Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE MIA -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1980 RUYDS 35 TD 15 INT 3 FPTS/G 23.8 Tagovailoa is on fire coming into Week 10 with consecutive games of 30 Fantasy points. He should stay hot this week against the Browns, even though Cleveland has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 19 Fantasy points this season. In his past two outings against Detroit and Chicago, Tagovailoa has attempted at least 30 passes and connected for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle look unstoppable, and Tagovailoa looks in complete command of Mike McDaniel's offense. Tagovailoa once again has top-five upside in Week 10.

Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1322 RUYDS 602 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.5 Fields was amazing in Week 9 as the Start of the Week, scoring 47 Fantasy points to lead all quarterbacks. He ran for 178 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, which is now four games in a row with at least 60 rushing yards and three games in a row with a rushing score. He also attempted a season-high 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. The addition of Chase Claypool gives him a respectable receiving corps with Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, and Fields looks unstoppable on the ground. He should have another dominant game against the Lions in Week 10, and Detroit allows an average of 23.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks (Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers) have at least 40 rushing yards against the Lions, with Hurts and Smith scoring touchdowns on the ground.

Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 591 RUYDS 45 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 16 Prescott was fantastic in Week 8 against Chicago with 29 Fantasy points, and hopefully he'll continue to ramp up his throwing after being out five games with a thumb injury. He only attempted 27 passes against the Bears, but he had 250 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, as well as 34 rushing yards and a touchdown. Prescott has a good history coming off a bye, averaging 26.4 Fantasy points per game in five games after a bye in his career. The Packers just lost standout pass rusher Rashan Gary (ACL) and could be without cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle) after both were hurt in Week 9 at Detroit. This should be another productive outing for Prescott in Week 10.