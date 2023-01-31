getty-paolo-banchero-jaden-ivey.jpg

The various elements of the NBA's All-Star weekend continue to come together. The captains and starters for each conference have been announced, with the reserves set to follow on Thursday. 

On Tuesday, the participants for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars tournament were revealed. The roster, chosen by the NBA's assistant coaches, includes 11 NBA rookies, 10 sophomores and seven G League players. 

Coaches

Former NBA All-Stars Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah and Deron Williams will serve as coaches for the three NBA Rising-Star teams, while former Sixth Man of the Year Jason Terry will lead the G League team. 

Format

The 21 NBA players (rookies and sophomores) will be broken up, via a draft by the aforementioned coaches, into three seven-player teams, with the seven G League players serving as the fourth team. 

Those four teams will compete in a three-game tournament on Friday, Feb. 17 to kick off All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. The format, via NBA.com, will be as follows:

All three games will be played to a Final Target Score, which means the game will end on a made basket or free throw rather than time expiring.

The two semifinal games – Game 1 and Game 2 – will be played to a Final Target Score of 40.

The final game, featuring the winners, will be played to a Final Target Score of 25 to determine the tournament champion.

  • Game 1: Team A vs. Team B
  • Game 2: Team C vs. Team D
  • Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2