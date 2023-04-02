Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
- Week 2: Sleeper pitchers | Sleeper hitters
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 2 (April 3-9). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|2
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|3
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|4
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|5
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|6
|7
|8
|9
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|10
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|11
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|12
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|13
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|14
|15
|16
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|17
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|18
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
|
@
|
vs
|19
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|20
J. Oviedo RP PIT Johan Oviedo RP PIT
|
@
|
vs
|21
|22
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|23
|24
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|25
|26
K. Crawford SP BOS Kutter Crawford SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|27
|28
J. Woodford RP STL Jake Woodford RP STL
|
vs
|
@
|29
C. Overton SP CIN Connor Overton SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|30
T. Williams RP WAS Trevor Williams RP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|31
|32
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|33
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
|
vs
|
@