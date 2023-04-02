Week 1 just got here, but it's already time to talk about Week 2.

That is, unless your league opted for an 11-day scoring period to begin the season rather than the default four-day scoring period. If so, your numbering is going to be off all season long. And also, this information will be useless to you. But I look forward to engaging with you again in Week 3! Which, for you, will be Week ... 2.

As for the rest of you, here are my recommendations for the scoring period that spans April 3-9, whatever you want to call it. I've limited my selections to those rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues, so if your pitching is strong, you shouldn't feel like you have to use any of them.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.