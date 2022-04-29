Taylor Ward RF LAA L.A. Angels • #3 • Age: 28 Matchups @CHW1, @BOS3, WAS3 Rostered 63% The Angels have the fourth-best matchups this week, but Taylor Ward probably belongs at the top of this list regardless. He was pretty interesting before moving to the leadoff spot and has been a wrecking ball since.

Andrew Vaughn LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24 Matchups LAA1, @CHC2, @BOS3 Rostered 77% His playing-time concerns are out the window with Eloy Jimenez sidelined by injury, and he looks like a more obvious breakout case with each passing game. Here's betting this week is the last he's eligible for this list.

Randal Grichuk RF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups WAS3, @ARI3 Rostered 65% His introduction to Coors Field is going about as well as hoped, and he'll get to spend half of this week there. Given how few players are batting over .300 so far, it's a wonder he remains so available.

Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 25 Matchups TEX2, NYM4 Rostered 64% All the ways he disappointed as a hitter last year he's making up for now, delivering elite velocities with half the strikeout rate. At a position as weak as third base, he's already on the verge of graduating from sleeper to must-start.

Anthony Santander RF BAL Baltimore • #25 • Age: 27 Matchups MIN4, KC3 Rostered 56% He's always made contact at a nice rate while putting the ball in the air enough to do real damage, but his plate discipline has been markedly improved this year. He'll enjoy the third-best matchups this week.

Max Kepler RF MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 29 Matchups @BAL4, OAK3 Rostered 51% Manager Rocco Baldelli and Max Kepler himself have both described the former 30-homer man as swinging with more intent this year, and it's showing up in the data. The Twins' matchups against two ramshackle rotations are the most favorable of all.

Yuli Gurriel 1B HOU Houston • #10 • Age: 37 Matchups SEA3, DET4 Rostered 76% The defending AL batting champ has been slow out of the gate but has been reliable enough that we shouldn't have any doubts about him coming around. A seven-game week with the second-best matchups could be the start of it.

Brandon Marsh LF LAA L.A. Angels • #16 • Age: 24 Matchups @CHW1, @BOS3, WAS3 Rostered 53% Brandon Marsh is showing the same breakout signs as Alec Bohm -- namely harder, more regular contact -- but has the added hurdle of sitting against left-handers. The Angels have only one of those on the schedule this week, and the righties include names like Michael Wacha, Joan Adon and Erick Fedde.

Andrew Benintendi LF KC Kansas City • #16 • Age: 27 Matchups @STL1, STL2, @BAL3 Rostered 68% He's currently riding a 10-game hitting streak during which he's batting .444 (16 for 36). Of course, he has only two extra-base hits during that time, a triple and a double, but with a bunch of pitch-to-contact guys on the slate this week, singles may be enough.