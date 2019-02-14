2019 NBA buyout market: Carmelo Anthony, Robin Lopez headline list of top players likely to join playoff teams
The trade deadline has passed, but playoff teams can still bolster their rosters through the buyout market
The 2019 NBA trade deadline may have come and gone, but the wheeling and dealing is far from over. Every year we see late roster additions through the buyout market, and this year will be no exception. Several players have already been waived, allowing them to become free agents who can sign with any team. As long as they are waived before March 1, they are eligible to compete in the playoffs.
Last season we saw two buyout players, Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova, play prominent roles for the Philadelphia 76ers during their playoff run. The Rockets have already benefited from buyouts this season with Austin Rivers and Kenneth Faried, as have the Lakers with Tyson Chandler. So there's no telling which of this year's crop will end up making a difference in May or June.
Here's a look at all the players who have been or are expected to be bought out, along with their next destination. We'll continue to update the post as more news emerges.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Wesley Matthews (32)
|G
|Signed with Pacers
|2
Robin Lopez (30)
|C
|Warriors showing interest (via Yahoo)
|3
Wayne Ellington (31)
|G
|Signed with Pistons
|4
Markieff Morris (0)
|F
|Expected to sign with Thunder (via The Athletic)
|5
Enes Kanter (26)
|C
|Signed with Trail Blazers
|6
Jeremy Lin (30)
|G
|Signed with Raptors
|7
Carmelo Anthony (34)
|F
|Expected to be waived by Bulls (via ESPN)
|8
Michael Beasley (0)
|F
|Waived by Clippers
|9
Nik Stauskas (25)
|G
|Signed by Cavaliers
|10
Shelvin Mack (28)
|G
|Claimed off waivers by Hornets
|11
Ben McLemore (26)
|G
|Waived by Kings
|12
Zach Randolph (0)
|F
|Waived by Mavericks
|13
Marcin Gortat (34)
|C
|Waived by Clippers
|14
Greg Monroe (0)
|C
|Waived by Nets
|15
Alex Abrines (25)
|G
|Waived by Thunder
|16
Milos Teodosic (31)
|G
|Waived by Clippers
|17
Omri Casspi (30)
|F
|Waived by Grizzlies
|18
Ike Anigbogu (20)
|C
|Waived by Pacers
|19
Daniel Hamilton (23)
|G
|Waived by Hawks
|20
Henry Ellenson (22)
|F
|Waived by Pistons
