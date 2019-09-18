Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with your lineup calls from Jamey Eisenberg's Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em.
Editor's Note: The only difference between preparing for Week 3 and preparing for Week 2 is, now we have two weeks of data to sort through. It's great when, in the case of Marquise Brown, you've got a player coming off two good games. But what about someone like Curtis Samuel, who wasn't super impressive in Week 1, but put together a solid Week 2? You've got tons of tough decisions to make every week, but this week can be especially tough — especially with the injuries to big-name quarterbacks around the league. Luckily, Jamey Eisenberg is here to help. Check out his Start 'Em & and Sit 'Em picks for wide receiver right here, and then go check out his calls for running back and quarterback.
Wide Receivers
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ridley is off to a good start so far this season, and he should have another quality performance in Week 3. Through two games against Minnesota and Philadelphia, Ridley has 12 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing, and I expect him to excel once again at Indianapolis. The Colts come into this game No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but they faced the Titans in Week 2, which isn't really a tough test for their secondary. Let's see how they hold up against Ridley and Julio Jones. I like Ridley as a top-10 Fantasy receiver in Week 3.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We told you all offseason that Brown would be a solid Fantasy receiver with his move to Buffalo, and he's been great through two games against the Jets and Giants. He has 14 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets, and I expect him to have a big game against the Bengals in Week 3. Cincinnati just struggled with Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin in Week 2, and the Bengals have allowed three touchdowns to receivers on the season. Brown should be considered a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week.
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
It's hard to tell if Fitzgerald is 36 or 26 with the way he's played the past two games. Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have rejuvenated the 16-year veteran, and he's worth starting in all leagues in Week 3 against Carolina. Through two games against Detroit and Baltimore, Fitzgerald has 13 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets. Chris Godwin just beat up this Carolina secondary for eight catches, 121 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and hopefully Fitzgerald can do something similar. Christian Kirk is also worth using as a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Kirk just had six catches for 114 yards on eight targets at Baltimore in Week 2.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
After getting two targets in Week 1 against Cincinnati, which he converted into one catch for 44 yards and a touchdown, Lockett finally got the targets I was hoping to see for him in Week 2 at Pittsburgh. He set new career highs in targets (12) and receptions (10), and he finished with 79 yards. I hope the Seahawks continue to feed Lockett the ball this many times on a weekly basis; he would have the chance to dominate if that happens. The Saints have already allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in two games, and Lockett should have the chance for another big game in Week 3. D.K. Metcalf is also worth starting as a solid No. 3 receiver in all leagues.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown has been awesome through two games of his NFL career. He had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Week 1 at Miami, and he followed that up with eight catches for 86 yards on 13 targets in Week 2 against Arizona. The Ravens could be in a track meet with the Chiefs in Week 3, and Brown could have the chance for double digits in targets again. Kansas City has already allowed four touchdowns to receivers in two games, and I expect Brown to go off in this matchup. He's worth starting in all leagues.
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Agholor has six games in his career with double digits in targets, including Week 2 at Atlanta in the game where DeSean Jackson (groin) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) got hurt, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in five of them, while averaging 17.7 PPR points over that span. Jackson and Jeffery are likely out, so expect Agholor's targets to again spike against the Falcons.
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Sammy Watkins is a must-start receiver, and Demarcus Robinson and Hardman are now in consideration as starters after their performance in Week 2 at Oakland. Robinson had the better game with six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, but Hardman also had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on six targets. And Hardman had a 72-yard touchdown called back due to a penalty. Don't be afraid to start Hardman and Robinson this week if you were lucky enough to add them off waivers.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It seems like Kyle Allen will start for the injured Cam Newton (foot) this week at Arizona, and I would still use Samuel as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. The Cardinals secondary is bad, and three receivers have already had at least 14 PPR points against them in two games. Allen started Week 17 last year at New Orleans, and Samuel had two catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on four targets in that game. D.J. Moore should still be started even with Allen under center; don't give up on these Panthers receivers in Week 3 even if Newton is out.
Randall Cobb WR
DAL Dallas • #18
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
With Michael Gallup (knee) out, we'll see if Cobb or Devin Smith can step up for the Cowboys and Fantasy players. Both are worth consideration in deeper leagues in Week 3 against Miami. The Dolphins are tied for the most touchdowns allowed to receivers with five, and three receivers have already scored at least 12 PPR points against them. I like Cobb slightly better than Smith. Cobb has nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets through two games with Dallas this year.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Washington is someone to consider in deep leagues now that Mason Rudolph is starting for the injured Ben Roethlisberger (elbow). The two were teammates at Oklahoma State, and they showed great rapport in the preseason. The Steelers need to get Donte Moncrief out of the lineup and play Washington opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster to make Rudolph comfortable. It's worth taking a flier on Washington in deep three-receiver leagues in Week 3 against the 49ers.
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ross is more of a bust alert than a must-sit receiver, but I don't like this matchup for him in Buffalo. He's been awesome so far this season with A.J. Green (ankle) out, scoring at least 21 PPR points in each of the first two games. But Buffalo's secondary should make things tough on Ross (as well as Tyler Boyd, but I would still start Boyd in all leagues). The Bills have only allowed one touchdown to T.J. Jones on the season. Consider Ross a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy managers might consider cutting Landry soon if he continues to struggle. Through two games, he only has 17 PPR points, and he's been held to under five catches and 70 yards in outings against Tennessee and the Jets. He does have 14 targets on the season, but our fears of Odell Beckham ruining things for Landry seems to be coming true. This week, Landry has a brutal matchup against the Rams, who have yet to allow a receiver to score. Beckham is still worth starting in all leagues, but I would only use Landry as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR leagues.
Josh Gordon WR
NE New England • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Here's my disclaimer: sit Gordon at your own risk. I wouldn't be surprised if there's a squeaky wheel game coming for him in Week 3 against the Jets. Or he could be limited again like we saw in Week 2 at Miami, which was the first game with Antonio Brown on the team. Gordon had five targets against the Dolphins and finished with just two catches for 19 yards. This is going to be the problem for Gordon, Brown and Julian Edelman, that one of the three guys will likely suffer when everyone is active, and I have Gordon ranked third of this trio. Again, he could go off, and this has nothing to do with the matchup against the Jets. But he also could be left out in terms of production. He's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fuller is always a candidate for a blowup game based on one big play, but that hasn't happened yet. Through two games against New Orleans and Jacksonville, Fuller has six catches for 109 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets. It was good to see his targets rise from three in Week 1 to seven last week, but it's hard to trust him as anything more than a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. So far, the No. 1 receiver against the Chargers has been great with T.Y. Hilton in Week 1 (28 PPR points) and Kenny Golladay in Week 2 (25 PPR points), which bodes well for DeAndre Hopkins. I'm not expecting much from Fuller though until proven otherwise.
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Sanders is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option because he's been awesome so far in his comeback from last year's Achilles' injury. Through two games, Sanders has 16 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets, and he's scored at least 19 PPR points in each game against Oakland and Chicago. He's still worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but I wouldn't be surprised if he struggled in a matchup with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Williams is expected to play despite a hip injury he sustained in Week 2 against Kansas City, but it sounds like he won't be 100 percent. He's played well through two games with the Raiders with 11 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets, but this should be a tough matchup against a tough Minnesota secondary. We've seen the Vikings already give up three touchdowns to Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones and Geronimo Allison through two games, as well as Davante Adams going over 100 receiving yards. But I don't like this spot for Williams on the road while he's less than 100 percent. He's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3.
