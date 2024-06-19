kyren-williams-rams-usatsi.jpg
usatsi

If you've followed our fan mock drafts this offseason, you've known that the majority of Fantasy managers prefer to begin their roster builds by taking one running back and one wide receiver with their first two picks. In our most recent mock, just five teams did that.

Four other rosters started with two receivers, and three began with two running backs. Keep in mind, this was a full-PPR mock where you can start one flex on top of two running backs and two wide receivers. Perhaps that played a role. But beginning a roster with RB-RB has proven to be a unique choice this offseason.

Let's check out the three rosters that did this:

Team 1 didn't even pick a wide receiver until Round 4. Christian McCaffrey predictably went first overall, then Isiah Pacheco and Sam LaPorta were the back-to-back picks in Rounds 2 and 3. I actually don't mind this formula in a non-PPR league because the roster is loaded with two volume fiends at running back and one of the very best tight ends in Fantasy. But the full-PPR scoring does create a little anxiety. The manager did address receiver on the Round 4/5 turn with DeVonta Smith and Tank Dell, two receivers with high variance from week to week, then hit receiver again in Rounds 6/7 with Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman. A lot of upside shots at receiver to go with the stability at tight end and two clear studs at running back. I suppose if you view Brandon Aiyuk or D.J. Moore as more expensive versions of Smith and Dell, then waiting on receiver made some sense there.

Interestingly enough, it was Team 5 that drafted both Aiyuk and Moore in Rounds 3 and 4 after nabbing Breece Hall in Round 1 and Travis Etienne in Round 2. If this drafter wasn't inclined to target a tight end early, I think the picks were very good. Both Aiyuk and Moore should be able to pull off better week-to-week consistency than Smith and Dell will, and the running backs should be productive as well. In Round 5, Team 5 chose Lamar Jackson, opting to take an elite-tier quarterback instead of a tight end, though to be fair there were six tight ends taken when Jackson went off the board. I think Team 5 did an excellent job, but I am also a fan of Aiyuk and Moore.

Team 11 had the option to take one of Puka Nacua or Garrett Wilson in Round 1 and then take the best available running back from Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, or Kyren Williams in Round 2. Instead, they went with Gibbs first and then passed on Wilson in Round 2 in favor of Williams. What did the available receivers look like between 35th and 40th overall? Nico Collins, D.J. Moore, and DK Metcalf were the best three left on my board; Collins and Metcalf were the picks. As No. 2 options, all three work out great, but as No. 1-types they leave a little to be desired. Was it worth it? Well, running backs like Alvin Kamara and Kenneth Walker were the best ones left in Round 4/5, so maybe so. Evan Engram was Team 11's fifth-round pick, another choice that seemed a little reach-y.

I think there are three tips worth following if you do end up going RB-RB, and they're for any one-QB draft format:

  1. Make sure you're not reaching for running backs. That's just plain ol' good advice in general.
  2. Do the research on receivers and make sure you're comfortable with the ones in those second and third tiers. If you're not in love with WRs in that Round 3-5 ADP range, you're really going to hate what you see in the Round 6-8 range.
  3. Don't follow up your RB-RB start with a tight end and a quarterback within your following three picks, further pushing down the types of receivers you'll be able to pick from.

A final note: No more than five of the top-24 WRs in full-PPR points per game last season had an ADP of Round 6 or later last year. Just keep that in mind if you decide to skip the position early in your drafts.

Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE) along with seven reserve spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point per reception, one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.

The results are listed below -- please take the time to review each team, and even consider how the non-RB-RB teams started their mock drafts.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 TEAM 1 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 TEAM 2 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 TEAM 3 T. Hill WR MIA
4 TEAM 4 J. Jefferson WR MIN
5 TEAM 5 B. Hall RB NYJ
6 TEAM 6 B. Robinson RB ATL
7 TEAM 7 A. St. Brown WR DET
8 TEAM 8 J. Chase WR CIN
9 TEAM 9 J. Taylor RB IND
10 TEAM 10 A. Brown WR PHI
11 TEAM 11 J. Gibbs RB DET
12 TEAM 12 S. Barkley RB PHI
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 TEAM 12 P. Nacua WR LAR
14 TEAM 11 K. Williams RB LAR
15 TEAM 10 G. Wilson WR NYJ
16 TEAM 9 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
17 TEAM 8 C. Olave WR NO
18 TEAM 7 D. Henry RB BAL
19 TEAM 6 D. Adams WR LV
20 TEAM 5 T. Etienne RB JAC
21 TEAM 4 J. Waddle WR MIA
22 TEAM 3 D. London WR ATL
23 TEAM 2 J. Cook RB BUF
24 TEAM 1 I. Pacheco RB KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 TEAM 1 S. LaPorta TE DET
26 TEAM 2 R. White RB TB
27 TEAM 3 D. Samuel WR SF
28 TEAM 4 M. Pittman WR IND
29 TEAM 5 B. Aiyuk WR SF
30 TEAM 6 M. Evans WR TB
31 TEAM 7 D. Achane RB MIA
32 TEAM 8 C. Kupp WR LAR
33 TEAM 9 T. Kelce TE KC
34 TEAM 10 J. Jacobs RB GB
35 TEAM 11 N. Collins WR HOU
36 TEAM 12 J. Allen QB BUF
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 TEAM 12 M. Andrews TE BAL
38 TEAM 11 D. Metcalf WR SEA
39 TEAM 10 A. Kamara RB NO
40 TEAM 9 P. Mahomes QB KC
41 TEAM 8 G. Pickens WR PIT
42 TEAM 7 T. McBride TE ARI
43 TEAM 6 J. Hurts QB PHI
44 TEAM 5 D. Moore WR CHI
45 TEAM 4 K. Walker III RB SEA
46 TEAM 3 Z. Flowers WR BAL
47 TEAM 2 T. Higgins WR CIN
48 TEAM 1 D. Smith WR PHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 TEAM 1 T. Dell WR HOU
50 TEAM 2 J. Mixon RB HOU
51 TEAM 3 D. Kincaid TE BUF
52 TEAM 4 G. Kittle TE SF
53 TEAM 5 L. Jackson QB BAL
54 TEAM 6 A. Cooper WR CLE
55 TEAM 7 C. Kirk WR JAC
56 TEAM 8 K. Pitts TE ATL
57 TEAM 9 S. Diggs WR HOU
58 TEAM 10 C. Godwin WR TB
59 TEAM 11 E. Engram TE JAC
60 TEAM 12 D. Montgomery RB DET
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 TEAM 12 A. Jones RB MIN
62 TEAM 11 J. Burrow QB CIN
63 TEAM 10 Z. White RB LV
64 TEAM 9 C. Ridley WR TEN
65 TEAM 8 A. Richardson QB IND
66 TEAM 7 D. Prescott QB DAL
67 TEAM 6 J. Brooks RB CAR
68 TEAM 5 M. Nabers WR NYG
69 TEAM 4 T. Pollard RB TEN
70 TEAM 3 C. Stroud QB HOU
71 TEAM 2 T. McLaurin WR WAS
72 TEAM 1 J. Reed WR GB
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 TEAM 1 K. Coleman WR BUF
74 TEAM 2 L. McConkey WR LAC
75 TEAM 3 J. Conner RB ARI
76 TEAM 4 J. Love QB GB
77 TEAM 5 R. Stevenson RB NE
78 TEAM 6 R. Mostert RB MIA
79 TEAM 7 D. Swift RB CHI
80 TEAM 8 Z. Moss RB CIN
81 TEAM 9 N. Harris RB PIT
82 TEAM 10 D. Johnson WR CAR
83 TEAM 11 A. Ekeler RB WAS
84 TEAM 12 K. Allen WR CHI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 TEAM 12 R. Rice WR KC
86 TEAM 11 D. Hopkins WR TEN
87 TEAM 10 C. Watson WR GB
88 TEAM 9 J. Addison WR MIN
89 TEAM 8 T. Spears RB TEN
90 TEAM 7 M. Brown WR KC
91 TEAM 6 B. Bowers TE LV
92 TEAM 5 C. Sutton WR DEN
93 TEAM 4 R. Odunze WR CHI
94 TEAM 3 J. Williams RB DEN
95 TEAM 2 K. Murray QB ARI
96 TEAM 1 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 TEAM 1 R. Doubs WR GB
98 TEAM 2 J. Ferguson TE DAL
99 TEAM 3 G. Edwards RB LAC
100 TEAM 4 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
101 TEAM 5 J. Warren RB PIT
102 TEAM 6 C. Brown RB CIN
103 TEAM 7 J. Williams WR DET
104 TEAM 8 D. Singletary RB NYG
105 TEAM 9 X. Worthy WR KC
106 TEAM 10 B. Purdy QB SF
107 TEAM 11 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
108 TEAM 12 J. Meyers WR LV
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 TEAM 12 T. Lockett WR SEA
110 TEAM 11 E. Elliott RB DAL
111 TEAM 10 B. Corum RB LAR
112 TEAM 9 N. Chubb RB CLE
113 TEAM 8 R. Dowdle RB DAL
114 TEAM 7 J. Dobbins RB LAC
115 TEAM 6 K. Shakir WR BUF
116 TEAM 5 D. Njoku TE CLE
117 TEAM 4 J. Ford RB CLE
118 TEAM 3 J. Wright RB MIA
119 TEAM 2 T. Benson RB ARI
120 TEAM 1 J. Goff QB DET
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 TEAM 1 J. Daniels QB WAS
122 TEAM 2 T. Hockenson TE MIN
123 TEAM 3 D. Schultz TE HOU
124 TEAM 4 T. Chandler RB MIN
125 TEAM 5 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
126 TEAM 6 C. Hubbard RB CAR
127 TEAM 7 M. Williams WR NYJ
128 TEAM 8 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
129 TEAM 9 J. Dotson WR WAS
130 TEAM 10 D. Goedert TE PHI
131 TEAM 11 A. Gibson RB NE
132 TEAM 12 K. Miller RB NO
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 TEAM 12 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
134 TEAM 11 D. Foreman RB CLE
135 TEAM 10 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
136 TEAM 9 R. Wilson WR PIT
137 TEAM 8 J. Herbert QB LAC
138 TEAM 7 T. Franklin WR DEN
139 TEAM 6 D. Douglas WR NE
140 TEAM 5 C. Kmet TE CHI
141 TEAM 4 M. Lloyd RB GB
142 TEAM 3 K. Vidal RB LAC
143 TEAM 2 X. Legette WR CAR
144 TEAM 1 E. Mitchell RB SF
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 TEAM 1 R. Shaheed WR NO
146 TEAM 2 C. Williams QB CHI
147 TEAM 3 T. Allgeier RB ATL
148 TEAM 4 J. Jeudy WR CLE
149 TEAM 5 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
150 TEAM 6 J. Downs WR IND
151 TEAM 7 B. Allen RB NYJ
152 TEAM 8 Q. Johnston WR LAC
153 TEAM 9 C. Samuel WR BUF
154 TEAM 10 K. Cousins QB ATL
155 TEAM 11 B. Cooks WR DAL
156 TEAM 12 K. Herbert RB CHI
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 TEAM 12 J. Palmer WR LAC
158 TEAM 11 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
159 TEAM 10 D. Wicks WR GB
160 TEAM 9 A. Mitchell WR IND
161 TEAM 8 R. Johnson RB CHI
162 TEAM 7 T. Lawrence QB JAC
163 TEAM 6 G. Davis WR JAC
164 TEAM 5 A. Thielen WR CAR
165 TEAM 4 M. Wilson WR ARI
166 TEAM 3 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
167 TEAM 2 R. Davis RB BUF
168 TEAM 1 S. Bennett QB LAR
Team by Team
TEAM 1
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 24 I. Pacheco RB KC
3 25 S. LaPorta TE DET
4 48 D. Smith WR PHI
5 49 T. Dell WR HOU
6 72 J. Reed WR GB
7 73 K. Coleman WR BUF
8 96 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
9 97 R. Doubs WR GB
10 120 J. Goff QB DET
11 121 J. Daniels QB WAS
12 144 E. Mitchell RB SF
13 145 R. Shaheed WR NO
14 168 S. Bennett QB LAR
TEAM 2
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 23 J. Cook RB BUF
3 26 R. White RB TB
4 47 T. Higgins WR CIN
5 50 J. Mixon RB HOU
6 71 T. McLaurin WR WAS
7 74 L. McConkey WR LAC
8 95 K. Murray QB ARI
9 98 J. Ferguson TE DAL
10 119 T. Benson RB ARI
11 122 T. Hockenson TE MIN
12 143 X. Legette WR CAR
13 146 C. Williams QB CHI
14 167 R. Davis RB BUF
TEAM 3
Rd Pk Player
1 3 T. Hill WR MIA
2 22 D. London WR ATL
3 27 D. Samuel WR SF
4 46 Z. Flowers WR BAL
5 51 D. Kincaid TE BUF
6 70 C. Stroud QB HOU
7 75 J. Conner RB ARI
8 94 J. Williams RB DEN
9 99 G. Edwards RB LAC
10 118 J. Wright RB MIA
11 123 D. Schultz TE HOU
12 142 K. Vidal RB LAC
13 147 T. Allgeier RB ATL
14 166 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
TEAM 4
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 21 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 28 M. Pittman WR IND
4 45 K. Walker III RB SEA
5 52 G. Kittle TE SF
6 69 T. Pollard RB TEN
7 76 J. Love QB GB
8 93 R. Odunze WR CHI
9 100 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
10 117 J. Ford RB CLE
11 124 T. Chandler RB MIN
12 141 M. Lloyd RB GB
13 148 J. Jeudy WR CLE
14 165 M. Wilson WR ARI
TEAM 5
Rd Pk Player
1 5 B. Hall RB NYJ
2 20 T. Etienne RB JAC
3 29 B. Aiyuk WR SF
4 44 D. Moore WR CHI
5 53 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 68 M. Nabers WR NYG
7 77 R. Stevenson RB NE
8 92 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 101 J. Warren RB PIT
10 116 D. Njoku TE CLE
11 125 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
12 140 C. Kmet TE CHI
13 149 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
14 164 A. Thielen WR CAR
TEAM 6
Rd Pk Player
1 6 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 19 D. Adams WR LV
3 30 M. Evans WR TB
4 43 J. Hurts QB PHI
5 54 A. Cooper WR CLE
6 67 J. Brooks RB CAR
7 78 R. Mostert RB MIA
8 91 B. Bowers TE LV
9 102 C. Brown RB CIN
10 115 K. Shakir WR BUF
11 126 C. Hubbard RB CAR
12 139 D. Douglas WR NE
13 150 J. Downs WR IND
14 163 G. Davis WR JAC
TEAM 7
Rd Pk Player
1 7 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 18 D. Henry RB BAL
3 31 D. Achane RB MIA
4 42 T. McBride TE ARI
5 55 C. Kirk WR JAC
6 66 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 79 D. Swift RB CHI
8 90 M. Brown WR KC
9 103 J. Williams WR DET
10 114 J. Dobbins RB LAC
11 127 M. Williams WR NYJ
12 138 T. Franklin WR DEN
13 151 B. Allen RB NYJ
14 162 T. Lawrence QB JAC
TEAM 8
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Chase WR CIN
2 17 C. Olave WR NO
3 32 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 41 G. Pickens WR PIT
5 56 K. Pitts TE ATL
6 65 A. Richardson QB IND
7 80 Z. Moss RB CIN
8 89 T. Spears RB TEN
9 104 D. Singletary RB NYG
10 113 R. Dowdle RB DAL
11 128 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
12 137 J. Herbert QB LAC
13 152 Q. Johnston WR LAC
14 161 R. Johnson RB CHI
TEAM 9
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Taylor RB IND
2 16 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
3 33 T. Kelce TE KC
4 40 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 57 S. Diggs WR HOU
6 64 C. Ridley WR TEN
7 81 N. Harris RB PIT
8 88 J. Addison WR MIN
9 105 X. Worthy WR KC
10 112 N. Chubb RB CLE
11 129 J. Dotson WR WAS
12 136 R. Wilson WR PIT
13 153 C. Samuel WR BUF
14 160 A. Mitchell WR IND
TEAM 10
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Brown WR PHI
2 15 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 34 J. Jacobs RB GB
4 39 A. Kamara RB NO
5 58 C. Godwin WR TB
6 63 Z. White RB LV
7 82 D. Johnson WR CAR
8 87 C. Watson WR GB
9 106 B. Purdy QB SF
10 111 B. Corum RB LAR
11 130 D. Goedert TE PHI
12 135 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
13 154 K. Cousins QB ATL
14 159 D. Wicks WR GB
TEAM 11
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 14 K. Williams RB LAR
3 35 N. Collins WR HOU
4 38 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 59 E. Engram TE JAC
6 62 J. Burrow QB CIN
7 83 A. Ekeler RB WAS
8 86 D. Hopkins WR TEN
9 107 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
10 110 E. Elliott RB DAL
11 131 A. Gibson RB NE
12 134 D. Foreman RB CLE
13 155 B. Cooks WR DAL
14 158 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
TEAM 12
Rd Pk Player
1 12 S. Barkley RB PHI
2 13 P. Nacua WR LAR
3 36 J. Allen QB BUF
4 37 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 60 D. Montgomery RB DET
6 61 A. Jones RB MIN
7 84 K. Allen WR CHI
8 85 R. Rice WR KC
9 108 J. Meyers WR LV
10 109 T. Lockett WR SEA
11 132 K. Miller RB NO
12 133 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
13 156 K. Herbert RB CHI
14 157 J. Palmer WR LAC