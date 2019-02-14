2019 NBA buyout market: Carmelo Anthony, Robin Lopez headline list of top players likely to join playoff teams

The trade deadline has passed, but playoff teams can still bolster their rosters through the buyout market

The 2019 NBA trade deadline may have come and gone, but the wheeling and dealing is far from over. Every year we see late roster additions through the buyout market, and this year will be no exception. Several players have already been waived, allowing them to become free agents who can sign with any team. As long as they are waived before March 1, they are eligible to compete in the playoffs.

Last season we saw two buyout players, Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova, play prominent roles for the Philadelphia 76ers during their playoff run. The Rockets have already benefited from buyouts this season with Austin Rivers and Kenneth Faried, as have the Lakers with Tyson Chandler. So there's no telling which of this year's crop will end up making a difference in May or June.

Here's a look at all the players who have been or are expected to be bought out, along with their next destination. We'll continue to update the post as more news emerges.

NBA buyout candidates
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1GSigned with Pacers
2C
Warriors showing interest (via Yahoo)
3GSigned with Pistons
4
Markieff Morris (0)
FExpected to sign with Thunder (via The Athletic)
5CSigned with Trail Blazers
6GSigned with Raptors
7F
Expected to be waived by Bulls (via ESPN)
8
Michael Beasley (0)
F
Waived by Clippers
9GSigned by Cavaliers
10GClaimed off waivers by Hornets
11G
Waived by Kings
12
Zach Randolph (0)
F
Waived by Mavericks
13C
Waived by Clippers
14
Greg Monroe (0)
C
Waived by Nets
15G
Waived by Thunder
16G
Waived by Clippers
17F
Waived by Grizzlies
18C
Waived by Pacers
19G
Waived by Hawks
20F
Waived by Pistons
