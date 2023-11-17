We started the week touting Noah Brown as someone to add off the waiver wire because he was playing well, and Nico Collins was dealing with a calf injury. Now, as we head into the weekend, we have Collins back in action for Week 11 against Arizona, while Brown isn't expected to play because of a bad knee.



Nathaniel Dell remains my favorite Texans receiver, and he's a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. But don't be afraid to trust Collins again in all formats, and he's a solid sleeper against the Cardinals.



Prior to missing Week 10 at Cincinnati, Collins had scored at least 12 PPR points in five of eight games this season. He has at least six targets in five games, at least six catches in three outings, four games with at least 80 receiving yards and four touchdowns.



Dell has moved ahead of Collins as the best Fantasy receiver in Houston, but Collins still offers plenty of upside as a prime target for C.J. Stroud. And the outlook for Collins improves with Brown out in Week 11.



It's also a great matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed nine receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season. And there's plenty of room for Dell and Collins to both be productive in Week 11.



There have been four times this season where multiple Houston receivers have scored at least 11.7 PPR points, including each of the past two games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. Against the Bengals, it was Brown (24.2 PPR points) and Dell (18.9 PPR points) standing out.



Now, in Week 11, the top duo will be Dell and Collins against the Cardinals. With the way Stroud is playing, you should feel confident in Dell and Collins as starting Fantasy receivers in all leagues.

Now, let's look at some other sleepers I like for Week 11. Hopefully these players will deliver in a big way to help your lineups. And if you're looking for my Week 11 DFS plays, you can find my million-dollar contest tournament lineups for both DraftKings and FanDuel over at SportsLine.

Week 11 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 9th ROSTERED 77% YTD Stats PAYDS 1201 RUYDS 237 TD 12 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.3 I'm putting Fields in the sleeper section because I'm slightly concerned about his situation in Week 11 at Detroit. He missed the past four games with a thumb injury, and hopefully there's no rust from the layoff. While the Lions are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, I still view this as a tough defense to face on the road. That said, it's great to have Fields back, and prior to his injury in Week 6 against Minnesota he scored at least 35.9 Fantasy points in consecutive games. Consider Fields a low-end starter in all leagues and hopefully he's back to 100 percent for the rest of the season. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 79% YTD Stats PAYDS 1806 RUYDS 231 TD 18 INT 4 FPTS/G 21 Despite not passing for 200 yards in five games in a row, Wilson has become a somewhat reliable Fantasy quarterback with three outings of at least 22.7 points. He's running again with at least 30 rushing yards in four of his past five outings, and it's fun to have Wilson back as a low-end starting Fantasy quarterback in the majority of leagues. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 11 against Minnesota since the Vikings have held five quarterbacks in a row to fewer than 19 Fantasy points. But I still like Wilson to deliver a quality stat line at home, so you can trust him once again if needed. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats PAYDS 2009 RUYDS 182 TD 16 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.8 Love snapped a five-game streak of scoring 19 Fantasy points or less in Week 10 at Pittsburgh when he scored 20.7 points. His weapons are finally healthy, which is a plus, and hopefully he can take advantage of this great matchup against the Chargers. The only quarterbacks who failed to score at least 23 Fantasy points against the Chargers this season are Aidan O'Connell, Tyson Bagent and Zach Wilson, and Love has the chance for a quality outing in Week 11. He's my favorite streaming quarterback for this scoring period.

Sleeper RBs Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 212 REC 7 REYDS 57 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.1 I made the case in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for Tony Pollard to have a big game in Week 11 against the Panthers because of the matchup, and I believe that Pollard is due for a productive outing. But there's also a path for Dowdle to help Fantasy managers as a flex as well, which is why he's listed here. The Panthers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Carolina leads the NFL in most touchdowns allowed to running backs with 15. If the Cowboys are playing with a lead in this game, we could see Dowdle closing out the win, much like he did in Week 10 against the Giants. Dowdle had 12 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Giants, and he could have similar production this week as well in a similar game script. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -1 O/U 33 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 21st ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats RUYDS 532 REC 21 REYDS 141 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Ford and Kareem Hunt will be the focal point of the Browns offense with Deshaun Watson (shoulder) now out for the season. And Ford is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Steelers. He came on for an injured Nick Chubb (knee) against Pittsburgh in Week 2 and had 16 carries for 106 yards and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he comes into this game with at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five outings. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score at least 13.6 PPR points in four of their past five games, including three rushing touchdowns over that span. Hunt can be considered a flex option this week, and he has six rushing touchdowns in his past five games. Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 77% YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 5 REYDS 43 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.4 We don't expect Alexander Mattison (concussion) to play this week, which should allow Chandler the chance to start for the Vikings in a dream matchup against Denver. The Broncos are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Denver this season, including Latavius Murray and James Cook in Week 10. Chandler came on for an injured Mattison in Week 10 against New Orleans and had 15 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, and I like him as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 11. Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -6 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 88% We'll give Singletary the chance to be a flex option this week against the Cardinals after his breakout game against the Bengals in Week 10 when he had 30 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 11 yards on two targets. Just keep in mind that prior to that the Texans had two games all season where a running back had more than 10 PPR points, and both of them were by Dameon Pierce. This is a great matchup since the Cardinals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, and Singletary should have the chance for 20-plus touches at home. Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats RUYDS 111 REC 6 REYDS 75 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 This should be the final game for Henderson and Royce Freeman to split the role as the best running backs for the Rams with Kyren Williams (ankle) eligible to return in Week 12. I like Henderson better than Freeman given his production in the passing game, and Henderson has scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of three games since Williams went down. Seattle has allowed six running backs to score at least 11.5 PPR points in the past four games, and Williams had 17.4 PPR points against the Seahawks in Week 1. Henderson should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues in this matchup, with Freeman as a potential flex option.

Sleeper WRs Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI KC -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 84% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 41 REYDS 378 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Rice comes off his bye in Week 10 with a fantastic matchup in Week 11 against the Eagles, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 18 receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points against Philadelphia this year, and Patrick Mahomes will hopefully start to lean more on Rice moving forward to help Kansas City's passing game. Prior to the bye, Rice had scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of his past five games, with three touchdowns over that span, and I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Eagles. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SEA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 48 REYDS 325 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 Smith-Njigba cooled off in Week 10 against Washington with only four catches for 53 yards on five targets. Prior to that, he scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three games in a row, and I hope he gets back to that level in Week 11 against the Rams. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are still the top two Fantasy receivers for the Seahawks, and both are dominating targets, which makes sense. But Smith-Njigba can still be a serviceable No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. The Rams have allowed four receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points in their past three games. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 23rd ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 338 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 Cooks is coming off a huge game in Week 10 against the Giants with nine catches for 173 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but he's been playing well of late and should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and hopefully Dak Prescott continues to give Cooks more targets moving forward. This week, I hope Prescott and the passing game stays hot for the Cowboys against the Panthers, who should struggle to slow down almost anything Dallas wants to do offensively. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 162 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Johnston and Jalen Guyton are both in play this week as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in deeper leagues. Both are coming off productive outings in Week 10 against the Lions, and both should be popular targets for Justin Herbert. Against Detroit, Johnston had four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he also drew two long pass interference calls. Guyton had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and both receivers are pressed into action with Mike Williams (knee) and Josh Palmer (knee) out, along with Gerald Everett (back) now injured. The Packers have a tough secondary, but I still expect one of Johnston or Guyton to step up with Herbert in need of help in the passing game aside from just Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 45 REYDS 417 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.9 Reed is starting to look like the best Packers receiver, and he just had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on five targets at Pittsburgh in Week 10. That's now three games in his past four outings with at least 11.1 PPR points, including two touchdowns over that span, and I trust Reed more than Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs at this point. The Packers have a favorable matchup against the Chargers in Week 11, and Los Angeles is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 10 receivers with at least 13 PPR points against the Chargers this year, and Reed seems like the best bet to reach that total of Green Bay's receivers this week. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 11.

Sleeper TEs Donald Parham Jr. TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 23rd ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 122 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.7 Gerald Everett (back) is hurt, and Parham could be a solid replacement option if Everett is out in Week 11 at Green Bay. Everett missed Week 8 against Chicago with a hip injury, and Parham had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Bears. There have been five tight ends with at least five targets against the Packers this season, and four of them scored at least 8.7 PPR points. Consider Parham a low-end starter in deeper leagues if Everett is out. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 42 REYDS 363 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Conklin heads into Week 11 at Buffalo on a hot streak with at least 12.6 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Chargers and Raiders. He has 13 catches for 136 yards on 13 targets over that span, and Zach Wilson is looking for Conklin as a reliable option behind Garrett Wilson. Conklin only had one catch for 2 yards on one target against Buffalo in Week 1, but five tight ends in the past five games have scored at least 8.5 PPR points against the Bills. Consider Conklin a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 11. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 39 REYDS 313 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Musgrave has a great matchup in Week 11 against the Chargers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends in the past four games have scored at least 10.3 PPR points against the Chargers, including two touchdowns, and Musgrave has scored at least 8.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Rams and Steelers. Consider Musgrave a low-end starter in deeper leagues with his matchup against the Chargers.

