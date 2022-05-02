Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 5 (May 2-8). All information has been updated as of Sunday evening.
|1
C. Rodon SP SF Carlos Rodon SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|2
|3
|4
|5
A. Manoah SP TOR Alek Manoah SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|6
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|7
|8
C. Bassitt SP NYM Chris Bassitt SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|9
|10
P. Sandoval SP LAA Patrick Sandoval SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|11
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|12
|13
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
|
@
|
@
|14
|15
J. Montgomery SP NYY Jordan Montgomery SP NYY
|
@
|
vs
|16
S. Matz SP STL Steven Matz SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|17
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
|
@
|
@
|18
D. Hudson SP STL Dakota Hudson SP STL
|
@
|
@
|19
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|20
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|21
B. Zimmermann SP BAL Bruce Zimmermann SP BAL
|
vs
|
vs
|22
D. Jefferies SP OAK Daulton Jefferies SP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|23
|24
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|25
R. Stripling SP TOR Ross Stripling SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|26
|27
M. Wacha SP BOS Michael Wacha SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|28
J. Odorizzi SP HOU Jake Odorizzi SP HOU
|
vs
|
vs
|29
M. Pineda SP DET Michael Pineda SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|30
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
|
vs
|
vs
|31
B. Wilson SP PIT Bryse Wilson SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|32
E. Fedde SP WAS Erick Fedde SP WAS
|
@
|
@
|33
V. Gutierrez SP CIN Vladimir Gutierrez SP CIN
|
@
|
vs