2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, series schedules, results, scores, road to Finals for all remaining playoff teams

The Philadelphia 76ers turned in perhaps their best performance of the postseason as they dominated the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Joel Embiid was phenomenal on both ends of the court, and showed fans that he's still a dominant force despite a rough start to the series.

Kawhi Leonard was his normal, efficient self, but the Raptors just got nothing else. They're going to need more of a complete offensive effort if they're going to even up the series in Sunday's Game 4.

On Friday we're back with two Game 3s on the NBA playoff schedule. First the Boston Celtics will get their first home game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Then the Portland Trail Blazers will play host to the Denver Nuggets, with both series knotted up at one game apiece.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each playoff team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

2019 NBA Playoffs bracket

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs second-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 (at MIL): Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 123, Celtics 102 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BOS): Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

Game 5 (at MIL): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TBD

Game 6* (at BOS): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: TBD

Game 7* (at MIL): Monday, May 13, TBD -- TV: TBD

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia leads series, 2-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at TOR): 76ers 94, Raptors 89 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at PHI): 76ers 116, Raptors 95 (Box Score)



Game 4 (at PHI): Sunday, May 5, 3:30 p.m -- TV: ABC

Game 6* (at PHI): Thursday, May 9 -- TV: ESPN



Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, May 12 -- TV: TNT

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State leads series 2-0

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Warriors 115, Rockets 109 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at HOU): Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

Game 6* (at HOU): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN

Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Series tied, 1-1

Game 1 (at DEN): Nuggets 121, Trail Blazers 113 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at DEN): Trail Blazers 97, Nuggets 90 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at POR): Friday, May 3, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN



Game 6* (at POR): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN



Game 7* (at DEN): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule



*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1