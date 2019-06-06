MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorius, Carlos Correa and others

We're already in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injury bug is feasting on some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .250 R 1 HR 0 RBI 0 SB 0

• Injury: Left calf tightness

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 30 update: Stanton originally landed on the injured list with a biceps strain, then his IL stint was extended because of a shoulder strain. After the Yankees hit pause on Stanton's rehab assignment because of muscle tightness in his left calf, he has since resumed baseball activities. On Thursday, Stanton ran and hit in the cage in Tampa. Manager Aaron Boone is hoping Stanton will be able to have a live batting practice soon, at which point an updated timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.

Aaron Judge RF • BA .288 R 13 HR 5 RBI 11 SB 2

• Injury: Strained left oblique

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 31 update: Judge has resumed baseball activities; he's done some outfield work, taking fly balls and grounders and throwing to second, third and home. The Yankees outfielder began hitting off a tee, and told reporters that he will begin taking batting practice in the indoor cage this weekend. "He definitely has started the ramp up," manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday.

Jose Altuve 2B • BA .243 R 21 HR 9 RBI 21 SB 1

• Injury: Left hamstring strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 28 update: Altuve suffered a setback during his Triple-A rehab assignment, and came home due to fatigue and soreness in his right leg, which is the knee he had surgery on last year. Read more on Altuve's lingering injury here.

View Profile Khris Davis OAK • DH • 2 BA .248 R 23 HR 12 RBI 29 SB 0



• Injury: Left hip/oblique contusion

• Status: 10-day IL

• May 28 update: Davis initially suffered his hip/oblique injury on May 5 when he collided with the left field side wall making a catch. Since then, he had been in and out of the lineup, but did not looked fully healed. On Wednesday, Davis hit off a tee and hit soft toss, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to come off the injured list when eligible on Saturday.

Carlos Correa SS • BA .295 R 26 HR 11 RBI 35 SB 1

• Injury: Broken rib

• Status: 10-day IL; will miss 4-6 weeks

• May 29 update: Correa is due to miss four-to-six weeks with a broken rib. The Astros All-Star shortstop sustained the rib fracture during an in-home massage, Correa said through a released statement. The injury will not require surgery.

Joey Gallo CF • BA .276 R 41 HR 17 RBI 41 SB 3

• Injury: Left oblique

• Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• June 2 update: After leaving Saturday's game early, Gallo was officially placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. To take his place on the active roster, Texas recalled outfielder Delino DeShields from Triple-A Nashville. This will be Gallo's first career stint on the injured list, and he had not previously missed consecutive games in 2019.

Yadier Molina C • BA .265 R 18 HR 4 RBI 33 SB 4

• Injury: Right thumb strain

• Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 31 update: The Cardinals placed Molina on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 29) with a right thumb tendon strain. St. Louis' rookie catcher Andrew Knizner had his contracted purchased from Triple-A Memphis and was been added to the team's active roster. Molina has been out of the lineup for the past two games, and backup catcher Matt Wieters will likely see increased action behind the plate. it's unclear how long Molina will be out.

Andrelton Simmons SS • BA .298 R 22 HR 3 RBI 21 SB 5

• Injury: Ankle sprain

• Status: 10-day IL; timetable unknown

• June 5 update: Simmons is recovering from a Grade 3 ankle sprain (the most severe) sustained on May 20 while trying to beat out a ground ball. The Angels' Gold Glove shortstop has resumed swinging a bat, but the Angels have yet to offer an official timetable for his return to game action.

Felix Hernandez SP • ERA 6.52 WHIP 1.50 IP 38.2 BB 8 K 34

• Injury: Right lat/shoulder strain

• Status: 10-day IL

• June 5 update: Hernandez threw well in Tuesday's scheduled bullpen session and will repeat the process on Thursday. Hernandez's session on Tuesday marked his first time throwing off a mound since he went on the injured list back on May 12. If all goes off without setbacks, Hernandez will progress to throwing live batting practice before eventually embarking on a minor league rehab assignment.

A.J. Pollock CF • BA .223 R 15 HR 2 RBI 14 SB 0

• Injury: Right elbow infection

• Status: 10-day IL; out at least six more weeks

• June 5 update: Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock will likely require 40 or 50 at-bats before being activated from the injured list. Pollock has been sidelined since the end of April after undergoing surgery to clear up an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow Pollock told reporters that doctors inserted a catheter (PICC) into his left biceps in order to deliver antibiotics to the affected area in his right arm.

Nathan Eovaldi SP • ERA 6.00 WHIP 1.52 IP 21.0 BB 11 K 16

• Injury: Elbow surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL; team is hopeful for a mid-June return

• June 5 update: Eovaldi responded well to his latest simulated game on Tuesday, and manager Alex Cora told reporters on Wednesday that a minor league rehab start could happen as soon as this weekend.

Luis Severino SP •

• Injury: Shoulder, Lat

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until the second half

• June 5 update: Severino made 50 throws at 60 feet on Monday. Severino has been sidelined since late April due to a Grade 2 lat strain. He was originally placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Severino told reporters that he feels good, and he's been pain free for about the last three weeks. His return is still set for soon after the All-Star break.

Mike Clevinger SP • ERA 0.00 WHIP .50 IP 12.0 BB 4 K 22

• Injury: Upper back strain

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unclear

• June 6 update: Clevinger will make his first rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. The Indians rotation is also without Carlos Carrasco, Jefry Rodriguez and Corey Kluber. Clevinger, who has been down since April 8 because of back issues, may be the first starter to return if all goes well. The right-hander will be eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on June 7.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 60-day IL; team is hopeful he will be ready sometime in June

• June 5 update: Betances threw a 20-pitch simulated game on Wednesday, in his first session against hitters since suffering a setback in his recovery at the beginning of April. If he continues to feel good, Betances should be able to continue to ramp things up against live batters before undergoing a rehab assignment. It won't be until then that the Yankees can provide a clearer timetable for his return.

Justin Upton LF •

• Injury: Toe

• Status: On 60-day IL; out until at least June

• June 5 update: Upton took live batting practice on Wednesday, where he hit two home runs in eight at-bats, Upton is recovering from a left big toe sprain late he suffered in spring training. Upton will participate in live batting practice again Thursday as he nears a rehab assignment.

Dustin Pedroia 2B • BA .100 R 1 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 0

• Injury: Knee

• Status: On 60-day IL

• May 27 update: Pedroia is still suffering from chronic knee pain. He has been sidelined since mid-April, and was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list. In a press conference alongside manager Alex Cora and top executive Dave Dombrowski, Pedroia announced that he would be taking an absence from baseball. He didn't outright announce his retirement, but he acknowledged he didn't know if he would be able to play again. Here's more on Pedroia's outlook.

Didi Gregorius SS •

• Injury: Recovering from October 2018 Tommy John surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least June

• June 6 update: After a rehab stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Gregorius is set to make his return to the Yankees on Friday when the team faces the Indians in Cleveland. Manager Aaron Boone said that Gregorius will most likely get one game off a series, with Gio Urshela mostly playing third base while Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu rotate around the infield.

Out for the 2019 season