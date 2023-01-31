The various elements of the NBA's All-Star weekend continue to come together. The captains and starters for each conference have been announced, with the reserves set to follow on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the participants for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars tournament were revealed. The roster, chosen by the NBA's assistant coaches, includes 11 NBA rookies, 10 sophomores and seven G League players.
- Rookies: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks), Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets), Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Sophomores: Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Bones Hyland (Denver Nuggets), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)
- G League: Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle), Mac McClung (Deleware Blue Coats), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Scotty Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)
Coaches
Former NBA All-Stars Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah and Deron Williams will serve as coaches for the three NBA Rising-Star teams, while former Sixth Man of the Year Jason Terry will lead the G League team.
Format
The 21 NBA players (rookies and sophomores) will be broken up, via a draft by the aforementioned coaches, into three seven-player teams, with the seven G League players serving as the fourth team.
Those four teams will compete in a three-game tournament on Friday, Feb. 17 to kick off All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. The format, via NBA.com, will be as follows:
All three games will be played to a Final Target Score, which means the game will end on a made basket or free throw rather than time expiring.
The two semifinal games – Game 1 and Game 2 – will be played to a Final Target Score of 40.
The final game, featuring the winners, will be played to a Final Target Score of 25 to determine the tournament champion.
- Game 1: Team A vs. Team B
- Game 2: Team C vs. Team D
- Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2