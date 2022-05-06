Zandon will attempt to prove why he's the 3-1 morning-line favorite when he competes in the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Trained by four-time Eclipse Award winner Chad Brown, Zandon is coming off a victory in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 9 in which he rallied from last place to win by 2 1/2 lengths. The triumph came after he was beaten by two other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses in his previous two races, as he finished third behind Epicenter at the Fair Grounds in February and was second to Mo Donegal at Aqueduct two months earlier. Epicenter is 7-2 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Mo Donegal and White Abarrio both are 10-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 8-1. In fact, Yu says Messier barely cracks the top 10. Sired by 2003 Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker and named after NHL legend Mark Messier, the horse followed a second-place debut last June by winning three of his next four starts. A 6-5 favorite in the Santa Anita Derby last month, Messier took the lead on the far turn but was unable to hold off stablemate Taiba and finished second.

Messier's most recent win came in February, when he finished 15 lengths ahead of Cabo Spirit in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. His speed cannot be denied, but Yu is not sold on his ability to win the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby 2022. "I am still not convinced that he is a horse who wants a ton of ground, and I think his good efforts have been made to look better because of whom he was facing," she told SportsLine.

Instead, Yu is high on Cyberknife, even though he is a 20-1 long shot. Cyberknife was sired by Gun Runner, who finished third in the 2016 Kentucky Derby and had the third-best pre-race odds at 10-1.

Cyberknife and Zozos (20-1) ran together in a training session on April 30, and the former slightly outpaced his counterpart on the six-furlong work with a time of 1:11.2. Both finished a step ahead of Classic Causeway, who made the run in 1:13.2. Cyberknife showed resolve in his win after a slow start at the Arkansas Derby on April 2 and now appears to be outclassing his fellow 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders on the open track.

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post positions