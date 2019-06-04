2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 110-101

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

Here are players 101-110, beginning with the debut of one dynamic playmaker and ending with the return of another to his original home:

110. Marquise Brown, WR, BAL

The Case For: Brown could be the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens this season since they completely overhauled their receiving corps and selected Brown with a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. He has elite speed and comes from a tremendous offense in Oklahoma, where he played with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray the past two seasons. Over that span, Brown had back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, averaging 18.3 yards per catch with 17 touchdowns in 27 games. His injured foot, which forced him to miss OTAs in May, should be fine for Week 1.

The Case Against: Lamar Jackson's lack of ability as a passer in 2018 during his rookie campaign isn't going inspire much confidence in Fantasy players to trust his receivers. And we know Baltimore wants to run, run and run some more on offense, limiting Brown's targets. Brown's foot injury could force him to miss much of training camp and leave him behind in learning the offense. And Brown might not be better than fellow rookie Miles Boykin or veteran Willie Snead, which could put him lower on the depth chart than initially expected.

109. Kenny Stills, WR, MIA

The Case For: Stills should be the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins since the rest of this receiving corps is DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. On a team that will likely be chasing points because of a bad defense, Stills could see plenty of targets. Whether it's Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick, Stills should benefit with a quarterback upgrade over Ryan Tannehill. And if Fitzpatrick manages to be the starter, he has the type of gunslinger mentality that could help Stills make plenty of plays down the field.

The Case Against: Stills clearly isn't the best No. 1 receiver in the NFL. In 2018, Stills had three-year lows in targets (64), receptions (37) and receiving yards (553), although he scored at least six touchdowns for the third season in a row. Parker could finally have a breakout season with a new regime in Miami, and Wilson could prove to be better than Stills as well, especially if he's fine from last year's hip injury.

108. Drew Brees, QB, NO

The Case For: For the 10th time in the past 11 years, Brees passed for at least 30 touchdowns, and he got a new weapon this offseason with free agent tight end Jared Cook. Along with Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, as well as Sean Payton still calling plays, Brees has elite talent and a tremendous system at his disposal. He also opened 2018 with at least 20 Fantasy points in nine of his first 11 games. And he averaged 30.6 Fantasy points in seven home games last season.

The Case Against: For the first time since coming to New Orleans in 2006, Brees passed for fewer than 4,000 yards (3,992). He also had fewer than 500 pass attempts for the first time as a member of the Saints. Is that a sign of a better run game and defense? Or is Brees, 40, slowing down? His offensive line will also look different with center Nick Easton replacing the departed Max Unger (retired), which could be a downgrade. And last year, he had four games in a row with fewer than 20 Fantasy points to close the regular season.

107. Jameis Winston, QB, TB

The Case For: Winston got a new head coach in Bruce Arians, who we all expect will make him a better quarterback. Winston still has an elite No. 1 wideout in Mike Evans, a very good No. 2 in Chris Godwin and one of the most talented tight ends in the league in O.J. Howard. In the past two seasons, Winston has started and finished 19 games. He's thrown for 5,748 yards and 34 touchdowns in those games. He doesn't really have to improve to become a must-start Fantasy quarterback.

The Case Against: He's only started and finished 19 games in the past two years combined. That's because of a combination of injuries, a suspension and poor play. Also, while Arians is a very good offensive mind, there is no guarantee Winston will acclimate quickly to the change in offense. That can be very tough for younger quarterbacks, and he's still just 25.

106. Carlos Hyde, RB, KC

The Case For: Hyde could end up as the best running back for the Chiefs. Signed as a free agent this offseason from Jacksonville, he will likely open the season behind Damien Williams, who has never been a full-time starter. Should Williams falter or get hurt, Hyde could become a featured option in an Andy Reid-led offense, which is a beautiful thing for his Fantasy value, especially given his expected cost with a mid-round pick. Prior to being traded to Jacksonville last season, Hyde opened the year playing in Cleveland. He had four games in a row with at least 11 PPR points. He also had 59 receptions in 2017 with the 49ers, which shows he's a better receiver out of the backfield than people think.

The Case Against: Williams runs away with the job, and Hyde has limited touches or barely sees the field. Or even if Williams does struggle or gets hurt, the Chiefs turn to rookie Darwin Thompson ahead of Hyde. He's been under 4.0 yards per carry in each of the past two seasons, and he barely made an impact with the Jaguars last season, combining for 18 PPR points in nine games. Hyde could be hitting the downside of his career, even at just 28 years old.

105. Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR

The Case For: Samuel is the clear No. 2 in an above-average offense, and he's coming off a sophomore campaign where he scored seven touchdowns. On a per-game basis he actually outscored D.J. Moore in both formats.

The Case Against: Samuel only outscored Moore because of those touchdowns, which probably aren't predictive. In 2019 he'll be behind Moore, Christian Mccaffrey and Greg Olsen in the pecking order. If you want to use a late-round pick on him in best ball that's fine, but he won't be a reliable Fantasy option.

104. Dion Lewis, RB, TEN

The Case For: Even with Derrick Henry's breakout at the end of 2018, Lewis figures to be the team's third-down back and should have value in PPR. He's also the handcuff to Henry, who has never had more than 215 carries in a season. Lewis could catch 60 passes and approach 1,000 yards even if Henry stays healthy.

The Case Against: Lewis got his chance at a lead role last year and fell flat on his face. The Titans are going to lean on Henry, and if he goes down it will be a committee approach with Lewis sharing the load. He's useless in non-PPR and probably overrated in PPR.

103. Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK

The Case For: The Raiders signed Williams as a free agent from the Chargers for a reason -- to be Robin to Antonio Brown's Batman. He is expected to start opposite Brown, and hopefully we'll see Oakland feature Williams the way he was in 2016. That season, when Keenan Allen was out for the Chargers with a torn ACL, Williams scored at least 12 PPR points in 10 games. He also set career highs in targets (121), catches (69), yards (1,059) and touchdowns (seven). Williams is a great down-field threat, averaging 16.3 yards per catch in his career.

The Case Against: Williams was great in 2016 when he was the only show in town, but in the past two seasons with the Chargers, he's averaged 67 targets, 42 catches, 690.5 yards and 4.5 touchdowns. Even with an expected uptick in targets, he likely will be closer to that production than his 2016 stats. Derek Carr is a downgrade from Philip Rivers, and Williams will likely continue to post inconsistent Fantasy production.

102. James Washington, WR, PIT

The Case For: Antonio Brown has left the building and left 168 targets in his wake. Washington won't come close to that number, but he's the most talented receiver on the roster outside of JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Steelers threw the ball 689 times in 2018, so it's not hard at all to find 120 targets for Washington, who profiles as a big-play receiver who should have success in the red zone.

The Case Against: Only Justin Hunter had a worse catch rate in this offense in 2018. The Steelers still have James Conner and Vance McDonald. They also added Donte Moncrief and Diontae Johnson in the offseason, who Washington will have to beat out for the No. 2 role.

101. DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI

The Case For: Jackson showed his ability to be a Fantasy star at the start of 2018 with Tampa Bay when he scored at least 16 PPR points in three of the first four games. He remains in an explosive offense going from the Buccaneers to the Eagles via trade this offseason, and he should do well playing with Carson Wentz. Even though he's 32, he's still among the best deep threats in the NFL, averaging 18.9 yards per catch in 2018.

The Case Against: Jackson hasn't played 16 games since 2013, and finding consistent targets in Philadelphia will be tough if everyone is healthy with Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor and quality running backs out of the backfield all competing for the ball. Wentz hasn't been able to finish the past two seasons due to injury, and this time there's no Nick Foles to bail out Philadelphia's passing game. Jackson also scored more than seven PPR points just once in his final four outings last year.