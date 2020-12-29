For most of us, the Fantasy Football season ends after Week 16. For the few of you still playing for something, I've got projections and waiver wire adds below. For those of you only here for DFS, I've given two plays this week instead of one. For everyone else, here are three things I'm watching for 2021:

What does Ke'Shawn Vaughn's role look like with Ronald Jones back? Jones should be returning from Covid IR, but Vaughn popped a little bit in Week 16. It will be interesting to see if the Bucs are gaining some faith in their rookie back or if Jones is still their workhorse.

Is AJ Dillon turning into the hammer the Packers drafted him to be? Dillon has been absent for much of the season, but he has a size/speed combo similar to Derrick Henry and he ran all over the Titans in Week 16. Aaron Jones is a free agent in 2021.

What is the touch share for Ezekiel Elliott? Tony Pollard has been more involved than Elliott's backup generally is. The Cowboys face a must-win game against a good Giants team Sunday, and if Pollard sees a third of the running back touches again I'll be less confident in Elliott as a top 10 running back.

More Week 17 help: Early Waiver Wire

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 17:

RB Preview Numbers to know

124 -- Rushing yards for A.J. Dillon in Week 17. Was that solely because it was a blowout against a bad defense?

Rushing yards for A.J. Dillon in Week 17. Was that solely because it was a blowout against a bad defense? 223 -- Rushing yards Derrick Henry needs against the Texans to reach 2,000 for the season.

-- Rushing yards Derrick Henry needs against the Texans to reach 2,000 for the season. 75 -- Receptions for J.D. McKissic, second only to Alvin Kamara.

-- Receptions for J.D. McKissic, second only to Alvin Kamara. 126 -- Myles Gaskin has at least 126 total yards in three of his past four games.

-- Myles Gaskin has at least 126 total yards in three of his past four games. 15 -- Even with Mark Ingram inactive, J.K. Dobbins hasn't topped 15 touches since Week 11.

-- Even with Mark Ingram inactive, J.K. Dobbins hasn't topped 15 touches since Week 11. 13 -- The Saints have allowed just 13 Fantasy points per game to running backs, the best mark in the league.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 12th Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 17 Adds Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 10th ROSTERED 66% Wilson has scored in three straight and is coming off of a 200-yard performance against the Cardinals. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -1.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 42% Darrell Henderson is on IR, and if Cam Akers can't play in Week 17, Brown could have 20-plus touches against the Cardinals in Week 17. Dare Ogunbowale RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -14 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 0% Ogunbowale dominated touches for the Jaguars in Week 16. Assuming they don't bring James Robinson back, Ogunbowale is a borderline No. 2 running back.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU TEN -7.5 O/U 56 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 19 RB RNK 2nd FANDUEL $10,200 DRAFTKINGS $9,400 Henry gets the Houston Texans with a playoff spot and a 2,000-yard season on the line. The last time he faced this defense he posted 264 total yards and two scores. Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 22.3 RB RNK 3rd FANDUEL $10,400 DRAFTKINGS $9,200 If there's a run defense worse than the Houston Texans, it's the Detroit Lions. Cook torched them for 252 yards and two scores earlier this year. If you're playing Week 17 DFS, one of Henry or Cook needs to be in your lineup.