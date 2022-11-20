With Cooper Kupp dealing with a high-ankle sprain, the wide receiver position takes a big hit for Fantasy Football in Week 11. And, while there are certainly some intriguing options available on the waiver-wire you can potentially slide into your lineup to replace him, it's a net loss for the position as a whole, because I don't expect anyone on the Rams to step up and become a difference maker for Fantasy. There's no replacing a player like Kupp, and the Rams are about to find that out in the toughest way possible.

And it's bad timing for the WR position because the bye in Week 11 claims some pretty huge names. That includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Christian Kirk, all of whom typically rank in the top 24 here. If you're wondering why some fringe names look a little high in the rankings this week, that's why.

Here are my WR rankings for Week 11, with my thoughts on some of the most interesting players at the position:

