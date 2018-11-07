College football resume rankings: Alabama remains behind LSU after convincing victory

As we look at our latest resume rankings following Week 10, it's clear to me that this is one of those weeks when I have to remind you from the top that these rankings aren't designed in the traditional manner of "best team at No. 1, next best at No. 2," etc. These rankings are intended strictly to rank the resumes of teams based on who they've beaten and who they've lost to. Essentially, we're trying to mimic what the College Football Playoff committee sees when it compares teams as it compiles its ranking.

The reason I want to get that out of the way from the start is because Alabama beat LSU 29-0 last week, knocking the Tigers from the No. 1 spot in the resume rankings to No. 3 ... one spot ahead of Alabama. This is due more to Alabama not having a great win until beating LSU, Louisville being an abject disaster and Texas A&M not being quite ready for primetime. LSU, meanwhile, may have two losses, but both were "good" losses. It also has wins over Georgia, Mississippi State and Auburn boosting its resume at the moment.

The good news for Alabama is that it's Alabama, and its resume doesn't matter as much as the fact it crushes everyone it faces does. The only time Alabama's resume will become a factor is if it manages to lose a game. Plus, with LSU playing Arkansas this weekend and Alabama playing No. 16 Mississippi State, the Tide can earn a minimum of 4.1 resume points with a win, while LSU can only earn one point. That would move Alabama past LSU by a good margin in these rankings.

If you aren't familiar with how the point system works in these rankings, you can read an explanation here.

Onto the rankings.

Notes