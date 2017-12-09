NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Harden scores 48; Rockets win ninth in row
Who had big games Saturday? Harden, LeBron, Giannis, Dame, Vucevic, Illyasova ...
Welcome back NBA fans, sports fans and those who just want to party. There's 10 NBA games this Saturday beginning with an early matinee and stretching into the evening.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, Dec. 9
- Washington Wizards 112, Los Angeles Clippers 113 (box score)
- Miami Heat 101, Brooklyn Nets 89 (box score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 110, Charlotte Hornets 99 (box score)
- Orlando Magic 110,t Atlanta Hawks 117 (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 98, Cleveland Cavaliers 105 (box score)
- New York Knicks 102, Chicago Bulls 104 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 100, Milwaukee Bucks 117 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 102, Memphis Grizzlies 101 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 104, Phoenix Suns 101 (box score)
- Houston Rockets 124, Portland Trail Blazers 117 (box score)
Rockets win nine in a row behind James Harden's 48
Nobody in basketball has been hotter than the Rockets. They're undefeated since Chris Paul returned from injury and they're blowing teams out with regularity. James Harden is a scoring machine and he's daring people to pass over him on MVP yet again. Saturday he added to his case with 48 points on the way to their ninth win a row. Houston outscored Portland 40-19 in the fourth quarter.
James Harden ruins Noah Vonleh
Poor Noah Vonleh never stood a chance against James Harden.
Damian Lillard scores 35 in loss
Damian Lillard might have lost to the Rockets, but it wasn't for lack of effort. He dropped 35 points.
Lou Williams sends the Clippers home winners
Lou Williams makes this 3-pointer from way behind the arc to send the Clippers home a winner in a wild finish.
Kent Bazemore defense seals a win
Kent Bazemore twice stole the ball for an easy dunk in the final minute of the Hawks' victory against the Magic.
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks on Rudy Gobert
Giannis Antetokounmpo caps off a big victory against the Jazz with this dunk over Rudy Gobert.
LeBron James gets his 58th career triple-double
LeBron James led the Cavs past the 76ers with his 58th career triple-double.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 37
Giannis had 37 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in a dominant win over the Jazz.
Chris Bosh and Erik Spoelstra reunite
Chris Bosh and Erik Spoelstra reunited with a big hug. Bosh has been away from the Heat since he was waived.
Thunder come back from 20 to win
The Thunder have struggled early on, but they came back down from 20 points to beat struggling Memphis.
LeBron James and J.R. Smith play football
LeBron James and J.R. Smith might be playing basketball, but they broke out a football post pattern.
Mike Scott scores season high 22 points
Mike Scott and the Wizards might have lost, but Scott finished with a great game off the bench. He had a season-high 22 points.
Kemba Walker puts Lonzo Ball on skates
Kemba Walker had Lonzo ball on skates with his sick handles this possession. Keep those feet moving, rookie.
Malik Monk goes behind the back
Malik Monk recently worked his way back into the rotation. He celebrated by going behind the back on this pass.
Nikola Vucevic has first career triple-double
Nikola Vucevic recorded his first career triple double in a Magic loss. He finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Jonathon Simmons scores career high
Jonathon Simmons also had a new career moment. He scored a career-high 29 points in the Magic loss.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finds Eric Bledsoe on the lob
Role reversal! Giannis finds Bledsoe for the lob alley-oop slam dunk.
Rudy Gobert is back and he's swatting shots
Rudy Gobert is back to his usual self since his injury. That includes swatting any shot within arm's reach.
Ben Simmons throws down two-handed dunk
Ben Simmons threw down this dunk with some ferocity.
Manu Ginobli still has it at 40
Manu Ginobli can still throw passes like this at 40 years old.
Ersan Illyasova scores 26 points on nine shots
Ersan Illyasova had 26 points. That isn't what's impressive about it, though. He managed to score those 26 points on only nine field-goal attempts. He made them all, including five 3-pointers. He missed two free throws, though.
And-ones:
- Joel Embiid and TJ McConnell (shoulder) were sidelined for the 76ers' matchup with the Cavaliers. Dario Saric (eyes) played and scored 17 points.
- Aaron Gordon did not play for the Magic against the Hawks due to a concussion.
- The Heat and Nets played in Mexico City, the NBA's second game there this season.
- Danny Green sat out Spurs-Suns along with multiple other players.
- Kevin Love sits out the Sixers game with hip soreness.
- Philadelphia's Robert Covington leaves game with lower back contusion.
-
Gianns dunks on Jazz star Rudy Gobert
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked over the Jazz's rim-protecting big man with emphasis
-
Clips-Wizards had the craziest ending
The absurd finish left everybody more confused than satisfied.
-
LeBron: 'Streaks are meant to be broken'
LeBron doesn't seem to be bothered that their run of wins has ended: 'Listen, that was a good...
-
Fultz shoulder no longer sore
Finally some good news in relation to Markelle Fultz's injury. Could he make a return to the...
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 9: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Walton ignoring criticism from LaVar
LaVar recently criticized Walton for how he has been using his son, Lonzo
Add a Comment