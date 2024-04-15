MJ Melendez LF KC Kansas City • #1 • Age: 25 Matchups @CHW3, BAL3 Rostered 72% Part of the reason for the Royals' strong start offensively is that they've consistently good matchups week after week, but among their hot hitters, MJ Melendez is perhaps showing the clearest signs of a breakout. No reason to back down against the back end of the White Sox and Orioles rotations this week.

Michael Busch 1B CHC Chi. Cubs • #29 • Age: 26 Week Rankings Matchups @ARI3, MIA4 Fantasy Rostered 65% This week represents a big test for Michael Busch with four lefties on the schedule, but I don't see how you sit him after a breakout week in which he homered in four consecutive games. The matchups are favorable, for what it's worth, with Tommy Henry, Brandon Pfaadt, A.J. Puk and Ryan Weathers being among the opposing pitchers.

Colton Cowser LF BAL Baltimore • #17 • Age: 24 Matchups MIN3, @KC3 Rostered 40% Colton Cowser may have overtaken Austin Hays as the Orioles' starting left fielder with his work over the past week, and he even got a chance to start against a left-hander Saturday. Of course, any platoon concerns are basically a non-factor this week, with the Orioles having only one lefty on the schedule.

Nolan Gorman 2B STL St. Louis • #16 • Age: 23 Matchups @OAK3, MIL3 Rostered 78% Nolan Gorman has been striking out too much, perhaps, but it's surprising he's available enough to qualify for this list. With the Cardinals having the fifth-best matchups this week -- going against pitchers like Ross Stripling, Paul Blackburn Colin Rea and Joe Ross -- he could be in line for some big power numbers.

Jose Caballero SS TB Tampa Bay • #7 • Age: 27 Matchups LAA4, @NYY3 Rostered 41% Jose Caballero is batting .385 (5 for 13) against left-handers so far and hit 80 points better against them than righties last year. The Rays are scheduled to face three lefties in their seven games this week, which should put Caballero on base often enough to deliver a handful of steals.

Matt Chapman 3B SF San Francisco • #26 • Age: 30 Matchups @MIA3, ARI4 Rostered 72% Like Caballero, Matt Chapman tends to do his best work against lefties, having gone 5 for 13 against them this season after hitting .307 with an .890 OPS against them last season. The Giants have four on the schedule this week, and it's fair to say A.J. Puk, Ryan Weathers, Trevor Rogers and Tommy Henry aren't striking fear in anyone right now.

Ty France 1B SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 29 Matchups CIN3, @COL3 Rostered 47% The Mariners' second-best hitter matchups this week include a series at Coors Field, where Ty France could be poised to do major damage. He worked with Driveline Baseball to refine his swing this offseason, and it's showing up in his exit velocities.

Jarred Kelenic LF ATL Atlanta • #24 • Age: 24 Matchups CIN3, @COL3 Rostered 70% Jarred Kelenic is off to a great start with his new club, but he's been forced to split time in left field with Adam Duvall. We should see him close to every day this week, though, with not a single left-hander on the schedule. Meanwhile, the righties include mashables like Spencer Arrighetti, Hunter Brown, J.P. France, Michael Lorenzen and Jon Gray.

Lars Nootbaar LF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 26 Matchups @OAK3, MIL3 Rostered 50% Lars Noootbaar hit a long home run in his first game back from rib fractures and started all three of the Cardinals' games over the weekend. He's in a good spot, then, to take advantage of the Cardinals having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, going against some of the worst the Athletics and Brewers can throw at them.