We haven't even settled into Week 1 yet, and it's already time to talk Week 2.

That's what happens the season begins on a Thursday. It totally throws of our usual Monday-Sunday schedule. In fact, if your league opted to combine the stray half week with the first full week for an 11-day scoring period, then these Week 2 recommendations don't even apply to you. You'll want to check back in Week 3, which will be, in essence, your Week 2.

As for the rest of us, I have 10 sleeper hitter recommendations, though you should note I've limited my selection to those rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues. These players are, by the nature of this exercise, not the surest of things, so don't go sitting studs for them anything. But if you have a need, they could maybe help meet it.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper hitters for Week 2 (April 3-9) Ezequiel Tovar SS COL Colorado • #14 • Age: 21 Matchups @LAD2, WAS4 Rostered 68% The two games at the Dodgers are a little dicey, but then the Rockies open at home with four games against the Nationals' ramshackle rotation. It's an ideal scenario for Ezequiel Tovar to show off his many skills. Nico Hoerner 2B CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 25 Matchups @CIN3, TEX3 Rostered 69% The Cubs' matchups are decent enough that there's really no excuse to sit their leadoff hitter, who also happens to be a batting average and stolen base specialist. If Nico Hoerner's roster rate doesn't go up soon, he could become a fixture here. Josh Jung 3B TEX Texas • #6 • Age: 25 Matchups BAL3, @CHC3 Rostered 63% Josh Jung underwhelmed in his debut last season but looked more like a top prospect this spring and has the benefit of facing the Orioles and Cubs pitching staffs this week. Jake Fraley DH CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 27 Matchups CHC3, @PHI3 Rostered 43% What makes sleeper recommendations difficult this time of year is that certain players' roster rates haven't totally normalized yet, and that's true for Jake Fraley, who deserves to be started over most other players rostered in his range, even with so-so matchups. Adam Duvall CF BOS Boston • #18 • Age: 34 Matchups PIT3, @DET3 Rostered 20% Adam Duvall has carried over his power surge from the end of spring training into the regular season, and it should play particularly well at Fenway Park, where he's facing the Pirates pitching staff in three games to open the week. Elehuris Montero 3B COL Colorado • #44 • Age: 24 Matchups @LAD2, WAS4 Rostered 21% We'll see how much Mike Moustakas interferes with his playing time over the weekend, but provided Elehuris Montero is indeed the starter, his big spring suggests big things could be in store in four games against the Nationals at Coors Field. Oscar Colas CF CHW Chi. White Sox • #22 • Age: 24 Matchups SF3, @PIT3 Rostered 61% Oscar Colas faces new playing-time concerns after sitting against a left-hander in the opener, but provided it's more the exception than the rule, he has a chance to go off in the first full week, particularly in the Pirates series. Spencer Steer 3B CIN Cincinnati • #7 • Age: 25 Matchups CHC3, @PHI3 Rostered 44% As with Jake Fraley, it's less that the Reds' matchups are all that great than that Spencer Steer is being underappreciated. And at a time of year when playing time is harder to predict, his at-bats seem pretty secure. Garrett Mitchell CF MIL Milwaukee • #5 • Age: 24 Matchups NYM3, STL3 Rostered 54% The Brewers do draw Max Scherzer in the Mets series and Jordan Montgomery in the Cardinals series, but there are enough cupcake matchups still for Garrett Mitchell to rack up some steals, maybe even a homer or two. Lane Thomas RF WAS Washington • #28 • Age: 27 Matchups TB3, @COL4 Rostered 15% Lane Thomas has long excelled against lefties, batting .284 with an .834 OPS against them in his career, and the Nationals have four on the schedule this week, including two in their four-game series at Colorado.

Best hitter matchups for Week 2

1. Nationals TB3, @COL4

2. Rays @WAS3, OAK3

3. Red Sox PIT3, @DET3

4. Rockies @LAD2, WAS4

5. Dodgers COL2, @ARI4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 2

1. Cardinals ATL3, @MIL3

2. Angels @SEA3, TOR3

3. Padres ARI2, @ATL4

4. Phillies @NYY3, CIN3

5. Orioles @TEX3, NYY3