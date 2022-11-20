With Cooper Kupp dealing with a high-ankle sprain, the wide receiver position takes a big hit for Fantasy Football in Week 11. And, while there are certainly some intriguing options available on the waiver-wire you can potentially slide into your lineup to replace him, it's a net loss for the position as a whole, because I don't expect anyone on the Rams to step up and become a difference maker for Fantasy. There's no replacing a player like Kupp, and the Rams are about to find that out in the toughest way possible.
And it's bad timing for the WR position because the bye in Week 11 claims some pretty huge names. That includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Christian Kirk, all of whom typically rank in the top 24 here. If you're wondering why some fringe names look a little high in the rankings this week, that's why.
Here are my WR rankings for Week 11, with my thoughts on some of the most interesting players at the position:
- Justin Jefferson vs. DAL
- Stefon Diggs vs. CLE
- CeeDee Lamb @MIN
- A.J. Brown @IND
- Tee Higgins @PIT
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYG
- Davante Adams @DEN
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. SF
- Rondale Moore vs. SF
- Chris Olave vs. LAR
- Michael Pittman vs. PHI
- Amari Cooper @BUF
- Deebo Samuel @ARI
- Courtland Sutton vs. LV
- Tyler Boyd @PIT
- Terry McLaurin @HOU
- Mike Williams vs. KC
- Garrett Wilson @NE
- Diontae Johnson vs. CIN
- Keenan Allen vs. KC
- DeVonta Smith @IND
- Gabe Davis vs. CLE
- Parris Campbell vs. PHI
- D.J. Moore @BAL
- Kadarius Toney @LAC
- Darnell Mooney @ATL
- Curtis Samuel @HOU
- Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
- Adam Thielen vs. DAL
- Brandon Aiyuk @ARI
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @BUF
- George Pickens vs. CIN
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @LAC
- Jarvis Landry vs. LAR
- Nico Collins vs. WAS
- Brandin Cooks vs. WAS
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. DET
- Josh Palmer vs. KC
- Michael Gallup @MIN
- Mack Hollins @DEN
- K.J. Osborn vs. DAL
- Drake London vs. CHI
- Allen Robinson @NO
- Terrace Marshall @BAL
- Darius Slayton vs. DET
- Devin Duvernay vs. CAR
- Alec Pierce vs. PHI
- Chase Claypool @ATL
- Noah Brown @MIN
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. CLE
- Marquez Callaway vs. LAR
- Chris Moore vs. WAS
- Van Jefferson @NO
- Elijah Moore @NE
- Ben Skowronek @NO