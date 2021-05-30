Exactly one team, the White Sox, plays eight games this week. Exactly one team, the Blue Jays, plays five. As you can imagine, the former is among the teams with the most favorable hitting matchups and the latter among those with the least favorable.

Generally, though, the matchups this week are more favorable than not, which makes it difficult to narrow down specific hitters to target. The White Sox and Twins both feature prominently on this list, and the Rockies' six home games also come into play.

Would the Angels give any thought to playing Shohei Ohtani in the outfield? They've moved him there late in games a few times, but I mean from the start of a contest? It's worth asking with them visiting an NL park for two games, though since he almost certainly would pinch hit in those games if he doesn't start, I don't know that it's worth removing him from your Fantasy lineup. Maybe in a shallower league.

Here are the top hitter recommendations among those rostered in less than 80 percent in CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper hitters for Week 10 (May 31-June 6) C.J. Cron 1B COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 31 Matchups TEX3, OAK3 ROSTERED 59% You're probably getting tired of seeing him in this space, but with a full week at home, where he's batting .292 with a .949 OPS, how can I not tout him? Unlike some other Rockies hitters I might recommend, his playing time isn't in question. Tommy Pham LF SD San Diego • #28 • Age: 33 Matchups @CHC3, NYM4 ROSTERED 54% Another slow starter who's finally showing signs of life, Tommy Pham has maintained a high walk rate throughout his struggles and is doing plenty of damage on the base paths now. Evan Longoria 3B SF San Francisco • #10 • Age: 35 Matchups LAA2, CHC4 ROSTERED 43% His numbers have lagged this year despite boasting the league's third-highest average exit velocity, but he enters the weekend on a power binge and has a bunch of homer-prone pitchers ahead. Joc Pederson LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #24 • Age: 29 Matchups SD3, @SF4 ROSTERED 40% He's already raised his batting average more than 100 points in May. It started with a bunch of singles, but the home runs have picked up recently. The seven righties on tap should ensure he stays in the lineup. Miguel Sano 1B MIN Minnesota • #22 • Age: 28 Matchups @BAL3, @KC4 ROSTERED 72% He's been piling up home runs recently after a miserable start to the year, and the pitchers the Twins are facing this week should allow it to continue. Avisail Garcia RF MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 29 Matchups DET2, ARI4 ROSTERED 50% The Brewers face Matthew Boyd, Merrill Kelly and a bunch of bottom feeders this week, and Avisail Garcia has been their hottest hitter in May, with Statcast suggesting he deserves even better than he's gotten so far. Nick Madrigal 2B CHW Chi. White Sox • #1 • Age: 24 Matchups @CLE4, DET4 ROSTERED 69% He's a decent bet to start all eight games, actually, and could pile up a lot of singles during that time. Andrew Vaughn LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 23 Matchups @CLE4, DET4 ROSTERED 71% He's not as likely to start all eight of the White Sox games but has been playing more regularly of late. The production is still wanting, but that Tigers series is inviting. Brad Miller 1B PHI Philadelphia • #13 • Age: 31 Week Rankings Matchups @CIN3, WAS3 ROSTERED 15% The playing time was already increasing for Brad Miller and looks pretty much assured this week with Bryce Harper sidelined. He's a hot-hand play, if nothing else. Rob Refsnyder CF MIN Minnesota • #38 • Age: 30 Matchups @BAL3, @KC4 ROSTERED 5% Speaking of hot-hand plays, Rob Refsnyder is making himself at home in center field with Byron Buxton sidelined. The longtime minor-leaguer has to cool off eventually, but this week's matchups make him a sneaky play.

Best hitter matchups for Week 10

1. White Sox @CLE4, DET4

2. Twins @BAL3, @KC4

3. Rockies TEX3, OAK3

4. Athletics @SEA3, @COL3

5. Astros BOS4, @TOR3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Tigers @MIL2, @CHW4

2. Blue Jays MIA2, HOU3

3. Mets @ARI3, @SD4

4. Diamondbacks NYM3, @MIL4

5. Braves WAS4, LAD3