Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that deadweight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Taylor Ward RF
LAA L.A. Angels • #3 • Age: 28
The Angels have the fourth-best matchups this week, but Taylor Ward probably belongs at the top of this list regardless. He was pretty interesting before moving to the leadoff spot and has been a wrecking ball since.
CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24
His playing-time concerns are out the window with Eloy Jimenez sidelined by injury, and he looks like a more obvious breakout case with each passing game. Here's betting this week is the last he's eligible for this list.
COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30
His introduction to Coors Field is going about as well as hoped, and he'll get to spend half of this week there. Given how few players are batting over .300 so far, it's a wonder he remains so available.
Alec Bohm 3B
PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 25
All the ways he disappointed as a hitter last year he's making up for now, delivering elite velocities with half the strikeout rate. At a position as weak as third base, he's already on the verge of graduating from sleeper to must-start.
BAL Baltimore • #25 • Age: 27
He's always made contact at a nice rate while putting the ball in the air enough to do real damage, but his plate discipline has been markedly improved this year. He'll enjoy the third-best matchups this week.
Max Kepler RF
MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 29
Manager Rocco Baldelli and Max Kepler himself have both described the former 30-homer man as swinging with more intent this year, and it's showing up in the data. The Twins' matchups against two ramshackle rotations are the most favorable of all.
Yuli Gurriel 1B
HOU Houston • #10 • Age: 37
The defending AL batting champ has been slow out of the gate but has been reliable enough that we shouldn't have any doubts about him coming around. A seven-game week with the second-best matchups could be the start of it.
LAA L.A. Angels • #16 • Age: 24
Brandon Marsh is showing the same breakout signs as Alec Bohm -- namely harder, more regular contact -- but has the added hurdle of sitting against left-handers. The Angels have only one of those on the schedule this week, and the righties include names like Michael Wacha, Joan Adon and Erick Fedde.
KC Kansas City • #16 • Age: 27
He's currently riding a 10-game hitting streak during which he's batting .444 (16 for 36). Of course, he has only two extra-base hits during that time, a triple and a double, but with a bunch of pitch-to-contact guys on the slate this week, singles may be enough.
Luis Arraez 3B
MIN Minnesota • #2 • Age: 25
Speaking of hitting for singles, that Luis Arraez's thing, too. With offense down across the league, a little stability might be a welcome change of pace. Again, the Twins have the best matchups, and since five of them throw right-handed, Arraez should play enough to factor.
Best hitter matchups for Week 5
1. Twins @BAL4, OAK3
2. Astros SEA3, DET4
3. Orioles MIN4, KC3
4. Angels @CHW1, @BOS3, WAS3
5. Rockies WAS3, @ARI3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 5
1. Cubs CHW2, LAD3
2. Rangers @PHI2, @NYY3
3. Guardians SD2, TOR4
4. Dodgers SF2, @CHC3
5. Padres @CLE2, MIA4