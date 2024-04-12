MJ Melendez LF KC Kansas City • #1 • Age: 25 Matchups @CHW3, BAL3 Rostered 72% Part of the reason for the Royals' strong start offensively is that they've consistently good matchups week after week, but among their hot hitters, MJ Melendez is perhaps showing the clearest signs of a breakout. No reason to back down against the back end of the White Sox and Orioles rotations this week.

Nolan Gorman 2B STL St. Louis • #16 • Age: 23 Matchups @OAK3, MIL3 Rostered 78% Nolan Gorman has been striking out too much, perhaps, but it's surprising he's available enough to qualify for this list. With the Cardinals having the fifth-best matchups this week -- going against pitchers like Ross Stripling, Paul Blackburn Colin Rea and Joe Ross -- he could be in line for some big power numbers.

Jose Caballero SS TB Tampa Bay • #7 • Age: 27 Matchups LAA4, @NYY3 Rostered 41% Jose Caballero is batting .417 (5 for 12) against left-handers so far and hit 80 points better against them than righties last year. The Rays are scheduled to face four lefties in their seven games this week, which should put Caballero on base often enough to deliver a handful of steals.

Matt Chapman 3B SF San Francisco • #26 • Age: 30 Matchups @MIA3, ARI4 Rostered 72% Like Caballero, Matt Chapman tends to do his best work against lefties, having gone 5 for 9 against them this season after hitting .307 with an .890 OPS against them last season. The Giants have four on the schedule this week, and it's fair to say A.J. Puk, Ryan Weathers, Trevor Rogers and Tommy Henry aren't striking fear in anyone right now.

Ty France 1B SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 29 Matchups CIN3, @COL3 Rostered 47% The Mariners' second-best hitter matchups this week include a series at Coors Field, where Ty France could be poised to do major damage. He worked with Driveline Baseball to refine his swing this offseason, and it's showing up in his exit velocities.

Colton Cowser LF BAL Baltimore • #17 • Age: 24 Matchups MIN3, @KC3 Rostered 40% Colton Cowser may have overtaken Austin Hays as the Orioles' starting left fielder with his work in Boston to begin Week 3 (April 8-14), going 6 for 13 with two home runs and a stolen base. Seeing as he bats left-handed, it's likely a platoon situation for now, but that doesn't matter so much with the Orioles having only one lefty on the schedule in Week 4 (April 15-21).

Bo Naylor C CLE Cleveland • #23 • Age: 24 Matchups @BOS4, OAK3 Rostered 65% Not only do the Guardians have the fourth best-hitter matchups this week, but six of the seven pitchers on tap throw right-handed. It should mean plenty of action for Bo Naylor, who tends to sit against lefties and is beginning to show signs of life at the plate.

Jarred Kelenic LF ATL Atlanta • #24 • Age: 24 Matchups CIN3, @COL3 Rostered 70% Jarred Kelenic is off to a great start with his new club, but he's been forced to split time in left field with Adam Duvall. We should see him close to every day this week, though, with only one left-hander on the schedule. Meanwhile, the righties include mashables like Spencer Arrighetti, Hunter Brown, J.P. France and Jon Gray.

Mitch Haniger RF SEA Seattle • #17 • Age: 33 Matchups CIN3, @COL3 Rostered 39% Mitch Haniger seems right at home with the Mariners, following a big spring with a couple home runs already this season. He's a good bet to take advantage of their favorable schedule this week, which includes a series at Coors Field.