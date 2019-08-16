Pacific Classic 2019 odds, lineup: Picks, predictions from legendary expert who's crushing Del Mar

Seeking the Soul will try to win the second Grade 1 race of his career when he enters the starting gate for the 2019 Pacific Classic on Saturday at Del Mar. Trained by Dallas Stewart, the six-year-old son of Perfect Soul is coming into the race off a victory in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs, his home track. He has been installed as a 3-1 favorite in an evenly-matched 10-horse field. The well-traveled Pavel, who has more than $2 million in career earnings, is at 7-2 in the latest 2019 Pacific Classic odds. Quip, who finished second to Seeking the Soul in the Stephen Foster, is 9-2, and four other horses are 8-1 or shorter. Post time for the 1 1/4-mile race is 9:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2019 Pacific Classic picks, you need to see the horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. If you had laid $300 on Goldberg's Belmont plays that year, you would have cashed for more than $21,000.

Goldberg has gotten the 2019 Del Mar meet off to a strong start. Last Saturday, he hit the early Pick 5 for $1,048 and the late Pick 3 for $1,416. In addition, he just missed the Pick 6, hitting five of six legs, but still earned a consolation payout of $342.80.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2019 Pacific Classic lineup

We can tell you Goldberg is fading Quip even though he's one of the top favorites. In fact, Goldberg says Quip doesn't even hit the board. Trained by Rudy Brisset, this four-year-old colt has four wins in nine career races. His last two races, a win in the sloppy Oaklawn Handicap and a second place in the Stephen Foster, produced the two best Beyer Speed Figures of his career, a 99 and 104, respectively.

However, Quip has never run this distance before. He finished eighth in the 1 3/16-mile Preakness, the longest race of his career. This son of Distorted Humor is no lock to get the 10 furlongs. In addition, Brisset has never won a Grade 1 race.

Instead, Goldberg is all over a double-digit long shot hitting the board.

War Story (8-1)

Quip (9-2)

Pavel (7-2)

For the Top (12-1)

Seeking the Soul (3-1)

Higher Power (8-1)

Tenfold (8-1)

Campaign (6-1)

Mongolian Groom (20-1)

Draft Pick (20-1)