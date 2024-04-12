Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Week 4: Sleeper pitchers | Two-start pitchers
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
MJ Melendez LF
KC Kansas City • #1 • Age: 25
Part of the reason for the Royals' strong start offensively is that they've consistently good matchups week after week, but among their hot hitters, MJ Melendez is perhaps showing the clearest signs of a breakout. No reason to back down against the back end of the White Sox and Orioles rotations this week.
Nolan Gorman 2B
STL St. Louis • #16 • Age: 23
Nolan Gorman has been striking out too much, perhaps, but it's surprising he's available enough to qualify for this list. With the Cardinals having the fifth-best matchups this week -- going against pitchers like Ross Stripling, Paul Blackburn Colin Rea and Joe Ross -- he could be in line for some big power numbers.
TB Tampa Bay • #7 • Age: 27
Jose Caballero is batting .417 (5 for 12) against left-handers so far and hit 80 points better against them than righties last year. The Rays are scheduled to face four lefties in their seven games this week, which should put Caballero on base often enough to deliver a handful of steals.
Matt Chapman 3B
SF San Francisco • #26 • Age: 30
Like Caballero, Matt Chapman tends to do his best work against lefties, having gone 5 for 9 against them this season after hitting .307 with an .890 OPS against them last season. The Giants have four on the schedule this week, and it's fair to say A.J. Puk, Ryan Weathers, Trevor Rogers and Tommy Henry aren't striking fear in anyone right now.
Ty France 1B
SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 29
The Mariners' second-best hitter matchups this week include a series at Coors Field, where Ty France could be poised to do major damage. He worked with Driveline Baseball to refine his swing this offseason, and it's showing up in his exit velocities.
BAL Baltimore • #17 • Age: 24
Colton Cowser may have overtaken Austin Hays as the Orioles' starting left fielder with his work in Boston to begin Week 3 (April 8-14), going 6 for 13 with two home runs and a stolen base. Seeing as he bats left-handed, it's likely a platoon situation for now, but that doesn't matter so much with the Orioles having only one lefty on the schedule in Week 4 (April 15-21).
CLE Cleveland • #23 • Age: 24
Not only do the Guardians have the fourth best-hitter matchups this week, but six of the seven pitchers on tap throw right-handed. It should mean plenty of action for Bo Naylor, who tends to sit against lefties and is beginning to show signs of life at the plate.
ATL Atlanta • #24 • Age: 24
Jarred Kelenic is off to a great start with his new club, but he's been forced to split time in left field with Adam Duvall. We should see him close to every day this week, though, with only one left-hander on the schedule. Meanwhile, the righties include mashables like Spencer Arrighetti, Hunter Brown, J.P. France and Jon Gray.
SEA Seattle • #17 • Age: 33
Mitch Haniger seems right at home with the Mariners, following a big spring with a couple home runs already this season. He's a good bet to take advantage of their favorable schedule this week, which includes a series at Coors Field.
KC Kansas City • #17 • Age: 25
Though he remains an all-or-nothing slugger, Nelson Velazquez has collected all manner of hits so far this season, so it may be time to consider using him as a fourth or fifth outfielder in Rotisserie leagues with the Royals having another favorable schedule this week. He'll face Dean Kremer and Cole Irvin, two homer-prone pitchers, in the Orioles series, and the White Sox series is even more inviting.
Best hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Dodgers WAS3, NYM3
2. Mariners CIN3, @COL3
3. Phillies COL3, CHW3
4. Guardians @BOS4, OAK3
5. Cardinals @OAK3, MIL3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Nationals @LAD3, HOU3
2. Yankees @TOR3, TB3
3. White Sox KC3, @PHI3
4. Reds @SEA3, LAA3
5. Mets PIT3, @LAD3