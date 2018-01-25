Warren Miller, beloved producer of ski and snowboard films, dies at 93

Warren Miller, the longtime ski and snowboarding filmmaker who produced more than 500 different movies related to outdoor sports, has passed away at the age of 93, as reported by multiple outlets on Thursday.

Citing an announcement from Miller's family in Orcas Island, Washington, the Hollywood native died of natural causes, leaving behind a reputation for "taking skiing mainstream."

As Outside's Megan Michelson wrote, Miller helped bring skiing into a bigger spotlight with his 60-year run in the film industry, where he founded Warren Miller Entertainment and, per TMZ, "set the standard for adrenaline-fueled sports footage," including annual movies:

Miller's early films came out during the era when many ski resorts were first opening in the 1950s and '60s. Skiing was transforming from an a niche, elite activity to one enjoyed by the masses, and it was helped along in large part by Miller's fun, mainstream films.

The Warren Miller Entertainment family has lost one of its original patriarchs at the age of 93. Warren's humor and adventure-seeking spirit forged the legacy of a genre and a passion for freedom. He will be greatly missed by the snowsports community and beyond. PC: Sun Valley pic.twitter.com/ZGciZw7lNQ — Warren Miller Ent. (@WarrenMillerEnt) January 25, 2018

"Warren loved nothing more than sharing his life's adventures and hearing literally every day from friends old and new about how his stories inspired others to enrich and enjoy their own lives," said Miller's wife, Laurie, as part of a statement on the filmmaker's website. "All of us are better for knowing and loving Warren."

Miller's films were an annual tradition that helped usher in that year's ski season when they were screened at theaters across the country. They featured a roster of skiing legends ... including Otto Lang, Billy Kidd, Jimmie Heuga, Hannes Schneider, Stein Eriksen and Bode Miller.

Miller played basketball at USC and served in the Navy during World War II. According to Outside, he bought his first camera when he was 12 and bought his first pair of skis at 15, for $2, after spotting skiers on a winter Boy Scout trip to the San Gabriel Mountains. He learned to ski on the slopes of Mount Waterman, outside Los Angeles.