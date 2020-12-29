For most of us, the Fantasy Football season ends after Week 16. For the few of you still playing for something, I've got projections and waiver wire adds below. For those of you only here for DFS, I've given two plays this week instead of one. For everyone else, here are three things I'm watching for 2021:
What does Ke'Shawn Vaughn's role look like with Ronald Jones back? Jones should be returning from Covid IR, but Vaughn popped a little bit in Week 16. It will be interesting to see if the Bucs are gaining some faith in their rookie back or if Jones is still their workhorse.
Is AJ Dillon turning into the hammer the Packers drafted him to be? Dillon has been absent for much of the season, but he has a size/speed combo similar to Derrick Henry and he ran all over the Titans in Week 16. Aaron Jones is a free agent in 2021.
What is the touch share for Ezekiel Elliott? Tony Pollard has been more involved than Elliott's backup generally is. The Cowboys face a must-win game against a good Giants team Sunday, and if Pollard sees a third of the running back touches again I'll be less confident in Elliott as a top 10 running back.
More Week 17 help: Early Waiver Wire
Week 17 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are being projected as out for Week 17:
Numbers to know
- 124 -- Rushing yards for A.J. Dillon in Week 17. Was that solely because it was a blowout against a bad defense?
- 223 -- Rushing yards Derrick Henry needs against the Texans to reach 2,000 for the season.
- 75 -- Receptions for J.D. McKissic, second only to Alvin Kamara.
- 126 -- Myles Gaskin has at least 126 total yards in three of his past four games.
- 15 -- Even with Mark Ingram inactive, J.K. Dobbins hasn't topped 15 touches since Week 11.
- 13 -- The Saints have allowed just 13 Fantasy points per game to running backs, the best mark in the league.
Matchups that matter
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Wilson has scored in three straight and is coming off of a 200-yard performance against the Cardinals.
LAR L.A. Rams • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Darrell Henderson is on IR, and if Cam Akers can't play in Week 17, Brown could have 20-plus touches against the Cardinals in Week 17.
JAC Jacksonville • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ogunbowale dominated touches for the Jaguars in Week 16. Assuming they don't bring James Robinson back, Ogunbowale is a borderline No. 2 running back.
DFS Plays
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Henry gets the Houston Texans with a playoff spot and a 2,000-yard season on the line. The last time he faced this defense he posted 264 total yards and two scores.
Dalvin Cook RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If there's a run defense worse than the Houston Texans, it's the Detroit Lions. Cook torched them for 252 yards and two scores earlier this year. If you're playing Week 17 DFS, one of Henry or Cook needs to be in your lineup.