Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you're looking to stream with a spot or two, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
DET Detroit • #9 • Age: 28
The work Jack Flaherty has put in with the Tigers coaching staff is apparent, with his slider grading out as one of the most effective pitches in baseball so far this season. He's pretty close to must-start against the Twins, who entered the weekend with the third-lowest OPS of any team.
Nick Lodolo SP
CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 26
Luis Gil SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #81 • Age: 25
BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 27
Garrett Whitlock has broadened his arsenal this season, and the results through three starts have been encouraging. The Pirates and Guardians lineups have overperformed so far and still rate as favorable matchups for him.
PHI Philadelphia • #61 • Age: 27
For all the talk of increased velocity, Cristopher Sanchez has been hit-or-miss so far, but you can expect him to be at his best this week with the Rockies coming to town. The Rockies are always a mess offensively when they're away from Coors Field.
PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 28
Ranger Suarez will also benefit from the Rockies on the road this week, and he's off to a fantastic start, exhibiting better command than we've seen from him the past two years along with a much improved ground-ball rate.
KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 32
Michael Wacha has been a model of stability in recent years, and you can't ask for a better matchup than the White Sox right now, what with Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez both being on the IL.
Seth Lugo SP
KC Kansas City • #67 • Age: 34
Seth Lugo has delivered three quality starts already, but the total lack of whiffs is a little concerning. That's my reasoning for ranking him behind Michael Wacha even though Lugo is the one in line for two starts, including one against that decimated White Sox lineup.
Martin Perez SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #54 • Age: 33
The way Martin Perez has started out this season is reminiscent of 2022, which is the one time he was a genuine standout in Fantasy. It's reasonable to be skeptical, but with him lining up for two starts this week (against the Mets and Red Sox), he's at least worth using as a volume play in points leagues.
ATL Atlanta • #40 • Age: 30