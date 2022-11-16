Fantasy Football is, as much as anything else, about winning a battle of attrition.

For as much time as we spend on strategy going back to draft season, a lot of who wins the championship comes down, just like in real football, to who has managed to avoid injuries best. We were reminded of that in stark terms in Week 10 with a whole slew of significant injuries. Here are the latest details you need to know about as teams prep for Week 11 starting today:

Cooper Kupp (ankle) will go on IR -- Kupp is set to have surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain, and while the Rams haven't ruled him out for the season yet, it seems all but inevitable he will be eventually. At the very least, he's going to be out until Week 15 in an absolute best-case scenario, so you've gotta decide if you can afford to hang on to him if you don't have an IR spot. It'll be a tough call.

Khalil Herbert (hip) was placed on IR -- Because the Bears haven't had their bye week yet, Herbert is out until Week 16 at the earlier. He's droppable if you don't have an IR spot for him.

Dallas Goedert (shoulder) will miss "extended time" -- We don't know if that means Goedert needs surgery or will go on IR, but at the very least, I'm expecting a multi-week absence at this point. Some combination of Jack Stoll, Tyree Jackson, and Grant Calcaterra will replace Goedert in the Eagles offense, but I don't expect any will come close to replacing him for Fantasy.

Zach Ertz (knee) is out for the season -- Official word from the team is that they are hoping to have a diagnosis by Wednesday, but it sounds like they're expecting him to be sidelined the rest of the way. Rookie Trey McBride has a real opportunity to step into a significant role and is worth an add if you need upside at TE.

Najee Harris is dealing with knee discomfort -- There's some uncertainty as to whether Mike Tomlin meant to say Harris will be limited this week in practice or during the game as well, but it does seem like Jaylen Warren could be in line for an even bigger role this week. He'd be in the RB2 discussion if Harris is out.

We'll learn more about those injuries and the rest heading into Week 11 in the coming days, and in tomorrow's newsletter, I'll have updates on all of the other injury news you need to know about from the first day of practice for most teams heading into Week 11. For now, let's take a look at Heath Cummings' position previews for this week, along with some trade targets to look for at the bottom of today's newsletter:

🔍Week 11 Position Previews



Every Tuesday, Heath Cummings previews each position, providing injury insights, key stats to know, the best waiver-wire adds, DFS targets, and more for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. Here's a brief rundown of each position, along with some key details you need to know before you go read Heath's full breakdowns:

"The 2022 season has been a pretty big disaster for Fantasy purposes at QB, but with the emergence of Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa it was starting to look better. We even had 15 quarterbacks score 20 Fantasy points in Week 11. Unfortunately, four of those quarterbacks -- Geno Smith, Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence, and Tagovailoa -- are on bye in Week 11."

On a bye: Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Tom Brady and Geno Smith.

Injuries: Kyler Murray (hamstring), Aaron Rodgers (thumb), Matthew Stafford (concussion), Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and Carson Wentz (finger).

Number to know: 82.6 -- Passer rating for Justin Herbert since Week 2. Hopefully he gets Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back this week.

Matchup that matters: Justin Herbert vs. KC (26th vs. QB)

Waiver add/streamer: "Kenny Pickett. It is a bad week for quarterback, and there aren't any streamers I would start over someone you've been trusting. There aren't even any streamers I would start over Russell Wilson. But if you need a bye-week replacement, Pickett has been running more lately and produced 19 Fantasy points with just one total touchdown in Week 10. There's a good chance we get more pass attempts with him chasing the score against the Bengals."

Stash: "Deshaun Watson. Watson is still a couple of weeks away from returning, but he has top-five upside when he comes back and we're close enough to his return to stash him, especially if your QB has already had his bye."

"It was a shock to see James Conner play a season-high 96% of the Cardinals offensive snaps in Week 10. It was a bigger shock to see the team release Eno Benjamin a day later. But now that the dust has settled no one should be shocked if Conner is a top-12 running back for the rest of the season.



Conner turned 24 touches in Week 10 into 86 yards, two touchdowns, and 23.6 PPR Fantasy points. While the rushing efficiency was miserable, you really shouldn't care with that type of volume. Conner taught us this very lesson last season."

On a bye: Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Travis Etienne, Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White and Kenneth Walker III.

Injuries: Leonard Fournette (hip), Aaron Jones (ankle), Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Damien Harris (illness), Gus Edwards (hamstring), Khalil Herbert (hip), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Deon Jackson (knee), Mark Ingram (knee), J.D. McKissic (neck), Darrel Williams (hip) and Damien Williams (ribs).

Number to know: 19 -- Touches for Elijah Mitchell in his first game with Christian McCaffery. Eight of those also came in the red zone.

Matchup that matters: Devin Singletary vs. CLE (31st vs. RB)

Waiver add: "Jaylen Warren. Warren has been a mainstay in the stash section, but after his increased role in Week 10, he's more of a high-end flex. Warren looks locked in as the passing downs back and there's a good chance the Steelers are playing from behind in Week 11 against Cincinnati. He's also one injury away from being a must-start back each week."

Stash: "Kyren Williams. With the Rams season going in the tank and Cooper Kupp going on IR, don't be surprised if the Rams give Williams some extended run down the stretch to see what they have in him. He can't be any worse than what they've gotten from Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers."

"With Cooper Kupp placed on Injured Reserve, we have no choice but to discuss which Rams wide receiver will be the best option moving forward. And with four teams on a bye in Week 11, you may not have much choice but to start one of those guys. While that's completely understandable, I wouldn't want anyone to get the idea that I'm excited about the Rams wide receivers. That couldn't be further from the truth.

This is a team that ranks 29th in the NFL in scoring and 31st in yards with Kupp on the roster. They may just be the worst offense in the NFL without him. They almost certainly will be the worst offense in the NFL if Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol, especially after they lost two more offensive linemen to injury in Week 10."

On a bye: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones.

Injuries: Cooper Kupp (ankle), Ja'Marr Chase (hip), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle), Allen Lazard (shoulder), Christian Watson (ankle), Romeo Doubs (ankle), Marquise Brown (foot), Hunter Renfrow (oblique), DeVante Parker (knee), Josh Reynolds (back), Corey Davis (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring), Randall Cobb (ankle) and D.J. Chark (ankle).

Number to know: 34.8% -- Kadarius Toney saw a 34.8% route participation increase in his second game with the Chiefs.



Matchup that matters: Christian Watson vs. TEN

Waiver add: "Donovan Peoples-Jones. Peoples-Jones has 11 or more PPR Fantasy points in five of his last six games. That's all the more impressive when you realize he hasn't scored a touchdown all season. It will be tough to trust him in the snow in Week 11 against Buffalo, but he has league-winning upside once Deshaun Watson returns."

Stash: Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham is expected to select his team by the end of this month, which means he could be ramped up just in time for the start of the Fantasy Football playoffs. Now is the time to stash him if you've locked up a playoff spot.

"You thought tight end was miserable before? Just wait until you see it without Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz. And maybe without Gerald Everett as well.

The first adjustment we have to make is to re-think some planned drops. I understand if you were planning on spite-dropping Greg Dulcich after his one-catch outing. I'd think again. A tight end who has been good in three of four games and faces the Raiders in Week 11 is closer to a must-start than he is to a drop."

On a bye: Mike Gesicki, Cade Otton, Cameron Brate, Evan Engram, Noah Fant and Will Dissly.

Injuries: Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Zach Ertz (knee), Mark Andrews (shoulder), Gerald Everett (groin), Darren Waller (hamstring), David Njoku (ankle), Irv Smith (ankle) and Daniel Bellinger (eye).

Number to know: 73 -- Tyler Higbee caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards. With Cooper Kupp out, he very well could be the only viable starter on the Rams offense.

Matchup that matters: Tyler Higbee @NO (3rd vs. TE)

Streamer: "David Njoku. Even with a terrible matchup in the snow, Njoku would be a must-start tight end in the current landscape. Just don't spend too much on him until we know for sure that he is back."

Looking to make a trade ahead of the stretch run? Make sure you check out Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart so you know how to make the right offers.

Three to buy-low

Justin Herbert – It's not clear if Keenan Allen or Mike Williams are likely to be back in time for Week 11's matchup against the Chiefs, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters Tuesday he expects both to practice this week, and that's great news for Herbert. He's been a pretty major disappointment this season, but between Herbert's rib injury and Allen and Williams missing nine combined games, I'm not holding that against him too much. Herbert should still be a top-five Fantasy QB when he has those guys available, so try to trade for him before they're back.

David Montgomery – With Khalil Herbert placed on IR Tuesday, this one may not quite qualify as a "buy-low" anymore, but you should be trying to snag Montgomery if you can, because he goes back to dominating RB usage for the Bears. He's not an incredibly skilled player, but he's likely to play 75% of the snaps for the foreseeable future, and that's going to make him a must-start Fantasy RB. He probably won't be a league-winner, but Montgomery has played 75% of the snaps or more 19 times in his career, and he's averaged 16.0 PPR points per game in that sample. The presence of Justin Fields at QB changes the math a little because Fields doesn't throw to his running backs much, but with the way Fields has the offense humming of late, there should still be opportunities for Montgomery to put up nice numbers.

D'Andre Swift – Swift is kind of the opposite of Montgomery here -- I have no idea what kind of workload to expect from him, but he's worth trying to trade for the upside alone. I probably wouldn't recommend it in a situation where you need starters for Week 11, but if you're sitting in a good spot and are looking to build the highest-upside lineup possible for the playoffs, making a low-cost bet that Swift can be a 15-touch-per-game player by December is a pretty smart idea.

One to buy-high

Rondale Moore - I had Moore listed as a buy-high candidate in this space last week, and I'm going to keep pounding the table for him because I think he's an absolute must-start Fantasy option at this point. Moore is on a 100-plus catch, 1,100-plus yard pace over the past six games, and that includes that weird Week 7 where he had just one catch while playing out of position. The only concern here is potentially the return of Marquise Brown, but, though Brown is eligible to come off IR this week, a return after the Week 13 bye seems more likely. Plus, with Ertz out, Moore isn't guaranteed to lose many targets even when Brown is back. He's a vital part of this offense with his after-the-catch playmaking from the slot, and I think that's going to remain the case through the stretch run.

Three to sell-high

Jonathan Taylor – Last week, I told you it was the wrong time to try to trade Taylor. Now might be the right time. That's not to say you should move Taylor, but that 66-yard touchdown last week carried a lot of weight for his final line -- without it, he would have had a ho-hum 12-ish PPR points. Obviously, Taylor is exactly the kind of explosive RB who can hit on those plays, but the point is, he won't necessarily do that every week, but he might have to tap into truly elite upside in the current iteration of the Colts offense. You're only moving Taylor if you can get top-five RB value for him, but if you could turn him into, say, Alvin Kamara and a starting WR, it's worth doing that.

Cole Kmet – If you've had him in your starting lineup over the past three games, congratulations -- Kmet had gone 29 games without a touchdown before his recent five-in-three-games stretch. I'm still not sold on Kmet as someone you'll feel great about starting most weeks -- he has 15 targets during this stretch, a pretty underwhelming total. This is still a low-volume passing game and Kmet has just one game with more than four catches or more than 45 yards, so he's still very much in my touchdown-or-bust range.

Devin Singletary – Week 10 was a pretty positive one for Singletary, who maintained a snap share over 70% despite Nyheim Hines having a full week of practice after being acquired via trade. It looks like Singletary's still the primary back for the Bills, at least. The problem is, that still likely makes him a fringe Fantasy option -- he has more than two catches in just four of nine games, with more than 70 yards from scrimmage three times. Coming off a two-touchdown game now is the perfect time to try to sell him.

One to sell-low

Deebo Samuel – It depends on how low we're talking about, of course, because I do still think Samuel should be a WR2 the rest of the way. But the 49ers now have two running backs they feel comfortable with in any situation, while Samuel is competing for targets in a low-volume passing offense with Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. It's just hard to make the math work on Samuel as an elite Fantasy option if he isn't getting a target share in the high-20s or six-plus carries, with a heavy red zone emphasis. Right now, he may not have either locked up. I'm worried he might be more frustrating than productive down the stretch.