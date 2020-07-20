The 2020 Kentucky Derby is now a little over a month away, as Churchill Downs will host the second jewel of the Triple Crown schedule on Sept. 5. Bettors are continuing to determine the top 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders who will challenge Belmont winner Tiz the Law. One emerging candidate is Art Collector, a Thomas Drury-trained colt who has now won four straight races after taking first in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on July 11.

Art Collector is listed at 9-2 in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds after opening as high as 30-1. Tiz the Law is the 2020 Kentucky Derby favorite at 5-2. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading King Guillermo even though Juan Carlos Avila's horse won the Tampa Bay Derby and finished second in the Arkansas Derby. Although King Guillermo won the Tampa Bay Derby on March 3, the horse owned by former MLB All-Star Victor Martinez has shown just as many moments of mediocrity.

After bursting on the scene with the Tampa Bay Derby win, King Guillermo finished well behind Nadal in the Arkansas Derby's second division on the first Saturday in May. King Guillermo ranks fifth on the 2020 Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 90 points, but Demling believes King Guillermo's four-month layoff is "not ideal" and doesn't recommend including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Cezanne, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Bob-Baffert trained colt doesn't have the experience of other horses in the 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup, leading to longer odds.

But when he has run, he's been extremely impressive, going 2-for-2 thus far in his career. His one-mile victory at Los Alamitos Race Course on July 2 turned plenty of heads, as he ran it in an impressive 1:35.99. Baffert told reporters he plans to run Cezanne in a stakes race before the Kentucky Derby, possibly the 2020 Shared Belief on Aug. 1 or Travers on Aug. 8. Demling will continue to monitor his development, but is extremely high on him for early 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

In addition, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot who benefits big-time from the Kentucky Derby 2020 being moved to September. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law (5-2)

Art Collector (9-2)

Honor A.P. (5-1)

Authentic (10-1)

Uncle Chuck (10-1)

Dr. Post (20-1)

Cezanne (20-1)

Country Grammer (30-1)

Enforceable (30-1)

King Guillermo (30-1)

Max Player (30-1)

Pneumatic (30-1)

Rushie (30-1)

Shared Sense (30-1)

Sole Volante (30-1)

Attachment Rate (50-1)

Dean Martini (50-1)

Ete Indien (50-1)

Modernist (50-1)

Ny Traffic (50-1)