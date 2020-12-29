aj-dillon-1400.jpg

For most of us, the Fantasy Football season ends after Week 16. For the few of you still playing for something, I've got projections and waiver wire adds below. For those of you only here for DFS, I've given two plays this week instead of one. For everyone else, here are three things I'm watching for 2021:

What does Ke'Shawn Vaughn's role look like with Ronald Jones back? Jones should be returning from Covid IR, but Vaughn popped a little bit in Week 16. It will be interesting to see if the Bucs are gaining some faith in their rookie back or if Jones is still their workhorse.

Is AJ Dillon turning into the hammer the Packers drafted him to be? Dillon has been absent for much of the season, but he has a size/speed combo similar to Derrick Henry and he ran all over the Titans in Week 16. Aaron Jones is a free agent in 2021.

What is the touch share for Ezekiel Elliott? Tony Pollard has been more involved than Elliott's backup generally is. The Cowboys face a must-win game against a good Giants team Sunday, and if Pollard sees a third of the running back touches again I'll be less confident in Elliott as a top 10 running back.

Week 17 RB Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
The following players are being projected as out for Week 17:

headshot-image
Darrell Henderson RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
headshot-image
Frank Gore RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #21
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Numbers to know
  • 124 -- Rushing yards for A.J. Dillon in Week 17. Was that solely because it was a blowout against a bad defense?
  • 223 -- Rushing yards Derrick Henry needs against the Texans to reach 2,000 for the season.
  • 75 -- Receptions for J.D. McKissic, second only to Alvin Kamara.
  • 126 -- Myles Gaskin has at least 126 total yards in three of his past four games.
  • 15 -- Even with Mark Ingram inactive, J.K. Dobbins hasn't topped 15 touches since Week 11.
  • 13 -- The Saints have allowed just 13 Fantasy points per game to running backs, the best mark in the league.
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Melvin Gordon RB
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -2.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
14
RB RNK
12th
headshot-image
Mike Davis RB
CAR Carolina • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 17 Adds
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -5.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
16th
RB RNK
10th
ROSTERED
66%
Wilson has scored in three straight and is coming off of a 200-yard performance against the Cardinals.
headshot-image
Malcolm Brown RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI LAR -1.5
OPP VS RB
17th
RB RNK
25th
ROSTERED
42%
Darrell Henderson is on IR, and if Cam Akers can't play in Week 17, Brown could have 20-plus touches against the Cardinals in Week 17.
headshot-image
Dare Ogunbowale RB
JAC Jacksonville • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -14 O/U 50
OPP VS RB
13th
RB RNK
26th
ROSTERED
0%
Ogunbowale dominated touches for the Jaguars in Week 16. Assuming they don't bring James Robinson back, Ogunbowale is a borderline No. 2 running back.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Derrick Henry RB
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU TEN -7.5 O/U 56
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
19
RB RNK
2nd
FANDUEL
$10,200
DRAFTKINGS
$9,400
Henry gets the Houston Texans with a playoff spot and a 2,000-yard season on the line. The last time he faced this defense he posted 264 total yards and two scores.
headshot-image
Dalvin Cook RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET MIN -6.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
22.3
RB RNK
3rd
FANDUEL
$10,400
DRAFTKINGS
$9,200
If there's a run defense worse than the Houston Texans, it's the Detroit Lions. Cook torched them for 252 yards and two scores earlier this year. If you're playing Week 17 DFS, one of Henry or Cook needs to be in your lineup.
