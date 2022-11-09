Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 12 REYDS 88 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hinted Tuesday that he might consider giving Warren additional work at the expense of Najee Harris, and you should plan on adding Warren in all leagues. "We've got some awesome contributions from Jaylen, and it's reasonable to expect that to continue," Tomlin said. "I know that, like I mentioned when we're talking about a division of labor and who's done what and who's done what well, I know that was a topic of discussion and very evident in our tape review." While Warren won't completely replace Harris as the main running back in Pittsburgh, it's worth picking up Warren now to see what happens heading into Week 10 against the Saints. In the Steelers' last game before their bye in Week 8 at Philadelphia, Warren had six carries for 50 yards, along with three catches for 25 yards on three targets. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 13 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Wilkins could be the starting running back for the Colts this week at Las Vegas with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Deon Jackson (knee) banged up. I'm not sure, given the coaching change in Indianapolis, if Wilkins will get the majority of touches or share with Zack Moss (7 percent rostered) or Phillip Lindsay (3 percent). Moss was inactive in his first game with the Colts in Week 9 at New England, and Wilkins ended up as the lead running back for Indianapolis behind Jackson with three carries for 13 yards, along with four catches for 15 yards on five targets. This offense is in disarray, so Wilkins would be a flex option at best if he starts against the Raiders. But given the potential volume, he's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.5 Hubbard was limited in practice Monday with the ankle injury that has kept him out for the past two games, and we'll see if he can play Thursday against the Falcons. While D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the lead running back for the Panthers, Hubbard will definitely have a role -- and maybe a prominent one. In the first game without Christian McCaffrey in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, Hubbard had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 10 yards on three targets in tandem with Foreman before getting hurt. We'll see what happens when both are healthy, but Hubbard is worth stashing to find out for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 20 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Tom Spencer, who is the CBS Sports Editorial Consultant in the TV booth with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, told us on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday that the Buccaneers coaches want to give more work to White moving forward to help the run game and Leonard Fournette. In Week 9 against the Rams, White had a season-high eight carries for 27 yards, along with three catches for 7 yards on three targets. We'll see what happens moving forward if he continues to take work away from Fournette, but White is also one of the top handcuffs to roster in case Fournette ever gets hurt. White should be added for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 5 REYDS 18 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 I'm not sure what's going to happen in the Broncos backfield with Murray and Melvin Gordon now that Chase Edmonds (44 percent rostered) was added via trade last week. I still expect Murray to have a prominent role, and he could be the most valuable of the trio in terms of his ability to score. In three games with Denver, Murray has two rushing touchdowns and two games with at least 15 total touches. We'll see what happens with Edmonds, but Murray should be added for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Chase Edmonds RB DEN Denver

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 120 REC 10 REYDS 96 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 Edmonds might be the top running back for the Broncos following his trade from the Dolphins last week. It's all a guessing game until we see what Denver does in Week 10 at Tennessee with Edmonds, Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray, but Edmonds is worth stashing to find out. He fell out of favor in Miami and never had more than seven total touches in any game after Week 1. Maybe he can establish himself as the main option for the Broncos, although I don't expect Murray and Gordon to go away. But for a small investment of no more than 5 percent of your remaining FAB you can add Edmonds to see what develops.

Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC SF -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 41 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.1 Mitchell (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve, and he should be the No. 2 running back in San Francisco behind Christian McCaffrey. He's a good handcuff in case McCaffrey ever gets hurt, but Mitchell has no standalone value with McCaffrey now with the 49ers. Still, in terms of lottery-ticket appeal, Mitchell could be valuable if he ever got back in the lead role for San Francisco. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 2 REYDS 18 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 The Rams backfield remains a mess with Darrell Henderson (72 percent rostered), Akers, Malcolm Brown and eventually Kyren Williams (36 percent) all potentially slated for touches. Henderson should remain the lead option after a quality showing in Week 9 at Tampa Bay with 12 carries for 56 yards, but Akers could eventually take on more work now that he's staying with the Rams. The wild card is Williams, who could be activated off injured reserve and start to get touches. The reason for listing Akers, who only had five carries for 3 yards against the Buccaneers, is he has the most upside of this backfield if he ever gets back the lead role. If you want to stash him for 1 percent of your remaining FAB it could pay dividends toward the end of the year.

Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS PHI -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats RUYDS 122 REC 8 REYDS 45 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 Gainwell is worth stashing as a lottery ticket in case something happens to Miles Sanders. In the event of a Sanders injury, Gainwell would likely share playing time with Boston Scott, but Gainwell would be at least a flex option in that scenario with plenty of upside. He just had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown at Houston with three catches for 16 yards on three targets. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 19 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 McKinnon has played the most snaps of any Chiefs running back for the past four games, although that hasn't translated into Fantasy points. He did score 10 PPR points in Week 9 against Tennessee, but that's the most production he had all season. At some point, Kansas City might just lean into McKinnon as their lead option, although it doesn't appear like Isiah Pacheco or Clyde Edwards-Helaire are going away. Still, in PPR, McKinnon is worth stashing for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.