A Japanese horse has never won the Kentucky Derby, but Forever Young looks like a top contender as he makes the trek from the "Land of the Rising Sun." Sired by Real Steel out of the Congrats mare Forever Darling, Forever Young is unbeaten in five career starts, with victories at the Saudi Derby and the UAE Derby to earn a spot in the 2024 Kentucky Derby. He drew the No. 11 post, but can he get a clean break from the middle of the pack to put himself in contention among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses? Forever Young is 10-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, while fellow Japanese entrant T O Password is a 30-1 longshot.

Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses following his 13.5-length win at the Florida Derby, while Sierra Leone is 3-1 after leading all three-year-olds with 155 Kentucky Derby qualifying points. The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's the top favorite and just won the Florida Derby. Fierceness has shown flashes of greatness, but he's been inconsistent throughout his racing career. He's won two of his last four starts, but he's finished third and seventh in the other two races.

He's never won back-to-back races and the odds are stacked against him crossing the finish line first at Churchill Downs. That's because Fierceness will break from post No. 17, the only post to have never produced a Kentucky Derby winner. Demling knows Fierceness has the talent to win on Saturday, but his inconsistency cannot be overlooked, especially since he has the shortest odds in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Dornoch, even though he's a 20-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of 2018 Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic and grandson of 2008 Kentucky Derby winner Big Brown, Dornoch is coming off a disappointing fourth-place finish at the Blue Grass Stakes. However, he'd won his previous three starts, including wins in the Remsen Stakes and Fountain of Youth Stakes.

Dornoch bested Sierra Leone at the Remsen, but Sierra Leone came out on top during the rematch at Keeneland. Now, they'll break side-by-side at the 150th Kentucky Derby, with Dornoch breaking from the rail and Sierra Leone coming from the No. 2 post. It's a draw that fits Dornoch's style if he can get a clean break, as he prefers to go towards the front of the pack early.

