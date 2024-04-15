matt-chapman.jpg

Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper hitters for Week 4 (April 15-21)
MJ Melendez LF
KC Kansas City • #1 • Age: 25
Matchups
@CHW3, BAL3
Rostered
72%
Part of the reason for the Royals' strong start offensively is that they've consistently good matchups week after week, but among their hot hitters, MJ Melendez is perhaps showing the clearest signs of a breakout. No reason to back down against the back end of the White Sox and Orioles rotations this week.
Michael Busch 1B
CHC Chi. Cubs • #29 • Age: 26
Week Rankings
Matchups
@ARI3, MIA4
Fantasy
Rostered
65%
This week represents a big test for Michael Busch with four lefties on the schedule, but I don't see how you sit him after a breakout week in which he homered in four consecutive games. The matchups are favorable, for what it's worth, with Tommy Henry, Brandon Pfaadt, A.J. Puk and Ryan Weathers being among the opposing pitchers.
Colton Cowser LF
BAL Baltimore • #17 • Age: 24
Matchups
MIN3, @KC3
Rostered
40%
Colton Cowser may have overtaken Austin Hays as the Orioles' starting left fielder with his work over the past week, and he even got a chance to start against a left-hander Saturday. Of course, any platoon concerns are basically a non-factor this week, with the Orioles having only one lefty on the schedule.
Nolan Gorman 2B
STL St. Louis • #16 • Age: 23
Matchups
@OAK3, MIL3
Rostered
78%
Nolan Gorman has been striking out too much, perhaps, but it's surprising he's available enough to qualify for this list. With the Cardinals having the fifth-best matchups this week -- going against pitchers like Ross Stripling, Paul Blackburn Colin Rea and Joe Ross -- he could be in line for some big power numbers.
Jose Caballero SS
TB Tampa Bay • #7 • Age: 27
Matchups
LAA4, @NYY3
Rostered
41%
Jose Caballero is batting .385 (5 for 13) against left-handers so far and hit 80 points better against them than righties last year. The Rays are scheduled to face three lefties in their seven games this week, which should put Caballero on base often enough to deliver a handful of steals.
Matt Chapman 3B
SF San Francisco • #26 • Age: 30
Matchups
@MIA3, ARI4
Rostered
72%
Like Caballero, Matt Chapman tends to do his best work against lefties, having gone 5 for 13 against them this season after hitting .307 with an .890 OPS against them last season. The Giants have four on the schedule this week, and it's fair to say A.J. Puk, Ryan Weathers, Trevor Rogers and Tommy Henry aren't striking fear in anyone right now.
Ty France 1B
SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 29
Matchups
CIN3, @COL3
Rostered
47%
The Mariners' second-best hitter matchups this week include a series at Coors Field, where Ty France could be poised to do major damage. He worked with Driveline Baseball to refine his swing this offseason, and it's showing up in his exit velocities.
Jarred Kelenic LF
ATL Atlanta • #24 • Age: 24
Matchups
CIN3, @COL3
Rostered
70%
Jarred Kelenic is off to a great start with his new club, but he's been forced to split time in left field with Adam Duvall. We should see him close to every day this week, though, with not a single left-hander on the schedule. Meanwhile, the righties include mashables like Spencer Arrighetti, Hunter Brown, J.P. France, Michael Lorenzen and Jon Gray.
Lars Nootbaar LF
STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 26
Matchups
@OAK3, MIL3
Rostered
50%
Lars Noootbaar hit a long home run in his first game back from rib fractures and started all three of the Cardinals' games over the weekend. He's in a good spot, then, to take advantage of the Cardinals having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, going against some of the worst the Athletics and Brewers can throw at them.
Mitch Haniger RF
SEA Seattle • #17 • Age: 33
Matchups
CIN3, @COL3
Rostered
39%
Mitch Haniger seems right at home with the Mariners, following a big spring with a couple home runs already this season. He's a reasonable bet to take advantage of their favorable schedule this week, which includes a series at Coors Field.

Best hitter matchups for Week 4

1. Dodgers WAS3, NYM3
2. Mariners CIN3, @COL3
3. Phillies COL3, CHW3
4. Guardians @BOS4, OAK3
5. Cardinals @OAK3, MIL3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 4

1. Nationals @LAD3, HOU3
2. Yankees @TOR3, TB3
3. White Sox KC3, @PHI3
4. Reds @SEA3, LAA3
5. Mets PIT3, @LAD3