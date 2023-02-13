The 2023 Kentucky Derby is now fewer than 90 days away, as the 149th Run for the Roses is set for Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs. It's one of the most bet-on events of the year in all of sports. While most of the betting action will come closer to post time, the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures are already open, giving bettors a chance to get lucrative prices on 2023 Kentucky Derby horses months in advance.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby odds list Forte as the 8-1 early favorite. Other early 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders include Hoosier Philly at 11-1 and Tapit Trice at 15-1. All other 3-year old horses not listed in the current Kentucky Derby futures would return 2-1. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five in his early picks. Forte was the top 2-year old on the 2022 circuit and won four of his five races. His highlights included winning both the Breeders' Cup Futurity and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, both Grade 1 races.

But Forte's connections aren't racing him as a 3-year old until March 4 at the Fountain of Youth Stakes, leaving plenty of doubt surrounding his favorite status for the Kentucky Derby 2023. Demling isn't willing to pay a premium on him at this point, telling SportsLine "his odds are going to be too low to take a shot." See which other 2023 Kentuchorses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 27-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. This 3-year old colt is trained by Chad Brown and coming off a 2022 campaign in which he won two races, including the Champagne Stakes.

It's not an astonishing resume, but Demling is betting on Brown getting the most out of him after the legendary trainer has already spent multiple sessions with Blazing Sevens since his last run in 2022. "When (Brown) has a horse on the Derby trail, you keep an eye on it," Demling told SportsLine. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an even bigger longshot who has "a lot of room to improve," and is set to make a serious charge at the Run for the Roses. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures