With Cooper Kupp dealing with a high-ankle sprain, the wide receiver position takes a big hit for Fantasy Football in Week 11. And, while there are certainly some intriguing options available on the waiver-wire you can potentially slide into your lineup to replace him, it's a net loss for the position as a whole, because I don't expect anyone on the Rams to step up and become a difference maker for Fantasy. There's no replacing a player like Kupp, and the Rams are about to find that out in the toughest way possible.

And it's bad timing for the WR position because the bye in Week 11 claims some pretty huge names. That includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Christian Kirk, all of whom typically rank in the top 24 here. If you're wondering why some fringe names look a little high in the rankings this week, that's why.

Here are my WR rankings for Week 11, with my thoughts on some of the most interesting players at the position: 

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. DAL
  2. Stefon Diggs vs. CLE
  3. CeeDee Lamb @MIN
  4. A.J. Brown @IND
  5. Tee Higgins @PIT
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYG
  7. Davante Adams @DEN
  8. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SF
  9. Rondale Moore vs. SF
  10. Chris Olave vs. LAR
  11. Michael Pittman vs. PHI
  12. Amari Cooper @BUF
  13. Deebo Samuel @ARI
  14. Courtland Sutton vs. LV
  15. Tyler Boyd @PIT
  16. Terry McLaurin @HOU
  17. Mike Williams vs. KC
  18. Garrett Wilson @NE
  19. Diontae Johnson vs. CIN
  20. Keenan Allen vs. KC
  21. DeVonta Smith @IND
  22. Gabe Davis vs. CLE
  23. Parris Campbell vs. PHI
  24. D.J. Moore @BAL
  25. Kadarius Toney @LAC
  26. Darnell Mooney @ATL
  27. Curtis Samuel @HOU
  28. Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
  29. Adam Thielen vs. DAL
  30. Brandon Aiyuk @ARI
  31. Donovan Peoples-Jones @BUF
  32. George Pickens vs. CIN
  33. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @LAC
  34. Jarvis Landry vs. LAR
  35. Nico Collins vs. WAS
  36. Brandin Cooks vs. WAS
  37. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. DET
  38. Josh Palmer vs. KC
  39. Michael Gallup @MIN
  40. Mack Hollins @DEN
  41. K.J. Osborn vs. DAL
  42. Drake London vs. CHI
  43. Allen Robinson @NO
  44. Terrace Marshall @BAL
  45. Darius Slayton vs. DET
  46. Devin Duvernay vs. CAR
  47. Alec Pierce vs. PHI
  48. Chase Claypool @ATL
  49. Noah Brown @MIN
  50. Isaiah McKenzie vs. CLE
  51. Marquez Callaway vs. LAR
  52. Chris Moore vs. WAS
  53. Van Jefferson @NO
  54. Elijah Moore @NE
  55. Ben Skowronek @NO