's leading rusher Jordan Waters via the portal. Tennessee had better be wary of the Wolfpack in the season opener in Charlotte. Way-too-early ranking: 22



Mike Gundy is now an elder statesman beginning his 20th season in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Star running back Ollie Gordon returns after winning the Doak Walker Award. Quarterback Alan Bowman was granted a waiver for a seventh year of eligibility. Coming off a 10-win season, the Cowboys have to be considered a contender in the reconfigured Big 12 because, really, who isn't? Way-too-early ranking: 23

