If you've followed our fan mock drafts this offseason, you've known that the majority of Fantasy managers prefer to begin their roster builds by taking one running back and one wide receiver with their first two picks. In our most recent mock, just five teams did that.

Four other rosters started with two receivers, and three began with two running backs. Keep in mind, this was a full-PPR mock where you can start one flex on top of two running backs and two wide receivers. Perhaps that played a role. But beginning a roster with RB-RB has proven to be a unique choice this offseason.

Let's check out the three rosters that did this:

Team 1 didn't even pick a wide receiver until Round 4. Christian McCaffrey predictably went first overall, then Isiah Pacheco and Sam LaPorta were the back-to-back picks in Rounds 2 and 3. I actually don't mind this formula in a non-PPR league because the roster is loaded with two volume fiends at running back and one of the very best tight ends in Fantasy. But the full-PPR scoring does create a little anxiety. The manager did address receiver on the Round 4/5 turn with DeVonta Smith and Tank Dell, two receivers with high variance from week to week, then hit receiver again in Rounds 6/7 with Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman. A lot of upside shots at receiver to go with the stability at tight end and two clear studs at running back. I suppose if you view Brandon Aiyuk or D.J. Moore as more expensive versions of Smith and Dell, then waiting on receiver made some sense there.

Interestingly enough, it was Team 5 that drafted both Aiyuk and Moore in Rounds 3 and 4 after nabbing Breece Hall in Round 1 and Travis Etienne in Round 2. If this drafter wasn't inclined to target a tight end early, I think the picks were very good. Both Aiyuk and Moore should be able to pull off better week-to-week consistency than Smith and Dell will, and the running backs should be productive as well. In Round 5, Team 5 chose Lamar Jackson, opting to take an elite-tier quarterback instead of a tight end, though to be fair there were six tight ends taken when Jackson went off the board. I think Team 5 did an excellent job, but I am also a fan of Aiyuk and Moore.

Team 11 had the option to take one of Puka Nacua or Garrett Wilson in Round 1 and then take the best available running back from Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, or Kyren Williams in Round 2. Instead, they went with Gibbs first and then passed on Wilson in Round 2 in favor of Williams. What did the available receivers look like between 35th and 40th overall? Nico Collins, D.J. Moore, and DK Metcalf were the best three left on my board; Collins and Metcalf were the picks. As No. 2 options, all three work out great, but as No. 1-types they leave a little to be desired. Was it worth it? Well, running backs like Alvin Kamara and Kenneth Walker were the best ones left in Round 4/5, so maybe so. Evan Engram was Team 11's fifth-round pick, another choice that seemed a little reach-y.

I think there are three tips worth following if you do end up going RB-RB, and they're for any one-QB draft format:

Make sure you're not reaching for running backs. That's just plain ol' good advice in general. Do the research on receivers and make sure you're comfortable with the ones in those second and third tiers. If you're not in love with WRs in that Round 3-5 ADP range, you're really going to hate what you see in the Round 6-8 range. Don't follow up your RB-RB start with a tight end and a quarterback within your following three picks, further pushing down the types of receivers you'll be able to pick from.

A final note: No more than five of the top-24 WRs in full-PPR points per game last season had an ADP of Round 6 or later last year. Just keep that in mind if you decide to skip the position early in your drafts.

Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE) along with seven reserve spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point per reception, one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.

The results are listed below -- please take the time to review each team, and even consider how the non-RB-RB teams started their mock drafts.