2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings breakdown No. 100-91

Welcome to our 2019 Player Profiles series. We are going through the top-150 in Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard's consensus PPR rankings to give you the case for and the case against drafting each player. By the time you're done, you'll know everything you need to know for drafting in 2019.

Stretching from the end of Round 8 to the beginning of Round 9, the 91-100 portion of our ranks includes four committee backs in good offenses, a few wide receiver options that should see targets, and a trio of solid quarterback options for 2019:

100. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI

The Case For: Wentz is a definitively good quarterback in a great system surrounded by very good weapons. Over the past two seasons his 16-game pace has been 4,247 yards and 36 touchdowns. With the creativity of his coaching staff and weapons like Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, and DeSean Jackson, Wentz looks like a surefire top-12 quarterback available in the second half of the draft.

The Case Against: He's missed eight games over the past two seasons with significant ailments, the last being a back injury. He averaged fewer than three rush attempts per game in 2018, so you can't count on the rushing production you got from him in 2017. Wentz probably will be a top-12 quarterback if he lasts 16 games for the first time since his rookie year, but he won't be a difference maker.

99. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN

The Case For: Sutton is the best outside receiver the Broncos have. Daesean Hamilton is good in the slot, as is Emmanuel Sanders, though Sanders is recovering from an Achilles tear. If Sutton develops as a route runner he could lead this team in targets and be the best red zone option..

The Case Against: After Sanders went down in 2018, Sutton was a disappointment and was outplayed by Hamilton. He really only looked comfortable going downfield and his new quarterback has been risk averse in the later years of his career.

98. Keke Coutee, WR, HOU

The Case For: When healthy last season, Coutee proved to be a valuable part of Houston's passing attack. He only appeared in six games as a rookie in 2018 because of a hamstring injury, but he scored at least 12 PPR points in three of them. Will Fuller is still not 100 percent coming back from last year's ACL injury, which could increase Coutee's role in the offense. And he plays with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Deshaun Watson.

The Case Against: The best ability is availability, and Coutee missed 10 games last season because of his hamstring injury. He will have to prove he can stay healthy for the Texans, as well as Fantasy managers, to trust him. If Fuller is ready for Week 1 as expected, it could be hard for Coutee to get consistent targets behind Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins. In 2018, he had three games with at least seven targets and three games with five targets or less.

97. Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF

The Case For: The 49ers have a very crowded backfield, but McKinnon is still the best pass-catching back on the roster, and the most expensive. The 49ers ran the ball 423 times in 2018 and threw 107 passes to their running backs. There are plenty of touches to go around for McKinnon and Tevin Coleman. Besides, the Coleman signing has driven McKinnon's cost down so much that there's a lot more upside than downside.

The Case Against: That might be true if McKinnon and Coleman were the only backs on the team, but the presence of Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert means there's virtually no path to a heavy workload for McKinnon. There's just not that much incentive to drafting a part-time running back who will remain part-time even if the starter is injured.

96. Ito Smith, RB, ATL

The Case For: Smith will inherit the Tevin Coleman role this season, and with Devonta Freeman's recent health, that may just turn into a feature role. Coleman was a top 20 running back in 2018 and finished No. 22 in both formats in 2017. Smith should see 180 touches even if Freeman is able to stay healthy, making him a worthwhile flex in a worst-case scenario.

The Case Against: Last year when Freeman went down, the team still went with a committee between Coleman and Smith. So there may not actually be workhorse upside in the event of another Freeman injury. Also, Smith was far worse than Coleman on a per-carry and a per-catch basis last year. You have to be efficient to be good in a committee, and Smith didn't show us any signs last season that he will be.

95. Jordan Howard, RB, PHI

The Case For: It's rare you can find a 1,000-yard back with double-digit touchdown upside this late in the draft. Especially one on a team as good as the Eagles. Howard should be just as good in Philadelphia as he's been in Chicago, maybe better. And what he's been in Chicago is mostly a must-start running back.

The Case Against: Howard did not have fewer than 270 touches in any season in Chicago. Josh Adams led the Eagles with 127 touches last season. Since Doug Pederson arrived in Philadelphia, no running back has had even 200 touches in this offense. That limits his upside. But what really hurts is the team drafting Miles Sanders, which could eliminate Howard's floor as well. I'd expect him to be a rotational back in 2019.

94. Cam Newton, QB, CAR

The Case For: Newton's weapons in the passing game could be the best he's had in his career. D.J. Moore should continue his development into a No. 1 receiver, Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best pass-catching back in the league, and Greg Olsen is back. Curtis Samuel and Ian Thomas can also provide depth and big plays. That type of passing upside combined with Newton's rushing production makes him a darkhorse to be the No. 1 QB in Fantasy.

The Case Against: Newton had shoulder surgery in January and as of late May it was unclear when he would begin passing. The expectation is that Newton will be fine, but it's hard not to have Andrew Luck flashbacks. If he's not 100 percent to start camp I'll be concerned.

93. Latavius Murray, RB, NO

The Case For: Murray left Minnesota for New Orleans this offseason and will inherit the Mark Ingram role. Ingram saw 13 touches per game in that role last year, and virtually anyone who has run the ball in New Orleans has been efficient. Murray has scored 26 touchdowns over the past three seasons and should get plenty of red-zone opportunities in the high-powered Saints offense. He's not the starting running back for the Saints, but he may be on your Fantasy team.

The Case Against: The Saints gave Alvin Kamara a larger share last season even when Ingram returned, and Ingram's role in the passing game almost vanished. Murray has not had a lot of receiving success the past couple of years, so his role may be limited to the ground game. The Saints also leaned heavily on Kamara in the red zone in 2018, so the touchdown upside for Murray may not be quite as high as it seems.

92. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL

The Case For: Ryan has legitimately been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL the past three seasons. Since the start of 2016, his 8.36 yards per attempt leads all quarterbacks (minimum 800 attempts). He has a system he's comfortable in and a fantastic receiving corps. Ryan is a surefire No. 1 quarterback that you don't have to pay a premium for.

The Case Against: There is at least some reason for concern when it comes to Ryan's volume. In 2016 and 2017, he didn't top 540 attempts. That changed in 2019, but mostly because the Falcons defense was devastated by injuries. If the defense bounces back, Ryan may lose 75 attempts from 2018. That could cost him 600 yards. If he does lose volume, his case as a difference-maker comes down to touchdown rate, which has been all over the place the past four years. He's had two seasons below four percent and two at 5.8% or better. Over a season, that's a difference of at least 10 touchdowns.

91. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI

The Case For: The Cardinals offensive game plan figures to be much improved in 2019 if only because it would be hard for it to be much worse. Fitzgerald considered retirement, but Kliff Kingsbury really wanted him back and they paid the veteran a handsome sum to return. That suggests he'll be heavily involved in the game plan and should be a good value in PPR leagues once again. Fitzgerald had three straight seasons with at least 100 catches before last year.

The Case Against: He'll be 36 years old when the season starts and is coming off a season where he didn't reach 800 yards. The odds are Christian Kirk is the No. 1 receiver in this offense now and the Cardinals drafted both Hakeem Butler and Andy Isabella. Kingsbury's offense will be predicated on speed which will make it hard for Fitzgerald to stand out amongst all the young talent.