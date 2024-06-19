If you've followed our fan mock drafts this offseason, you've known that the majority of Fantasy managers prefer to begin their roster builds by taking one running back and one wide receiver with their first two picks. In our most recent mock, just five teams did that.
Four other rosters started with two receivers, and three began with two running backs. Keep in mind, this was a full-PPR mock where you can start one flex on top of two running backs and two wide receivers. Perhaps that played a role. But beginning a roster with RB-RB has proven to be a unique choice this offseason.
Let's check out the three rosters that did this:
Team 1 didn't even pick a wide receiver until Round 4. Christian McCaffrey predictably went first overall, then Isiah Pacheco and Sam LaPorta were the back-to-back picks in Rounds 2 and 3. I actually don't mind this formula in a non-PPR league because the roster is loaded with two volume fiends at running back and one of the very best tight ends in Fantasy. But the full-PPR scoring does create a little anxiety. The manager did address receiver on the Round 4/5 turn with DeVonta Smith and Tank Dell, two receivers with high variance from week to week, then hit receiver again in Rounds 6/7 with Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman. A lot of upside shots at receiver to go with the stability at tight end and two clear studs at running back. I suppose if you view Brandon Aiyuk or D.J. Moore as more expensive versions of Smith and Dell, then waiting on receiver made some sense there.
Interestingly enough, it was Team 5 that drafted both Aiyuk and Moore in Rounds 3 and 4 after nabbing Breece Hall in Round 1 and Travis Etienne in Round 2. If this drafter wasn't inclined to target a tight end early, I think the picks were very good. Both Aiyuk and Moore should be able to pull off better week-to-week consistency than Smith and Dell will, and the running backs should be productive as well. In Round 5, Team 5 chose Lamar Jackson, opting to take an elite-tier quarterback instead of a tight end, though to be fair there were six tight ends taken when Jackson went off the board. I think Team 5 did an excellent job, but I am also a fan of Aiyuk and Moore.
Team 11 had the option to take one of Puka Nacua or Garrett Wilson in Round 1 and then take the best available running back from Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, or Kyren Williams in Round 2. Instead, they went with Gibbs first and then passed on Wilson in Round 2 in favor of Williams. What did the available receivers look like between 35th and 40th overall? Nico Collins, D.J. Moore, and DK Metcalf were the best three left on my board; Collins and Metcalf were the picks. As No. 2 options, all three work out great, but as No. 1-types they leave a little to be desired. Was it worth it? Well, running backs like Alvin Kamara and Kenneth Walker were the best ones left in Round 4/5, so maybe so. Evan Engram was Team 11's fifth-round pick, another choice that seemed a little reach-y.
I think there are three tips worth following if you do end up going RB-RB, and they're for any one-QB draft format:
- Make sure you're not reaching for running backs. That's just plain ol' good advice in general.
- Do the research on receivers and make sure you're comfortable with the ones in those second and third tiers. If you're not in love with WRs in that Round 3-5 ADP range, you're really going to hate what you see in the Round 6-8 range.
- Don't follow up your RB-RB start with a tight end and a quarterback within your following three picks, further pushing down the types of receivers you'll be able to pick from.
A final note: No more than five of the top-24 WRs in full-PPR points per game last season had an ADP of Round 6 or later last year. Just keep that in mind if you decide to skip the position early in your drafts.
Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE) along with seven reserve spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point per reception, one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.
The results are listed below -- please take the time to review each team, and even consider how the non-RB-RB teams started their mock drafts.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|TEAM 1
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|TEAM 2
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|TEAM 3
|T. Hill WR MIA
|4
|TEAM 4
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|5
|TEAM 5
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|6
|TEAM 6
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|7
|TEAM 7
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|8
|TEAM 8
|J. Chase WR CIN
|9
|TEAM 9
|J. Taylor RB IND
|10
|TEAM 10
|A. Brown WR PHI
|11
|TEAM 11
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|12
|TEAM 12
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|TEAM 12
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|14
|TEAM 11
|K. Williams RB LAR
|15
|TEAM 10
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|16
|TEAM 9
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|17
|TEAM 8
|C. Olave WR NO
|18
|TEAM 7
|D. Henry RB BAL
|19
|TEAM 6
|D. Adams WR LV
|20
|TEAM 5
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|21
|TEAM 4
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|22
|TEAM 3
|D. London WR ATL
|23
|TEAM 2
|J. Cook RB BUF
|24
|TEAM 1
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|TEAM 1
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|26
|TEAM 2
|R. White RB TB
|27
|TEAM 3
|D. Samuel WR SF
|28
|TEAM 4
|M. Pittman WR IND
|29
|TEAM 5
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|30
|TEAM 6
|M. Evans WR TB
|31
|TEAM 7
|D. Achane RB MIA
|32
|TEAM 8
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|33
|TEAM 9
|T. Kelce TE KC
|34
|TEAM 10
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|35
|TEAM 11
|N. Collins WR HOU
|36
|TEAM 12
|J. Allen QB BUF
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|TEAM 12
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|38
|TEAM 11
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|39
|TEAM 10
|A. Kamara RB NO
|40
|TEAM 9
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|41
|TEAM 8
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|42
|TEAM 7
|T. McBride TE ARI
|43
|TEAM 6
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|44
|TEAM 5
|D. Moore WR CHI
|45
|TEAM 4
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|46
|TEAM 3
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|47
|TEAM 2
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|48
|TEAM 1
|D. Smith WR PHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|TEAM 1
|T. Dell WR HOU
|50
|TEAM 2
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|51
|TEAM 3
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|52
|TEAM 4
|G. Kittle TE SF
|53
|TEAM 5
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|54
|TEAM 6
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|55
|TEAM 7
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|56
|TEAM 8
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|57
|TEAM 9
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|58
|TEAM 10
|C. Godwin WR TB
|59
|TEAM 11
|E. Engram TE JAC
|60
|TEAM 12
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|TEAM 12
|A. Jones RB MIN
|62
|TEAM 11
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|63
|TEAM 10
|Z. White RB LV
|64
|TEAM 9
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|65
|TEAM 8
|A. Richardson QB IND
|66
|TEAM 7
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|67
|TEAM 6
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|68
|TEAM 5
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|69
|TEAM 4
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|70
|TEAM 3
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|71
|TEAM 2
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|72
|TEAM 1
|J. Reed WR GB
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|TEAM 1
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|74
|TEAM 2
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|75
|TEAM 3
|J. Conner RB ARI
|76
|TEAM 4
|J. Love QB GB
|77
|TEAM 5
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|78
|TEAM 6
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|79
|TEAM 7
|D. Swift RB CHI
|80
|TEAM 8
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|81
|TEAM 9
|N. Harris RB PIT
|82
|TEAM 10
|D. Johnson WR CAR
|83
|TEAM 11
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|84
|TEAM 12
|K. Allen WR CHI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|TEAM 12
|R. Rice WR KC
|86
|TEAM 11
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|87
|TEAM 10
|C. Watson WR GB
|88
|TEAM 9
|J. Addison WR MIN
|89
|TEAM 8
|T. Spears RB TEN
|90
|TEAM 7
|M. Brown WR KC
|91
|TEAM 6
|B. Bowers TE LV
|92
|TEAM 5
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|93
|TEAM 4
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|94
|TEAM 3
|J. Williams RB DEN
|95
|TEAM 2
|K. Murray QB ARI
|96
|TEAM 1
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|TEAM 1
|R. Doubs WR GB
|98
|TEAM 2
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|99
|TEAM 3
|G. Edwards RB LAC
|100
|TEAM 4
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|101
|TEAM 5
|J. Warren RB PIT
|102
|TEAM 6
|C. Brown RB CIN
|103
|TEAM 7
|J. Williams WR DET
|104
|TEAM 8
|D. Singletary RB NYG
|105
|TEAM 9
|X. Worthy WR KC
|106
|TEAM 10
|B. Purdy QB SF
|107
|TEAM 11
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|108
|TEAM 12
|J. Meyers WR LV
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|TEAM 12
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|110
|TEAM 11
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|111
|TEAM 10
|B. Corum RB LAR
|112
|TEAM 9
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|113
|TEAM 8
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|114
|TEAM 7
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|115
|TEAM 6
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|116
|TEAM 5
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|117
|TEAM 4
|J. Ford RB CLE
|118
|TEAM 3
|J. Wright RB MIA
|119
|TEAM 2
|T. Benson RB ARI
|120
|TEAM 1
|J. Goff QB DET
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|TEAM 1
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|122
|TEAM 2
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|123
|TEAM 3
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|124
|TEAM 4
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|125
|TEAM 5
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|126
|TEAM 6
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|127
|TEAM 7
|M. Williams WR NYJ
|128
|TEAM 8
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|129
|TEAM 9
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|130
|TEAM 10
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|131
|TEAM 11
|A. Gibson RB NE
|132
|TEAM 12
|K. Miller RB NO
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|TEAM 12
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|134
|TEAM 11
|D. Foreman RB CLE
|135
|TEAM 10
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|136
|TEAM 9
|R. Wilson WR PIT
|137
|TEAM 8
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|138
|TEAM 7
|T. Franklin WR DEN
|139
|TEAM 6
|D. Douglas WR NE
|140
|TEAM 5
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|141
|TEAM 4
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|142
|TEAM 3
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|143
|TEAM 2
|X. Legette WR CAR
|144
|TEAM 1
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|TEAM 1
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|146
|TEAM 2
|C. Williams QB CHI
|147
|TEAM 3
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|148
|TEAM 4
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|149
|TEAM 5
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|150
|TEAM 6
|J. Downs WR IND
|151
|TEAM 7
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|152
|TEAM 8
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|153
|TEAM 9
|C. Samuel WR BUF
|154
|TEAM 10
|K. Cousins QB ATL
|155
|TEAM 11
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|156
|TEAM 12
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|TEAM 12
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|158
|TEAM 11
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|159
|TEAM 10
|D. Wicks WR GB
|160
|TEAM 9
|A. Mitchell WR IND
|161
|TEAM 8
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|162
|TEAM 7
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|163
|TEAM 6
|G. Davis WR JAC
|164
|TEAM 5
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|165
|TEAM 4
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|166
|TEAM 3
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|167
|TEAM 2
|R. Davis RB BUF
|168
|TEAM 1
|S. Bennett QB LAR
|TEAM 1
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|24
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|3
|25
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|4
|48
|D. Smith WR PHI
|5
|49
|T. Dell WR HOU
|6
|72
|J. Reed WR GB
|7
|73
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|8
|96
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|9
|97
|R. Doubs WR GB
|10
|120
|J. Goff QB DET
|11
|121
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|12
|144
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|13
|145
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|14
|168
|S. Bennett QB LAR
|TEAM 2
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|23
|J. Cook RB BUF
|3
|26
|R. White RB TB
|4
|47
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|5
|50
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|6
|71
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|7
|74
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|8
|95
|K. Murray QB ARI
|9
|98
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|10
|119
|T. Benson RB ARI
|11
|122
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|12
|143
|X. Legette WR CAR
|13
|146
|C. Williams QB CHI
|14
|167
|R. Davis RB BUF
|TEAM 3
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|22
|D. London WR ATL
|3
|27
|D. Samuel WR SF
|4
|46
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|5
|51
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|6
|70
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|7
|75
|J. Conner RB ARI
|8
|94
|J. Williams RB DEN
|9
|99
|G. Edwards RB LAC
|10
|118
|J. Wright RB MIA
|11
|123
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|12
|142
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|13
|147
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|14
|166
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|TEAM 4
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|21
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|3
|28
|M. Pittman WR IND
|4
|45
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|5
|52
|G. Kittle TE SF
|6
|69
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|7
|76
|J. Love QB GB
|8
|93
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|9
|100
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|10
|117
|J. Ford RB CLE
|11
|124
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|12
|141
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|13
|148
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|14
|165
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|TEAM 5
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|2
|20
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|3
|29
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|4
|44
|D. Moore WR CHI
|5
|53
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|68
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|7
|77
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|8
|92
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|101
|J. Warren RB PIT
|10
|116
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|11
|125
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|12
|140
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|13
|149
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|14
|164
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|TEAM 6
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|19
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|30
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|43
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|5
|54
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|6
|67
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|7
|78
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|8
|91
|B. Bowers TE LV
|9
|102
|C. Brown RB CIN
|10
|115
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|11
|126
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|12
|139
|D. Douglas WR NE
|13
|150
|J. Downs WR IND
|14
|163
|G. Davis WR JAC
|TEAM 7
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|18
|D. Henry RB BAL
|3
|31
|D. Achane RB MIA
|4
|42
|T. McBride TE ARI
|5
|55
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|6
|66
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|79
|D. Swift RB CHI
|8
|90
|M. Brown WR KC
|9
|103
|J. Williams WR DET
|10
|114
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|11
|127
|M. Williams WR NYJ
|12
|138
|T. Franklin WR DEN
|13
|151
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|14
|162
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|TEAM 8
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|17
|C. Olave WR NO
|3
|32
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|41
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|5
|56
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|6
|65
|A. Richardson QB IND
|7
|80
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|8
|89
|T. Spears RB TEN
|9
|104
|D. Singletary RB NYG
|10
|113
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|11
|128
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|12
|137
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|13
|152
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|14
|161
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|TEAM 9
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|16
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|3
|33
|T. Kelce TE KC
|4
|40
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|57
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|6
|64
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|7
|81
|N. Harris RB PIT
|8
|88
|J. Addison WR MIN
|9
|105
|X. Worthy WR KC
|10
|112
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|11
|129
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|12
|136
|R. Wilson WR PIT
|13
|153
|C. Samuel WR BUF
|14
|160
|A. Mitchell WR IND
|TEAM 10
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|A. Brown WR PHI
|2
|15
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|34
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|4
|39
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|58
|C. Godwin WR TB
|6
|63
|Z. White RB LV
|7
|82
|D. Johnson WR CAR
|8
|87
|C. Watson WR GB
|9
|106
|B. Purdy QB SF
|10
|111
|B. Corum RB LAR
|11
|130
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|12
|135
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|13
|154
|K. Cousins QB ATL
|14
|159
|D. Wicks WR GB
|TEAM 11
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|14
|K. Williams RB LAR
|3
|35
|N. Collins WR HOU
|4
|38
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|59
|E. Engram TE JAC
|6
|62
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|7
|83
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|8
|86
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|9
|107
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|10
|110
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|11
|131
|A. Gibson RB NE
|12
|134
|D. Foreman RB CLE
|13
|155
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|14
|158
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|TEAM 12
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|2
|13
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|3
|36
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|37
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|60
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|6
|61
|A. Jones RB MIN
|7
|84
|K. Allen WR CHI
|8
|85
|R. Rice WR KC
|9
|108
|J. Meyers WR LV
|10
|109
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|11
|132
|K. Miller RB NO
|12
|133
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|13
|156
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|14
|157
|J. Palmer WR LAC