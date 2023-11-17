We started the week touting Noah Brown as someone to add off the waiver wire because he was playing well, and Nico Collins was dealing with a calf injury. Now, as we head into the weekend, we have Collins back in action for Week 11 against Arizona, while Brown isn't expected to play because of a bad knee.
Nathaniel Dell remains my favorite Texans receiver, and he's a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. But don't be afraid to trust Collins again in all formats, and he's a solid sleeper against the Cardinals.
Prior to missing Week 10 at Cincinnati, Collins had scored at least 12 PPR points in five of eight games this season. He has at least six targets in five games, at least six catches in three outings, four games with at least 80 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Dell has moved ahead of Collins as the best Fantasy receiver in Houston, but Collins still offers plenty of upside as a prime target for C.J. Stroud. And the outlook for Collins improves with Brown out in Week 11.
It's also a great matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed nine receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season. And there's plenty of room for Dell and Collins to both be productive in Week 11.
There have been four times this season where multiple Houston receivers have scored at least 11.7 PPR points, including each of the past two games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. Against the Bengals, it was Brown (24.2 PPR points) and Dell (18.9 PPR points) standing out.
Now, in Week 11, the top duo will be Dell and Collins against the Cardinals. With the way Stroud is playing, you should feel confident in Dell and Collins as starting Fantasy receivers in all leagues.
Now, let's look at some other sleepers I like for Week 11. Hopefully these players will deliver in a big way to help your lineups.
Week 11 Sleepers
Sleepers
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm putting Fields in the sleeper section because I'm slightly concerned about his situation in Week 11 at Detroit. He missed the past four games with a thumb injury, and hopefully there's no rust from the layoff. While the Lions are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, I still view this as a tough defense to face on the road. That said, it's great to have Fields back, and prior to his injury in Week 6 against Minnesota he scored at least 35.9 Fantasy points in consecutive games. Consider Fields a low-end starter in all leagues and hopefully he's back to 100 percent for the rest of the season.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Despite not passing for 200 yards in five games in a row, Wilson has become a somewhat reliable Fantasy quarterback with three outings of at least 22.7 points. He's running again with at least 30 rushing yards in four of his past five outings, and it's fun to have Wilson back as a low-end starting Fantasy quarterback in the majority of leagues. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 11 against Minnesota since the Vikings have held five quarterbacks in a row to fewer than 19 Fantasy points. But I still like Wilson to deliver a quality stat line at home, so you can trust him once again if needed.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Love snapped a five-game streak of scoring 19 Fantasy points or less in Week 10 at Pittsburgh when he scored 20.7 points. His weapons are finally healthy, which is a plus, and hopefully he can take advantage of this great matchup against the Chargers. The only quarterbacks who failed to score at least 23 Fantasy points against the Chargers this season are Aidan O'Connell, Tyson Bagent and Zach Wilson, and Love has the chance for a quality outing in Week 11. He's my favorite streaming quarterback for this scoring period.
Rico Dowdle RB
DAL Dallas • #23
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I made the case in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for Tony Pollard to have a big game in Week 11 against the Panthers because of the matchup, and I believe that Pollard is due for a productive outing. But there's also a path for Dowdle to help Fantasy managers as a flex as well, which is why he's listed here. The Panthers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Carolina leads the NFL in most touchdowns allowed to running backs with 15. If the Cowboys are playing with a lead in this game, we could see Dowdle closing out the win, much like he did in Week 10 against the Giants. Dowdle had 12 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Giants, and he could have similar production this week as well in a similar game script.
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ford and Kareem Hunt will be the focal point of the Browns offense with Deshaun Watson (shoulder) now out for the season. And Ford is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Steelers. He came on for an injured Nick Chubb (knee) against Pittsburgh in Week 2 and had 16 carries for 106 yards and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he comes into this game with at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five outings. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score at least 13.6 PPR points in four of their past five games, including three rushing touchdowns over that span. Hunt can be considered a flex option this week, and he has six rushing touchdowns in his past five games.
Ty Chandler RB
MIN Minnesota • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We don't expect Alexander Mattison (concussion) to play this week, which should allow Chandler the chance to start for the Vikings in a dream matchup against Denver. The Broncos are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Denver this season, including Latavius Murray and James Cook in Week 10. Chandler came on for an injured Mattison in Week 10 against New Orleans and had 15 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, and I like him as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 11.
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We'll give Singletary the chance to be a flex option this week against the Cardinals after his breakout game against the Bengals in Week 10 when he had 30 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 11 yards on two targets. Just keep in mind that prior to that the Texans had two games all season where a running back had more than 10 PPR points, and both of them were by Dameon Pierce. This is a great matchup since the Cardinals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, and Singletary should have the chance for 20-plus touches at home.
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
This should be the final game for Henderson and Royce Freeman to split the role as the best running backs for the Rams with Kyren Williams (ankle) eligible to return in Week 12. I like Henderson better than Freeman given his production in the passing game, and Henderson has scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of three games since Williams went down. Seattle has allowed six running backs to score at least 11.5 PPR points in the past four games, and Williams had 17.4 PPR points against the Seahawks in Week 1. Henderson should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues in this matchup, with Freeman as a potential flex option.
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Rice comes off his bye in Week 10 with a fantastic matchup in Week 11 against the Eagles, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 18 receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points against Philadelphia this year, and Patrick Mahomes will hopefully start to lean more on Rice moving forward to help Kansas City's passing game. Prior to the bye, Rice had scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of his past five games, with three touchdowns over that span, and I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Eagles.
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Smith-Njigba cooled off in Week 10 against Washington with only four catches for 53 yards on five targets. Prior to that, he scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three games in a row, and I hope he gets back to that level in Week 11 against the Rams. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are still the top two Fantasy receivers for the Seahawks, and both are dominating targets, which makes sense. But Smith-Njigba can still be a serviceable No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. The Rams have allowed four receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points in their past three games.
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Cooks is coming off a huge game in Week 10 against the Giants with nine catches for 173 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but he's been playing well of late and should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and hopefully Dak Prescott continues to give Cooks more targets moving forward. This week, I hope Prescott and the passing game stays hot for the Cowboys against the Panthers, who should struggle to slow down almost anything Dallas wants to do offensively.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Johnston and Jalen Guyton are both in play this week as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in deeper leagues. Both are coming off productive outings in Week 10 against the Lions, and both should be popular targets for Justin Herbert. Against Detroit, Johnston had four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he also drew two long pass interference calls. Guyton had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and both receivers are pressed into action with Mike Williams (knee) and Josh Palmer (knee) out, along with Gerald Everett (back) now injured. The Packers have a tough secondary, but I still expect one of Johnston or Guyton to step up with Herbert in need of help in the passing game aside from just Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler.
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Reed is starting to look like the best Packers receiver, and he just had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on five targets at Pittsburgh in Week 10. That's now three games in his past four outings with at least 11.1 PPR points, including two touchdowns over that span, and I trust Reed more than Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs at this point. The Packers have a favorable matchup against the Chargers in Week 11, and Los Angeles is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 10 receivers with at least 13 PPR points against the Chargers this year, and Reed seems like the best bet to reach that total of Green Bay's receivers this week. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 11.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gerald Everett (back) is hurt, and Parham could be a solid replacement option if Everett is out in Week 11 at Green Bay. Everett missed Week 8 against Chicago with a hip injury, and Parham had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Bears. There have been five tight ends with at least five targets against the Packers this season, and four of them scored at least 8.7 PPR points. Consider Parham a low-end starter in deeper leagues if Everett is out.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Conklin heads into Week 11 at Buffalo on a hot streak with at least 12.6 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Chargers and Raiders. He has 13 catches for 136 yards on 13 targets over that span, and Zach Wilson is looking for Conklin as a reliable option behind Garrett Wilson. Conklin only had one catch for 2 yards on one target against Buffalo in Week 1, but five tight ends in the past five games have scored at least 8.5 PPR points against the Bills. Consider Conklin a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 11.
GB Green Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Musgrave has a great matchup in Week 11 against the Chargers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends in the past four games have scored at least 10.3 PPR points against the Chargers, including two touchdowns, and Musgrave has scored at least 8.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Rams and Steelers. Consider Musgrave a low-end starter in deeper leagues with his matchup against the Chargers.
