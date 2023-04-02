drew-rasmussen.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 2 (April 3-9). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
2
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
3
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
4
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
5
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
Advisable in most cases
6
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SD
San Diego
7
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
8
H. Brown RP HOU Hunter Brown RP HOU
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
9
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
SF
San Francisco
10
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
Better left for points leagues
11
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
MIA
Miami
12
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
13
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
14
M. Boyd RP DET Matthew Boyd RP DET
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
BOS
Boston
15
T. Mahle SP MIN Tyler Mahle SP MIN
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
HOU
Houston
16
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
17
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
No thanks
18
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
19
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
20
J. Oviedo RP PIT Johan Oviedo RP PIT
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
21
J. Cueto SP MIA Johnny Cueto SP MIA
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
22
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
TEX
Texas
23
M. Grove SP LAD Michael Grove SP LAD
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
ARI
Arizona
24
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
25
D. Dodd P ATL Dylan Dodd P ATL
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SD
San Diego
26
K. Crawford SP BOS Kutter Crawford SP BOS
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
DET
Detroit
27
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
28
J. Woodford RP STL Jake Woodford RP STL
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
29
C. Overton SP CIN Connor Overton SP CIN
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
30
T. Williams RP WAS Trevor Williams RP WAS
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
COL
Colorado
31
C. Kuhl SP WAS Chad Kuhl SP WAS
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
COL
Colorado
32
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
WAS
Washington
33
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
SF
San Francisco