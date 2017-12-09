NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Harden scores 48; Rockets win ninth in row

Welcome back NBA fans, sports fans and those who just want to party. There's 10 NBA games this Saturday beginning with an early matinee and stretching into the evening.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, Dec. 9

Rockets win nine in a row behind James Harden's 48

Nobody in basketball has been hotter than the Rockets. They're undefeated since Chris Paul returned from injury and they're blowing teams out with regularity. James Harden is a scoring machine and he's daring people to pass over him on MVP yet again. Saturday he added to his case with 48 points on the way to their ninth win a row. Houston outscored Portland 40-19 in the fourth quarter.

James Harden ruins Noah Vonleh

Poor Noah Vonleh never stood a chance against James Harden.

Damian Lillard scores 35 in loss

Damian Lillard might have lost to the Rockets, but it wasn't for lack of effort. He dropped 35 points.

In their first matchup of the season, Harden & Lillard erupted for big scoring performances!



Harden: 48 PTS

Lillard: 35 PTS, nine made 3s (#NBA season-high)



Final: #Rockets 124 / #RipCity 117 pic.twitter.com/lmdOffmFYY — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2017

Lou Williams sends the Clippers home winners

Lou Williams makes this 3-pointer from way behind the arc to send the Clippers home a winner in a wild finish.

7th 20-point game off the bench for .@TeamLou23, tied for most in the @NBA. 💪 pic.twitter.com/cWGfPM303p — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 9, 2017

Kent Bazemore defense seals a win

Kent Bazemore twice stole the ball for an easy dunk in the final minute of the Hawks' victory against the Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks on Rudy Gobert

Giannis Antetokounmpo caps off a big victory against the Jazz with this dunk over Rudy Gobert.

The Greek Freak ends the game with a POSTER on The Stifle Tower!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/U6tqpzAt4D — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 10, 2017

LeBron James gets his 58th career triple-double

LeBron James led the Cavs past the 76ers with his 58th career triple-double.

30 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, 3 steals.



Just another day in the life of @KingJames. 👑#StriveForGreatness🚀 pic.twitter.com/Wm978zPovW — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 10, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 37

Giannis had 37 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in a dominant win over the Jazz.

Chris Bosh and Erik Spoelstra reunite



Chris Bosh and Erik Spoelstra reunited with a big hug. Bosh has been away from the Heat since he was waived.

Thunder come back from 20 to win

The Thunder have struggled early on, but they came back down from 20 points to beat struggling Memphis.

The @okcthunder storm back from a 20 point deficit and defeat the @memgrizz in OT, 102-101.#ThunderUp has won 4 of their last 5! pic.twitter.com/RxppEbDtHA — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2017

LeBron James and J.R. Smith play football

LeBron James and J.R. Smith might be playing basketball, but they broke out a football post pattern.

Mike Scott scores season high 22 points

Mike Scott and the Wizards might have lost, but Scott finished with a great game off the bench. He had a season-high 22 points.

Kemba Walker puts Lonzo Ball on skates

Kemba Walker had Lonzo ball on skates with his sick handles this possession. Keep those feet moving, rookie.

Malik Monk goes behind the back

Malik Monk recently worked his way back into the rotation. He celebrated by going behind the back on this pass.

👀👀👀👀 that pass tho 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/W7QkgEra6l — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 10, 2017

Nikola Vucevic has first career triple-double

Nikola Vucevic recorded his first career triple double in a Magic loss. He finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Nikola Vucevic has recorded his first career triple-double (29 pts, 11 reb, 10 assists) with 3:00 remaining. #PureMagic — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 10, 2017

Jonathon Simmons scores career high

Jonathon Simmons also had a new career moment. He scored a career-high 29 points in the Magic loss.

Jonathon Simmons has scored 29 points, a new career-high. #PureMagic — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 10, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo finds Eric Bledsoe on the lob

Role reversal! Giannis finds Bledsoe for the lob alley-oop slam dunk.

Rudy Gobert is back and he's swatting shots

Rudy Gobert is back to his usual self since his injury. That includes swatting any shot within arm's reach.

Ben Simmons throws down two-handed dunk

Ben Simmons threw down this dunk with some ferocity.

Manu Ginobli still has it at 40

Manu Ginobli can still throw passes like this at 40 years old.

Bounce pass perfection. pic.twitter.com/Ge35Awk12P — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 10, 2017

Ersan Illyasova scores 26 points on nine shots

Ersan Illyasova had 26 points. That isn't what's impressive about it, though. He managed to score those 26 points on only nine field-goal attempts. He made them all, including five 3-pointers. He missed two free throws, though.

Ersan is 9-9 from the field! — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 10, 2017

And-ones: