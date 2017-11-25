NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors' Durant out vs. Pelicans
Check back throughout the night for updates on Saturday's NBA action
Another busy NBA night during the holiday weekend, as there are 10 games on the schedule Saturday. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.
NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 25
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Durant out again for Warriors
Kevin Durant began the day as doubtful, but was quickly announced as out against the Pelicans. This will be Durant's third time sitting out in the last four games due to an ankle injury. The Warriors and Pelicans are both coming off huge victories on Friday night -- New Orleans beat the Suns by 24 and Golden State beat the Bulls by 49.
Quick hits
- The Wizards announced that All-Star point guard John Wall will miss the next two weeks while he gets treatment on his injured knee.
-
Wizards lose star Wall for 2 weeks
Wall had been playing hurt for a few weeks
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Kerr regrets playing K.D. against OKC
Warriors coach could be first of many to start complaining about NBA trying to cut down on...
-
Knicks vs. Rockets odds, picks
SportsLine’s advanced computer model simulated Knicks vs. Rockets 10,000 times
-
Would DAJ for Tristan trade make sense?
The Cavs would reportedly entertain the deal, but there's really no point
-
Westbrook's feud with Jackson continues
Westbrook claims he doesn't remember calling Jackson's celebration 'bull----' back in 2016
Add a Comment