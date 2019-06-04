2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 120-111

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

Here are players 111-120, featuring plenty of upside at wide receiver and tight end:

120. Anthony Miller, WR, CHI



The Case For: As a rookie, and one playing hurt for most of the year, Anthony Miller led the Bears with seven receiving touchdowns. Of those seven, five were in the red-zone, suggesting the team drew up plays for him to score, which is great. You won't find much else to get excited about in Miller's rookie-season stats, but the way he plays with quickness and just slides away from defenders with crisp movement is enough to envision him being a playmaker for the Bears. Finding him in the double-digit rounds offers some silly steal potential.

The Case Against: Miller averaged 3.6 targets per game as a rookie. Sure, we can expect a boost, but unless it doubles to 7.2 per game, he'll be tough to trust in Fantasy lineups. Odds are slim he'll see that many throws on a weekly basis considering the depth of the Bears' receiving corps. There's also concern about how good his quarterback is and whether or not he can push Miller to a 1,000-yard, high-score season. Miller's slow recovery from a torn labrum is another strike against him.

119. Austin Hooper, TE, ATL

The Case For: Last year's TE6 in PPR scoring is going off the board around TE11 on average in early ADP. The fourth-year pro has been consistently efficient, catching 77.2% of his 180 career targets for 8.1 yards per target and a 5.6% touchdown rate, all solid numbers for a tight end. His volume ticked up last year, too, to a career-high 88 targets.

The Case Against: The presence of Julio Jones limits Hooper's target upside, and being an ancillary piece alongside Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu meant inconsistent targets on a weekly basis. If Atlanta's defense stays healthier in 2019, the Falcons will likely throw quite a bit less, too. Hooper might not be able to match his 88 targets from 2018 and doesn't appear to have much of a ceiling, but he's a solid-if-boring alternative if you miss out on hotter names at the position.

118. Jared Goff, QB, LAR

The Case For: Somehow, Goff is under-the-radar despite finishing as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback each of the last two seasons. Maybe people are too focused on his Super Bowl LIII struggles and forgetful of the 26.6 Fantasy points he averaged over his first 11 games in 2018. He has a stellar receiving corps and, hopefully, one of the best running backs in the league to lean on. Pair that with a brilliant play caller, and there's overflowing upside in choosing Goff with a pick after 100th overall.

The Case Against: Might the Rams be headed for trouble? Todd Gurley's knee is a question mark, as is the interior of their offensive line. Make no mistake, Goff's success can be tied to the low number of times he's been sacked through three seasons. If he's pressured, he's a mess, so if the run game or the O-line has issues, Goff will be in trouble. And forget about struggling in the Super Bowl -- Goff had seven terrible games in his final eight (including three postseason tilts), totaling seven total touchdowns, six interceptions and one game with over 300 passing yards. We're all for waiting for a quarterback on Draft Day, but ideally it's one with minimal downside and maximum upside. Not sure if Goff fits that profile.

117. David Njoku, TE, CLE

The Case For: With Baker Mayfield under center and Odell Beckham drawing coverage, we might see Njoku finally produce big numbers. He improved statistically from Year 1 to Year 2, particularly in terms of catch rate (up from 53.3 percent to 63.6 percent). He's always been a little raw, but entering his third season and measuring up at 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, there's not going to be much a defense can do to slow him down.

The Case Against: Njoku could be the most overrated tight end in Fantasy. In two seasons, he has two games with over 70 yards receiving and zero with 75 or more yards. How's that supposed to change with Beckham undoubtedly taking target share away from everyone else in Cleveland? That means Njoku will be a touchdown-or-bust tight end, which is a problem since he's found the end zone only eight times in 32 games. And lest we forget about his drops -- 13 in two seasons. Not even the early-season schedule is kind as the Titans and Jets were adept at covering tight ends last year. Let someone else reach for Njoku on Draft Day.

The Case For: The gap between Foreman, the Texans' presumed No. 2 running back, and Houston's third-stringer is a lot wider than the gap between him and starter Lamar Miller. Perhaps he'll have a shot to bulldoze his way into the lead role. Foreman didn't look like a plodder last year but just didn't have many opportunities, and his offensive line couldn't pop open any holes for him. Any Fantasy manager can take a low-risk, high-reward gamble on Foreman in Round 9.

The Case Against: It's typically bad form to invest in any third-year running back with 93 career touches and one Achilles injury. Foreman may have looked spry in 2018 but barely played (36 snaps in two games). He also has just four career carries of over 10 yards. There's no way he'll begin 2019 in anything more than a part-time role, and it'll stay that way unless Miller gets hurt or becomes terrible. Plus the jury's still out on just how improved the Texans O-line really is.

115. Jordan Reed, TE, WAS

The Case For: It's all about potential with Reed. He's a seven-year veteran who put up a monster season in 2015 and has a chance to do it again, particularly given the Redskins' new rookie quarterback and lack of explosive wide receivers. It's particularly encouraging that he's trained this offseason instead of rehabbing from an injury. What more could you hope for from a late-round pick?

The Case Against: Head, shoulders, knees and toes. That's not just a kids' song, it's part of a list of injuries Reed has suffered since 2015. We used to be willing to overlook his fragile nature in exchange for his upside, but last year proved he's no longer explosive. His lack of speed makes him easier for defenses to cover, which is why he had just seven red-zone targets in 13 games last year. And as for streaming, his first three opponents are Philadelphia, Dallas and Chicago. No thank you!

114. John Brown, WR, BUF

The Case For: John Brown was on-pace for his second-ever 1,000-yard season when the Ravens changed quarterbacks in mid-November last year. That's when his stats sunk because he couldn't get enough work from Lamar Jackson. With Flacco, he averaged over seven targets per game and 17.7 yards per catch. Brown's now in a high-flying Bills offense that puts speedy receivers in position to haul in long throws -- 80 percent of Josh Allen's touchdowns came from 15 yards out or farther. It's perfect for Brown, who is slight of frame but also one of the fastest players in the league. He's also a low-risk late-round pick.

The Case Against: Brown has long been among the most inconsistent receivers in Fantasy. He's scored in consecutive games four times in his entire five-year career and has just 10 outings with over 80 yards. He's supposed to buck those trends now that he's in … Buffalo? And for all of Allen's passing heroics, he's also proven to be scattershot. That means Brown won't always see a big dosage of catchable targets. I know there's no risk in taking him late on Draft Day, but what's the upside aside from a couple of unpredictable big games?

113. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN

The Case For: Sanders bounced back last season, averaging 12.2 yards per catch and nearly six catches per game. As the Broncos' main slot receiver, he began the year with 16-plus PPR Fantasy points in five of his first seven and finished as a top-24 wideout despite missing four games. He also finished top-25 in consistency. If he's right, he should lead the Broncos in every receiving category, which isn't a bad thing. Best of all, Sanders is falling into the back-half of Fantasy drafts, making him a discounted superstar.

The Case Against: How about the fact he's 32 years old and coming off of one of the worst injuries a player can have? Even if he can participate in training camp, there are still concerns about his effectiveness. Will he continue to play inside, or has he lost that role to DaeSean Hamilton? Can he still stretch the field, and can he develop chemistry with Joe Flacco without a full offseason and camp working together? It sure doesn't help that the Broncos offense is all new with a first-time NFL playcaller. Some Fantasy owners will gravitate toward Sanders because he's been around a long time, but is he worth carrying on the bench when other younger and healthier receivers are available in Round 8 and later?

112. DaeSean Hamilton, WR, DEN

The Case For: Given four games to play in the slot last year after Emmanuel Sanders ruptured his Achilles, Hamilton averaged 6.3 receptions and 45.5 yards per outing with two touchdowns. If he kept up that pace for 16 games, he'd have 100 catches and eight scores. Not bad! He gets a slight upgrade at quarterback with Joe Flacco, and Sanders is still on the mend and isn't a lock to begin the season (or have the slot gig when he does return). Hamilton profiles as a reception hog.

The Case Against: Hamilton averaged 7.3 yards per catch replacing Sanders (8.1 yards per grab on the season). Of his 30 receptions in 2018, only 10 were good for 10-plus yards and only one of those netted him over 20 yards. That definitely makes him unappealing in non-PPR. It should also be noted that Flacco's short-area passing tendencies suggest a reliance on tight ends, not slot receivers. Hamilton definitely benefited from slot-happy passer Case Keenum late last season. If you draft him, how often will you be excited to take him off your bench?

The Case For: Harry brings a polished skill-set to a Patriots offense that will play without Rob Gronkowski (72 targets last year), Chris Hogan (55 targets), Cordarrelle Patterson (28 targets) and potentially Josh Gordon (68 targets). Someone has to replace those numbers, and Harry is at the top of the list. He can line up anywhere and is a broad-chested, tall target for Tom Brady to fire at, particularly for 50-50 jump balls and back-shoulder fades. Harry notched over 1,000 yards and at least eight scores in each of his last two seasons at Arizona State. If you're going to draft a rookie receiver, why not a first-rounder who's with the Patriots?

The Case Against: The Patriots certainly needed receiver help in the draft, but part of their attraction to Harry was his run-blocking ability. They certainly couldn't be enamored with his speed -- he ran a 4.53 at the combine and wasn't known for being a burner in school. That may also be an issue when it comes to separating from defenders. And not only are the Patriots moving toward being a little more run oriented, but they've never been an offense to lean heavily on their outside receivers. Plus it's not like Bill Belichick is gleefully willing to trust his unproven rookies.