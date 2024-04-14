ranger-suarez.jpg

Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you're looking to stream with a spot or two, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 4 (April 15-21)
player headshot
Jack Flaherty SP
DET Detroit • #9 • Age: 28
Matchup
at MIN
Rostered
78%
The work Jack Flaherty has put in with the Tigers coaching staff is apparent, with his slider grading out as one of the most effective pitches in baseball so far this season. He's pretty close to must-start against the Twins, who entered the weekend with the third-lowest OPS of any team.
player headshot
Nick Lodolo SP
CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. LAA
Rostered
74%
player headshot
Luis Gil SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #81 • Age: 25
Matchups
at TOR, vs. TB
Rostered
63%
player headshot
Garrett Whitlock SP
BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. CLE, at PIT
Rostered
63%
Garrett Whitlock has broadened his arsenal this season, and the results through three starts have been encouraging. The Pirates and Guardians lineups have overperformed so far and still rate as favorable matchups for him.
player headshot
Cristopher Sanchez SP
PHI Philadelphia • #61 • Age: 27
Matchup
vs. COL
Rostered
78%
For all the talk of increased velocity, Cristopher Sanchez has been hit-or-miss so far, but you can expect him to be at his best this week with the Rockies coming to town. The Rockies are always a mess offensively when they're away from Coors Field.
player headshot
Ranger Suarez SP
PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 28
Matchup
vs. COL
Rostered
61%
Ranger Suarez will also benefit from the Rockies on the road this week, and he's off to a fantastic start, exhibiting better command than we've seen from him the past two years along with a much improved ground-ball rate.
player headshot
Michael Wacha SP
KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 32
Matchup
at CHW
Rostered
75%
Michael Wacha has been a model of stability in recent years, and you can't ask for a better matchup than the White Sox right now, what with Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez both being on the IL.
player headshot
Seth Lugo SP
KC Kansas City • #67 • Age: 34
Matchups
at CHW, vs. BAL
Rostered
68%
Seth Lugo has delivered three quality starts already, but the total lack of whiffs is a little concerning. That's my reasoning for ranking him behind Michael Wacha even though Lugo is the one in line for two starts, including one against that decimated White Sox lineup.
player headshot
Martin Perez SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #54 • Age: 33
Matchups
at NYM, vs. BOS
Rostered
42%
The way Martin Perez has started out this season is reminiscent of 2022, which is the one time he was a genuine standout in Fantasy. It's reasonable to be skeptical, but with him lining up for two starts this week (against the Mets and Red Sox), he's at least worth using as a volume play in points leagues.
player headshot
Reynaldo Lopez SP
ATL Atlanta • #40 • Age: 30
Matchups
at HOU, vs. TEX
Rostered
74%