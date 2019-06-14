2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, series schedule, results, scores, Raptors top Warriors for first ever championship

The injury bug bit the Golden State Warriors again in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and, in the end, the defending champions fought as hard as they could but it was not enough to take down the Toronto Raptors as Kawhi Leonard and company picked up a 114-110 win to close out their best-of-seven series with a championship.

Leonard, who picked up NBA Finals MVP honors for the second time in his career, helped seal the deal for Toronto in the end as he finished the victory with 22 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals. He received plenty of help though as Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam combined for 52 points to give the Raptors the lift they needed in the end.

On the other side of the equation, Klay Thompson was magnificent for the Warriors in the early going but he ultimately left the game with a knee injury in the second half and was ruled out of the remainder of the matchup by the team's medical staff. With Thompson out, the Raptors threw a box-and-one defense at Stephen Curry and that slowed him down enough, despite his 21 points on the night, to help Toronto claim their first ever championship.

Here is a look at the bracket, the complete Finals results, plus every other series from the 2019 postseason.





NBA Finals schedule

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Toronto wins series 4-2

All times Eastern

NBA conference finals schedule

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Toronto wins series 4-2

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Golden State wins series 4-0

Game 1: Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 114, Blazers 111 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors 110, Blazers 99 (Box Score)

Game 4: Warriors 119, Blazers 117, OT (Box Score)

NBA playoffs second-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-3

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-3

NBA playoffs first-round series results



Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1