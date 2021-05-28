dylan-cease.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in points leagues, where volume is a higher priority. That is indicated in the tiers below.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (May 31-June 6):

  • We talk Manoah, Dylan Cease, Lucas Sims and two-start pitchers for Week 10 on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Must-start, all formats
1
T. Bauer SP LAD Trevor Bauer SP LAD
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
2
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
TEX
Texas
3
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
4
C. Rodon SP CHW Carlos Rodon SP CHW
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
DET
Detroit
5
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
6
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
KC
Kansas City
7
J. Musgrove SP SD Joe Musgrove SP SD
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
8
M. Pineda SP MIN Michael Pineda SP MIN
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
KC
Kansas City
9
R. Hill SP TB Rich Hill SP TB
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
TEX
Texas
10
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
DET
Detroit
11
M. Stroman SP NYM Marcus Stroman SP NYM
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
Sleepers and questionables
12
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
BOS
Boston
13
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
SF
San Francisco
14
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
STL
St. Louis
15
S. Strasburg SP WAS Stephen Strasburg SP WAS
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
16
L. Garcia SP HOU Luis Garcia SP HOU
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
TOR
Toronto
Better left for points leagues
17
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
COL
Colorado
18
M. Minor SP KC Mike Minor SP KC
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
19
J. Urquidy SP HOU Jose Urquidy SP HOU
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
TOR
Toronto
20
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
No thanks
21
G. Richards SP BOS Garrett Richards SP BOS
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
22
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
23
J. Gant SP STL John Gant SP STL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
24
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
25
J. Cueto SP SF Johnny Cueto SP SF
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
26
V. Velasquez SP PHI Vince Velasquez SP PHI
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
WAS
Washington
27
J. Ross SP WAS Joe Ross SP WAS
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
28
T. Williams SP CHC Trevor Williams SP CHC
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
SF
San Francisco
29
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
30
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
31
J. Urena SP DET Jose Urena SP DET
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
32
C. Flexen RP SEA Chris Flexen RP SEA
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
33
D. Smyly SP ATL Drew Smyly SP ATL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
34
M. Peacock RP ARI Matt Peacock RP ARI
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
35
J. Lopez SP BAL Jorge Lopez SP BAL
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
36
W. Crowe SP PIT Wil Crowe SP PIT
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
MIA
Miami